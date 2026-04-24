FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST DEADLINE MONDAY: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Franklin BSP Realty Trust Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before April 27th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (“[company]” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FBRT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin BSP Realty Trust securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 27, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



What are the Allegation Details?

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s prospects; (2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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