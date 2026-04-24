Ho Chi Minh City, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for highly skilled professionals, Swiss UMEF (Geneva, Switzerland) has partnered with IDEAS to bring international Master’s programs to students in Vietnam. By combining Swiss UMEF’s hybrid learning model with the academic ecosystem developed by IDEAS, students can now access European-standard education without the need to study abroad.

Swiss UMEF partners with IDEAS to launch Swiss Master’s programs in Vietnam

1. Growing demand for international Master’s programs in Vietnam

In recent years, demand for international MBA, EMBA, and specialized Master’s programs has increased significantly in Vietnam, particularly among managers and business leaders. Education experts note that working professionals today tend to prioritize three key factors when choosing a postgraduate program:

Internationally recognized degrees

Practical knowledge that can be applied directly in the workplace

Flexible learning schedules that accommodate professional commitments

Swiss education is widely recognized for its ability to combine academic rigor with practical application. This balance enables learners to develop global management perspectives while gaining the skills needed to implement business strategies in today’s digital economy. In this context, the collaboration between Swiss UMEF and IDEAS expands access to international education for Vietnamese learners.

2. Swiss UMEF: Over 40 years of educational excellence in Switzerland

Founded in 1984 in Geneva, Swiss UMEF focuses on developing managers and leaders capable of operating effectively in a global business environment.

The prestige of Swiss UMEF is underpinned by its robust accreditation portfolio. In Switzerland, private institutions seeking institutional recognition undergo a rigorous evaluation by the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC), the federal authority responsible for ensuring academic quality. This comprehensive process evaluates everything from curricula and faculty expertise to academic governance, ensuring continuous improvement.

Furthermore, Swiss UMEF holds prestigious international business accreditations from ACBSP and IACBE, both recognized by CHEA (USA). While ACBSP focuses on teaching excellence and practical outcomes, IACBE emphasizes professional mission-based excellence and core competency development for learners.

Swiss UMEF has also received a 5-Star Overall rating from QS Stars, an international university rating system that evaluates institutions across multiple criteria including teaching quality, research, employability, and societal impact. As part of its global expansion strategy, Swiss UMEF views Vietnam as a promising market for management and technology-focused education.

3. IDEAS: Bridging global education and local learning

To effectively deliver these programs in Vietnam, Swiss UMEF has partnered with IDEAS, an organization with more than 15 years of experience in international education partnerships. According to IDEAS, the organization has supported over 2,500 Master’s and PhD students and has launched 74 program cohorts in collaboration with universities from the United States, Switzerland, and Europe.

Beyond recruitment, IDEAS focuses on adapting the learning experience to meet the needs of working professionals in Vietnam. Its role includes:

Providing academic support systems for students

Organizing supplementary classes led by subject experts

Developing a professional academic community

By combining an international curriculum with strong local academic support, the partnership aims to ensure that global knowledge can be effectively applied within the Vietnamese business environment.

4. Master’s programs offered through the partnership

The programs introduced through this collaboration are designed for professionals across various sectors of the digital economy. All programs follow the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), facilitating international recognition of academic credits.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): The MBA program focuses on developing strategic management thinking and academic research capabilities. Students complete a thesis as part of the program, strengthening their ability to analyze complex business challenges and conduct independent research.

The MBA program focuses on developing strategic management thinking and academic research capabilities. Students complete a thesis as part of the program, strengthening their ability to analyze complex business challenges and conduct independent research. Executive MBA (EMBA) : Designed for senior managers and business owners, the EMBA program offers a flexible learning pathway that emphasizes real-world management scenarios. Unlike the traditional MBA track, the program does not require a thesis.

: Designed for senior managers and business owners, the EMBA program offers a flexible learning pathway that emphasizes real-world management scenarios. Unlike the traditional MBA track, the program does not require a thesis. Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MSc Applied AI): This program follows an applied sciences approach, helping managers and decision-makers understand how to integrate AI into business strategies. Unlike many AI programs that focus heavily on coding, the MSc in Applied AI emphasizes practical business applications of AI technologies.

