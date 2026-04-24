Publication annual report and convocation of the ordinary general meeting on May 27, 2026

Ghent, April 24, 2026 – 20.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 27 March 2026, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2026, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2025. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: www.abo-group.eu

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2026

Information for the shareholders

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2026

Statutory Annual accounts 2025

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2025

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2025

Remuneration policy ABO-Group Environment

For an update regarding the ABN Amro case, please refer to our 2025 annual report, chapter 6 ‘Consolidated financial statements’, section 2.29 ‘Events after the reporting period’.

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded in 1995 as a consultancy for soil research, ABO-Group has grown into an international engineering firm specializing in all aspects of the environment and soil: quality, reuse and remediation, geotechnics and monitoring, ecology, and cultural heritage.

ABO-Group operates through its various semi-independent subsidiaries in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. With more than 850 experts, the group has the technology, expertise and scale to deliver comprehensive solutions for the most challenging projects. For customers in construction, infrastructure, mining and raw materials, energy and water; from assessment and design to execution and maintenance of various assets. ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of the activities of ABO-Group Environment, visit www.abo-group.eu.

For more information:

Els De Keukelaere1

CFO ABO-Group Environment

els.dekeukelaere@abo-group.eu

T.: +32 (0) 475 327 766

This press release is available on our website: www.abo-group.eu

1 As permanent representative of a management company





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