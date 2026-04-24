Distributed Energy Clearinghouse™ Re-Elects David Roylance to the Board of Directors

HOUSTON, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Energy Clearinghouse™, a leading provider of distributed energy analytics and advisory services, has announced that energy industry veteran David Roylance has been re-elected to its Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased and honored to continue to have a person of David Roylance’s stature continue on our Board of Directors. David has been in the retail energy industry for over 25 years in numerous leadership roles at Reliant Energy, Cavallo Energy Texas and Prism Energy Solutions. David understands the value that distributed energy is bringing and will increasingly bring to end users around grid resiliency, power reliability and decarbonization,” said co-founder and CEO Richard Zdunkewicz.

Zdunkewicz added, “David has contributed greatly to the company’s strategies and go-to-market efforts during his initial term as a Director and we are excited to have him continue in his advisory and governance roles for the company.”

About Distributed Energy Clearinghouse™

Distributed Energy Clearinghouse™ provides SaaS advanced analytics and valuation tools for distributed energy resources, serving microgrid and VPP developers, energy consultants, and C&I energy users. DECH’s mission is to make DER valuation more robust, transparent, accurate, and actionable, ultimately accelerating investment in distributed energy technologies and enabling a more resilient grid.

Media Contact:

Ariel Mathiowitz

Head of Digital & Marketing

ariel@declearinghouse.com

(617) 640.6676