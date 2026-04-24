Gemini to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on May 14, 2026

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini”) (NASDAQ: GEMI), a global crypto and prediction markets platform, today announced it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Management will host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Call registration and webcast details will be posted to the Events page of our investor relations website https://investors.gemini.com/ ahead of the call. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on our investor relations website.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

As a reminder, we announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the investor relations page on our website ( investors.gemini.com ), the blog on our website ( www.gemini.com/blog ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X account (@gemini), and our LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information and we use these channels for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to monitor the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a global crypto and prediction markets platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

Contact