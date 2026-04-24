TradeView Announce Launch of Presale Priced at $0.015, Plans to Lead BNB Chain Assets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeView has announced the launch of its presale. Priced at $0.015, the protocol aims to become the leading asset on BNB Chain.





Topping BNB Chain on CoinMarketCap means overtaking a token with a market cap north of $90 billion, backed by the largest centralized exchange in crypto, with years of ecosystem development and institutional liquidity behind it.

At $0.015 per token in its crypto presale that's raised $180,000, TVX isn't in the same conversation yet, and anyone suggesting otherwise at this stage is skipping a few chapters.

But the question is less absurd than it sounds if you reframe it. BNB's CoinMarketCap position reflects what Binance built over seven years. The actual question is whether decentralized exchange tokens, as a category, can eventually compete with centralized exchange tokens for ranking space.

That's a structural question about where the market is heading, and it's worth taking seriously even if $TVX specifically is too early to answer it.

TradeView's Structural Approach to Dominate BNB Chain

BNB's value is tied to Binance the company. That's a strength when Binance is thriving and a risk when regulators come knocking, when staff need relocating from unstable regions, or when a single jurisdiction decides to make life difficult.

TradeView doesn't have that specific vulnerability because there's no central entity to pressure. The trade-off is that it also doesn't have Binance's liquidity, brand recognition, or user base.

What it does have is a product thesis: AI-driven market analysis, social trading with real-time visibility into experienced traders' positions, and leverage up to 1001x on a non-custodial, on-chain settlement system.





The presale crypto tokens getting serious attention among the best crypto presales in 2026 tend to share these characteristics. They're attached to platforms that do specific things, with tokenomics that give holders governance rights and fee exposure rather than just speculative upside.

AI Tools And Social Trading

The AI systems analyze price patterns, volume, and cross-exchange signals continuously. That's analytical capability retail traders typically don't have access to without paying for third-party tools or building their own infrastructure.

Social trading closes another gap. Watching how experienced traders react to the same market you're looking at, in real time rather than reconstructed after the fact, is a genuinely different experience from trading alone against a chart.

Whether it makes you more profitable depends on how you use it, but the information asymmetry between retail and institutional traders gets smaller when execution behavior is visible.

The Leverage And Execution Model

1001x leverage is the number that catches eyes, but the execution model underneath matters more. Automated bots run predefined strategies without requiring manual monitoring. On-chain settlement means every trade is verifiable. Non-custodial architecture means your assets stay in your wallet.

TVX at $0.015 with a step to $0.02 next stage is priced like what it is: an early-stage bet on unproven infrastructure. The 34% presale allocation and vested team tokens are structural protections, not guarantees.

Wrapping Up

Will $TVX top BNB on CoinMarketCap? Almost certainly not in any timeframe worth planning around. BNB's position is the result of years of compounding ecosystem value that can't be replicated by a presale.

But that's the wrong measuring stick for evaluating a presale crypto token. The right question is whether TradeView builds a product that captures meaningful usage in the decentralized trading space, and whether getting in at $0.015 looks smart in hindsight if it does.

Learn more about the project:

Website: https://tradeview.com/