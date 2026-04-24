Loyyal Network Opens Access to Alpha version of interoperable loyalty platform

Dover, DE, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyyal Network announced the launch of an invite-only access to the Alpha version of their interoperable loyalty infrastructure platform, offering selected users a first look at how loyalty programs may operate in a more connected and unified digital environment.

The Alpha has already seen strong early traction, with more than 15,000 users registering within the first week of early access availability.

Rethinking How Loyalty Programs Connect

Today’s loyalty ecosystem remains highly fragmented, with rewards and points typically locked within individual airline, banking, retail, and hospitality programs.

Loyyal Network is testing a different approach — enabling users to explore how multiple loyalty programs could be viewed and managed in one unified experience through a single digital interface.

As Ashish Kumar Singh, Founder and CEO of Loyyal Network, noted, “Loyalty today is still largely fragmented across closed ecosystems. This Alpha version allows us to test whether a more connected experience is possible — one that simplifies how users interact with multiple programs while helping us understand real-world behavior and engagement.”

What Early Users Can Experience Through the Arc Rewards Program

As part of the Alpha, Loyyal Network has introduced the Arc Rewards Program, a test environment engagement layer designed to make early participation more immersive and participatory.Early participants may also receive priority access to future platform features, integrations, and partner programs as the ecosystem evolves.

Alpha Testing Environment and User Experience

The Alpha version of the platform is a controlled testing environment designed for research, product validation, and user experience feedback rather than commercial deployment.

Within this environment, selected participants can:

Complete daily and recurring activities within the platform

Earn XP points that reflect their participation and engagement

Explore early-stage product simulations

Provide structured feedback on usability and experience

All features are experimental and are being continuously refined based on user interaction and feedback.

Industry Recognition and Momentum

The Alpha launch follows a series of industry recognitions for Loyyal Network across leading Web3 and AI innovation platforms.

The company recently secured 1st place at the GAIN Ventures Web3 & AI Pitch Competition during ETHDenver, recognizing its approach to interoperable digital infrastructure and next-generation loyalty system design.

It was also awarded 2nd place at the BitAngels Pitch Competition hosted by Cointelegraph Accelerator during ETHDenver, selected among global startups building emerging infrastructure applications.

These recognitions reinforce growing validation of Loyyal Network’s approach to building interoperable loyalty infrastructure designed for real-world enterprise use cases.

Infrastructure Focus and Next Phase

Loyyal Network is focused on building and validating the infrastructure layer for interoperable loyalty systems. As COO Abhinay Bhatt shared, “The Alpha version helps us gather real-world insights on usability, integration, and system design at scale, which is critical for shaping how these systems evolve.”

Registrations with Alpha access continue to grow, with invitations being rolled out in phases to maintain a high-quality testing environment.

The early access phase will evolve based on user engagement and system performance insights, with future iterations expected to expand interoperability testing and deepen integrations across enterprise loyalty ecosystems.

About Loyyal Network

Loyyal Network is a technology initiative focused on developing interoperable digital loyalty infrastructure designed to help organizations explore more connected and user-friendly ways of managing loyalty programs across industries. The platform emphasizes system interoperability, usability, and enterprise-grade design principles.

Website: https://www.loyyal.network/

*Important Notice

The Alpha version of Loyyal Network is an experimental software testing environment intended solely for research and development purposes. It does not represent a commercial product, financial instrument, or investment opportunity.