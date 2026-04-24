Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether HLX, BLD, AVNS, AFBI are Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX)’s merger with Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Helix shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Helix shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD)’s sale to QXO, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TopBuild shareholders will have the right to elect to receive $505.00 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each TopBuild share held. If you are a TopBuild shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS)’s sale to affiliates of American Industrial Partners for $25.00 per share in cash. If you are an Avanos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI)’s sale to Fidelity BancShares (N.C.), Inc. for $23.00 per share in cash, subject to adjustment based on Affinity’s adjusted stockholders’ equity at closing. If you are an Affinity shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com