Geely Technology Ecosystem on Full Display and Debut of China’s First Purpose-Built Robotaxi at Auto China 2026

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group attended Auto China 2026 (Beijing Auto Show) for the first time directly as an exhibitor and showcased the group’s full technology ecosystem. On the opening day of the Beijing Auto Show, Geely Auto Group together with AFARI Technology, and CaoCao Mobility jointly unveiled China’s first purpose-built Robotaxi prototype, the EVA Cab. The debut served as a pioneering demonstration of the future of new energy mobility through “embodied intelligence.” At Geely Auto Group’s stand, Geely’s full technology ecosystem was also put on display with technological innovations such as AI embodied bipedal robots, 900V electric architecture, 12C ultra-fast charging technology, solid-state batteries, intelligent cockpits, and future intelligent assisted driving solutions designed for mobility services. The technology highlights served to illustrate Geely’s full entry into the “Full-Domain AI 2.0” era and affirm the group’s leading position as a global automotive enterprise driven by intelligent technologies.





Embodying Geely’s Full-Domain AI Technologies – EVA Cab Redefines Future Mobility

A cutting-edge technological demonstrator of Geely’s “Full-Domain AI 2.0” framework, the EVA Cab Robotaxi prototype is designed to fulfill the aspirations and expectations that both users and the industry hold for autonomous driving. It leads the way in defining the future mobility experience across four key dimensions: design, hardware, software, and ecosystem integration.

The exterior design of the EVA Cab embodies the philosophy of “Tech-driven Mobility Leading to a Better Life.” The Robotaxi features wide-opening electric sliding doors paired with a face-to-face cabin layout that seamlessly blends sophisticated aesthetics with maximized interior space. Within the cabin, intricate details such as the “Galaxy Skyroof” ceiling, “Drifting Galaxy” door panels and “Orchid Pavilion and Meandering Streams” armrests—infuse the future of mobility with a sense of warmth and human connection.

The EVA Cab comes equipped with a host of industry-leading technologies developed by Geely. These include the world’s first “Quantum-Level AI Electronic and Electrical Architecture,” the world’s first 2160-line digital LiDAR system, and the industry’s first mass-production-ready L4-level assisted driving software solution. Together, these features position the EVA Cab as a comprehensive showcase of the depth and breadth of Geely’s AI technological prowess.

Geely’s “Quantum-Grade AI Electrical/Electronic Architecture”—EEA 4.0—empowers Eva Cab with the ultimate in performance and security. Leveraging quantum encryption technology, EEA 4.0 establishes end-to-end, quantum-grade security protection across both vehicle and cloud platforms, covering a wide range of high-frequency application scenarios such as Bluetooth keys, remote vehicle control, OTA updates, and data privacy. The vehicle also features the industry-first SOVD (Service-Oriented Vehicle-Cloud Integrated Diagnostics) technology creating a proactive protection system for users that spans the vehicle’s entire lifecycle. Driven by an uncompromising pursuit of intelligent safety, Geely has become the first global automaker to obtain the ISO 8800 AI Safety certification, setting a new benchmark for intelligent safety standards.

Eva Cab is also equipped with the industry’s most powerful in-vehicle computing platform. It integrates three flagship chips—the NVIDIA SuperChip, NVIDIA Thor U, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397—delivering a combined computing power exceeding 3,000 TOPS. This abundant computing power has boosted the parameter count seven-folds and inference frame rate three-fold of the WAM (World Action Model)—more than sufficient to meet the computational demands of L4 autonomous driving and extreme driving scenarios.

For visual hardware, the EVA Cab features the world’s first 2,160-line digital LiDAR system, boasting ultra-high imaging capabilities of 25.92 million points per second and a detection range extending up to 600 meters. Additionally, the vehicle also utilizes the industry’s first mass-produced L4-level assisted driving software solution—Geely’s AFARI G-ASD L4—enabling fully unmanned shuttle services on open public roads.

Geely Auto Group is scheduled to launch the “CaoCao Mobility” customized edition of EVA Cab in 2027 and accelerate the large-scale deployment and commercialization of Robotaxi services. Geely has already spent years developing the shared mobility market through its subsidiary, CaoCao Mobility. In the Robotaxi sector, Geely has already successfully conducted pilot operations for over a year in cities such as Hangzhou and Suzhou. Moving forward, Geely will continue to validating the reliability and practicality of its Robotaxi in real-world road environments, while integrating it into its “Space-Ground” intelligent technology ecosystem to achieve the group’s vision for future mobility characterized by “zero wait, zero congestion, and zero accidents.”

