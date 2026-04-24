Casino Group Communication

Extension of consent from Quatrim creditors

Paris, 24 April 2026

Further to its press release dated 27 March 20261, the Group announces that it has obtained from its creditors for Quatrim debt an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of the Quatrim financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans.

The Quatrim debt consent has now been extended until 28 May 2026, the date corresponding to the extension of the consents currently granted by the TLB, RCF and operational financings creditors.

Furthermore, the Group indicates that it has obtained from its creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings until 28 May 2026 and aims to reach an agreement in principle by the end of June 2026 at the latest.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29









1 Press release dated 27 March 2026







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