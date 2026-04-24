Hashdex AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act)

Zurich, April 24, 2026 – Hashdex AG , a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced the preliminary publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act).



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hashdex AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report | IFRS-EU accounting standards

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026

Address: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | Swiss GAAP accounting standards

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026

Address: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Report Type: Annual financial report | German GAAP accounting standards

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026

Address: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

Company: Hashdex AG

Baarerstrasse 43

6300 Zug

Switzerland

Website: www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global crypto asset manager specializing in regulated, index-based investment solutions that provide diversified exposure to digital assets. With teams across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and managing more than $1 billion in assets (as of April 15, 2026), the firm partners with leading institutions to deliver transparent, institutional-grade access to the crypto ecosystem through familiar investment structures.

Founded in 2018, Hashdex has been at the forefront of advancing regulated crypto investing through innovative exchange-traded products designed to simplify digital asset allocation for professional and institutional investors. On February 14, 2025, the firm launched the Hashdex Nasdaq CME CryptoTM Index ETF (ticker: NCIQ), offering U.S. investors diversified exposure to major crypto assets, including bitcoin and ether, through a single regulated exchange-traded vehicle that provides market-cap-weighted exposure to publicly traded crypto assets. The fund is benchmarked to the Nasdaq CME Crypto™ Index.

Media Contacts:

Katie Nerantzis/Ellie Stevens

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

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