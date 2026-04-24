BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE – HLX), TopBuild Corp. (NYSE – BLD), Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE – AVNS), Affinity Bancshares (Nasdaq – AFBI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE – HLX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Helix will be acquired by Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (“Hornbeck”). Upon closing of the transaction, Helix shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Helix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-nyse-hlx/.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE – BLD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TopBuild will be acquired by QXO, Inc. (NYSE – QXO). TopBuild stockholders will have the right to elect to receive $505 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share held, subject to proration, on the condition that the total transaction consideration is paid as approximately 45% in cash and 55% in shares of QXO common stock. The investigation concerns whether the TopBuild Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $559.47 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/topbuild-corp-nyse-bld/.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE – AVNS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avanos will be acquired by American Industrial Partners for $25.00 per share in cash in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $1.272 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Avanos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avanos-medical-inc-nyse-avns-2/.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq – AFBI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Affinity Bancshares will be acquired by Fidelity BancShares (N.C.), Inc. (“Fidelity”) for $23.00 per share in a cash transaction, representing a total transaction value of approximately $142.8 million. The investigation concerns whether the Affinity Bancshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/affinity-bancshares-inc-nasdaq-afbi/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.