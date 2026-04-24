Happy Renters, Better Performance: Why Resident Experience Matters Most in Today’s Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today released its 2026 Renter Preferences Report . With 55% of property managers citing vacancy as their top threat , AppFolio’s 2026 Renter Preferences Report finds the modern resident experience, driven by convenience and property manager responsiveness, is now table stakes for maintaining occupancy and driving performance .

As rent growth slows, resident satisfaction is increasingly important for sustaining occupancy, increasing retention, and delivering consistent performance. The report shows that satisfied residents are 72% more likely to renew and 34% less likely to plan a move.

Establishing Resident Trust Starts on Day One

AppFolio’s research identifies the resident move-in as a key opportunity for property managers to improve the resident experience at a critical moment. Residents satisfied with their move-in are 31% more likely to plan to renew their lease, making a friction-free move-in a strong predictor of long-term resident retention.

To capitalize on this opportunity, leading property managers are prioritizing services that take the pain out of moving, along with clear, transparent pricing. By automating essential move-in steps like insurance verification and utility setup, property managers remove day-one friction, creating a better resident experience.

Convenience Is No Longer a Differentiator, It’s Expected

Property managers can more effectively attract new residents by prioritizing valuable services that offer convenience and financial value. Demand for these services is high; 78% of residents say they are an important consideration when evaluating a new home, and 79% are willing to pay for offerings that provide convenience and financial empowerment, yet only 33% can rely on their property managers for access.

When residents do have access to these services, the impact is clear. Residents with financial services score 14% higher on the Cantril Ladder for life satisfaction, and 97% of those with group-rate internet report saving money and improving their financial health.

Turning Maintenance Excellence into Resident Advocacy

While move-in sets the tone, maintenance sustains the relationship. The report highlights that maintenance satisfaction is a critical lever for property performance: residents who are happy with their repairs are 81% more likely to renew and three times more likely to recommend their property manager. By leveraging automation and agentic AI to manage everything from intake to vendor coordination, leading operators are removing the friction from the maintenance process and accelerating the speed of repairs.

Driving Better Outcomes Through a Unified Experience

AppFolio empowers property managers to evolve from managing isolated tasks to driving performance across the entire real estate ecosystem, unifying workflows to unlock long-term value for every stakeholder. By integrating resident services directly into its Performance Platform, AppFolio helps teams deliver seamless experiences that today’s renters expect.

“Property management has always been about more than providing space. Today,it’s about delivering the right experience and value to residents,” said Stacy Holden, Vice President, Industry Principal at AppFolio. “There is a clear divide between managers who are maintaining operations and those achieving real performance. By leveraging a unified Performance Platform to deliver the digital-first services residents expect, leading operators are turning resident satisfaction into a predictable driver of retention.”

Download the 2026 Renter Preferences Report to see the full findings and actionable recommendations.

*The Cantril Ladder is a long-standing measurement of life satisfaction used by the polling firm Gallup. It assesses how people evaluate their lives, with 0 representing the lowest point and 10 the highest.

Survey Methodology

AppFolio commissioned a survey of 3,002 U.S. renters ages 18 and up from January 26, 2026 to February 4, 2026.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.