This program follows an applied sciences approach, helping managers and decision-makers understand how to integrate AI into business strategies. Unlike many AI programs that focus heavily on coding, the MSc in Applied AI emphasizes practical business applications of AI technologies. Top-up Bachelor of Business Administration (Top-up BBA): In addition to postgraduate programs, the partnership also offers a Top-up Bachelor of Business Administration pathway. This program allows learners to complete their undergraduate degree through a shortened curriculum, providing a foundation for further postgraduate study.



5. Swiss UMEF pioneering the next generation of AI leaders in Vietnam

In Vietnam, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a technological trend; it has become a core driver of national economic growth. Under the national strategy toward 2030, the government aims to transform Vietnam into an innovation hub, enhancing competitive advantages and moving higher up the global technology value chain.

However, the primary obstacle remains an acute shortage of high-quality talent. Experts estimate that Vietnam faces a deficit of approximately 150,000 to 200,000 AI professionals annually. There is a particularly critical gap in the supply of engineers and executives capable of leading digital transformation over the next 3 to 5 years.

In response to this challenge, Swiss UMEF and IDEAS have pioneered the MSc Applied AI program to develop "battle-ready" AI executives through three strategic pillars:

Foundational Governance: Equipping leaders with systems thinking regarding AI principles and limitations, enabling them to define the precise role of technology within their business models.

Enhanced Practical Application: Focusing on solving real-world business challenges and integrating AI into project management to optimize three core resources: time, human capital, and finance.

Hands-on Case Studies: Engaging directly in the setup and analysis of practical projects - from streamlining operational workflows to utilizing AI to address critical customer touchpoints.

To date, the program has attracted nearly 100 managers and leaders in Vietnam. IDEAS is actively expanding its collaborative ecosystem, aiming to build a community of like-minded AI leaders (Chief AI Officer) ready to navigate and lead in the global digital economy.

6. Personalizing the learning experience through an academic ecosystem

To support Vietnamese students in meeting international academic standards, IDEAS has developed a learning ecosystem that combines technology with direct academic support. In addition to the Swiss UMEF’s Moodle learning management system, students gain access to the IDEAS-LMS platform, which provides recorded lectures, learning materials, and additional academic resources.

Key components of the ecosystem include:

IDEAS AI Platform: An AI-powered academic assistant trained on knowledge developed by the IDEAS Academic Council.

An AI-powered academic assistant trained on knowledge developed by the IDEAS Academic Council. Cengage Learning Resources: Access to more than 1,000 copyrighted management and business titles.

Access to more than 1,000 copyrighted management and business titles. MindTap (Cengage): An interactive learning platform that supports personalized study paths and progress tracking.

Beyond digital learning tools, IDEAS also organizes weekend seminars where Vietnamese experts help students review international lecture content and provide guidance on assignments. Networking opportunities are further supported through seminar series and technology workshops, creating spaces for academic exchange and professional collaboration.

7. Expanding access to international education

Education experts suggest that for international programs to succeed sustainably in new markets, they must balance global academic standards with local learning support. By combining internationally designed curricula with supplementary classes, academic mentoring, and a professional learning community, the partnership between Swiss UMEF and IDEAS aims to help Vietnamese learners access global knowledge while applying it effectively in their local professional environments.

As with many international programs, completing a Master’s degree from Swiss UMEF requires a high level of self-discipline and English proficiency suitable for studying in an international academic environment. For many professionals, however, it represents an opportunity to strengthen leadership capabilities and prepare for roles in an increasingly globalized business landscape.

Swiss UMEF partners with IDEAS to launch Swiss Master’s programs in Vietnam

About IDEAS

IDEAS is an educational support unit with more than 15 years of experience, helping Vietnamese students study postgraduate programs at prestigious international schools. As an academic partner of many schools with flexible online learning programs, IDEAS helps students save time, money and easily study and work at the same time. In addition, IDEAS also organizes specialized classes, workshops, seminars, webinars and trips to receive diplomas at international graduation ceremonies in the United States, Switzerland, France,...

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