DEADLINE ALERT for MNDY, CWH, TCOM, ODD: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)

Class Period: September 17, 2025 – February 6, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was seeing new customer growth decelerating, weaker expansion within existing accounts and longer enterprise sales cycles, making monday’s $1.8 billion 2027 target increasingly unlikely to be met; (2) Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: April 29, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its ability to “surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using “data analytics;” (2) the Company overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected; (3) as a result, the Company would require “strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage SG&A expenses; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 – January 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing Trip.com as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to an algorithm change by Oddity’s largest advertising partner, Oddity’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (2) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity’s business and financial prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com