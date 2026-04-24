Crypto News on Pepeto Project Progress Following Shiba Inu Success and the BNB Price Prediction 2026 Bullish Target

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Crypto news broke this week when Pepeto announced that its cross-chain bridge completed a live test successfully. The project is widely voted as the 2026 version of Shiba Inu, and the reason this update sits right next to a BNB price prediction in the same crypto news is something every BNB holder needs to understand before this cycle plays out.

The two tokens share one core idea: trading platforms where every transaction adds buy pressure to the native coin. Anyone who entered BNB at the $0.15 ICO and watched $1,000 grow into $9 million understands what that model can do, and a senior developer who built systems at Binance now leads Pepeto's exchange and is drawing those same wallets into this presale.

Close Look at the Pepeto Project Update Before the BNB Price Prediction Target of 2026

Among the presales getting the most attention right now is Pepeto, built on the exchange token model that took the BNB price from $0.15 at ICO into a top five global asset, except this time the token also carries meme coin fire that BNB never had, and the working tools underneath explain how a presale token is pulling this level of capital.

The developer who built trading infrastructure at Binance described the system directly: Pepeto operates a zero-fee exchange on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with a bridge for instant transfers and an AI tool that flags bad contracts before any wallet interacts with them. Every trade, every bridge transfer, and every scan runs through the native token at protocol level, building the demand engine that carried BNB from $0.15 to a top five global asset.

But the demand side is only half the story. Pepeto does not just follow BNB's exchange token playbook. It combines real trading tools with meme coin momentum, that same viral energy that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu buy in late 2020 into $5 billion at the peak according to CoinTelegraph.

And when you look at what Shiba Inu looked like right before that explosion, Pepeto is sitting in the same setup. Coverage now runs across every major crypto outlet, all writing about this project at the same time. Inside meme coin groups, the name is spreading faster than anything since early Shiba Inu. CoinMarketCap launched a Pepeto preview page and the crypto news sentiment around it is already overwhelmingly bullish.

Crypto News: BNB Price Prediction Target for 2026

The BNB price sits at $639 after recovering from a 52-week low of $345 earlier in 2026 according to CoinMarketCap. BNB still trades below its 200-day moving average near $873, but the network data tells a different story. The 35th quarterly auto-burn removed 1.57 million BNB worth $1.02 billion, and the program aims to cut total supply from 200 million to 100 million tokens.

The BNB price prediction from leading forecasters shows the distance between the current BNB price and what the data supports. Changelly projects a range of $616 to $855 for the rest of 2026, while Benzinga reports aggregated targets with CoinCodex placing the ceiling between $1,300 and $2,100 and PricePrediction.net mapping a peak of $3,075 with an average near $2,775 backed by quarterly burns and growing DeFi adoption on BNB Chain.

At $639, that range gives holders between 1.3x and 4.8x depending on which BNB price prediction lands. But the wallets that made real wealth from BNB did it by buying the exchange token before any listing, not by entering at an $86 billion cap. That history is what draws them straight to Pepeto today.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction from leading sources ranges from $855 to $3,075, and the network keeps getting stronger with 1.57 million tokens burned and supply dropping toward 100 million. But the real BNB returns, the ones crypto news still writes about years later, were locked in at presale pricing. One wallet that bought BNB near $1 held until it topped $1,370 in October 2025 and crossed $1 million.

None of those wallets knew exactly how far BNB would go. They recognized a pattern: an exchange token priced at presale levels, where every trade feeds demand back into the token itself. BNB followed that pattern from $0.15 to $1,370, and some of those early holders left their careers after that single position paid out more than a decade of salary.

Pepeto runs on that same demand structure at presale pricing, but adds something BNB never carried, the kind of meme coin energy that took Shiba Inu from nothing to a $40 billion market cap in under a year. No BNB price prediction at today's $86 billion cap can deliver those early returns again, but the crypto opportunity sitting in front of presale buyers right now follows the exact path that created them. Historically, the largest crypto returns went to wallets that entered before the first exchange listing. BNB proved that in 2017, Shiba Inu proved it in 2021, and the presale window where that kind of entry is still possible is where Pepeto sits today. The Binance listing is approaching, and once it goes live, this pricing stage ends.

Visit Pepeto and Join the Presale Before the Listing Opens

FAQs

Where could the BNB price go in 2026?

The BNB price prediction from Changelly projects $616 to $855, while PricePrediction.net targets a peak of $3,075. Quarterly burns removing $1 billion in supply back the bullish case.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB and Shiba Inu?

Pepeto creates native demand from every trade like BNB and carries meme coin energy like Shiba Inu. The presale sits at $0.0000001866 with 178% APY, $9.5 million raised, and a confirmed Binance listing ahead.