Unleashing Technological Competitiveness in the Era of Full-Domain AI 2.0

At the auto show, Geely Auto Group also presented a comprehensive display of cutting-edge new energy technologies including Smart Cities, Smart Energy, Smart Platforms, and the Methanol Ecosystem. These exhibits included the bipedal robot “Eva,” the all-new EEA 4.0 digital architecture, and the world’s first full-stack 900V high-voltage hybrid architecture. This showcase signals that Geely Auto Group has transitioned from the initial stages of developing AI technology into the “explosive growth phase” of the 2.0 era, leveraging AI to empower entire automotive value chain and incorporating AI in every domain of vehicle operation.

As the world’s first automaker to establish a comprehensive Full-Domain AI layout, Geely Auto Group pioneered research into foundational large models as early as 2021, launching the “Xingrui AI Large Model”—the world’s first full-stack, independently developed, full-scenario AI large model for the automotive industry. That same year saw the official launch of the “Smart Geely 2025” strategy. Through five years of intensively building “AI infrastructure,” Geely has constructed an intelligent technology ecosystem empowered by Full-Domain AI. The Geely Xingrui Intelligent Computing Center—the automotive industry’s first integrated cloud-data-AI supercomputing center, established by Geely in 2022—now boasts a comprehensive computing power of 23.5 EFLOPS, ranking first among all Chinese automakers.

In 2025, Geely Auto Group unveiled the automotive industry’s first comprehensive “Full-Domain AI” technology system. By applying AI technologies extensively across every aspect of vehicles, the company rapidly introduced technological breakthroughs such as the Xingrui AI Cloud Power, AI Digital Chassis, and AI Intelligent Architecture, while simultaneously driving the mass application and integration of AI into vehicles. Subsequently, Geely partnered with StepFun, Geespace, SiEngine, Xingji Meizu, and AFARI Technology to establish an open and innovative AI ecosystem. By securing the world’s most comprehensive vertical integration capabilities in AI, Geely laid a solid foundation for the rapid advancements in AI technology it is achieving today.

In December 2025, empowered by its Full-Domain AI technology system, Geely established the “Comprehensive Safety 2.0” framework. This system expanded the scope of safety from the individual to the entire transportation ecosystem. Furthermore, it pioneered the concept of “Public Domain Safety,” elevating automotive safety to a level where it serves the entire industry and society at large. The group also opened the Geely Safety Center—the world’s largest and most comprehensive safety testing facility and a holder of five Guinness World Records. This center continues to push the technical boundaries of safety and raise the standards of global automotive safety.

This year at CES 2026, Geely unveiled its WAM (World Behavior Model). This model achieved a groundbreaking first: seamless cross-domain collaboration across the entire vehicle. For the first time, automotive intelligence was endowed with a continuously evolving “worldview” and “judgment capability,” ushering Geely’s Full-Domain AI technology system into its 2.0 era. Acting as the “Vehicle Brain,” WAM manages two core intelligent agents—the Smart Egg Cockpit and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (G-ASD 4.0)—while simultaneously coordinating numerous (N) sub-domain agents covering areas such as chassis, powertrain, and body control. This configuration has formed a unique “1+2+N” Full-Domain Intelligent Agent architecture. Building upon the WAM architecture, “Super Eva” serves as a hyper-intelligent agent—the vehicle’s central intelligence hub—endowed with memory and inferential capabilities. It is natively integrated with underlying systems such as intelligent driving, chassis control, and powertrain management. Meanwhile, “AFARI G-ASD 4.0” represents the latest iteration of Geely’s advanced driver-assistance solution. Integrating Super Eva and the “Step 3.5” large language model, a system-level reconstruction of the vehicle’s “brain” has been achieved. This has resulted in a quantum leap in assisted driving capabilities, pioneering China’s first “integrated cockpit-smart driving” intelligent vehicle experience and creating a new mobility experience “where dialogue translates directly into action.”

Currently, “EVA Cab” has inherited the deep integration and continuous evolution capabilities of both Super Eva and AFARI G-ASD. In the future, it is poised to evolve into a true “mobility bot”—one capable of perceiving, thinking, making decisions, and executing actions.

Geely Auto Group’s technological exhibition highlighted the company’s complete and industry-leading capabilities in building AI ecosystems, integrating AI technologies, and democratizing the AI ​​user experience. It brings to light the profound foundation supporting Geely’s rapid transformation from a high-end manufacturing enterprise into an intelligent mobility technology company. Moving forward, Geely will continue to accelerate its intelligent transformation with AI-driven technology, leverage industry-leading AI innovations to drive a paradigm shift in mobility, solidify its position as a “Global Leader in Intelligent and Safe Mobility.”

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems. As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Contact: Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

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