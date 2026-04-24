Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Opening at Alora in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated model home grand opening at Alora, a luxury townhome community located in the vibrant Lake Nona area of Orlando, Florida. Home shoppers are invited to tour the stunning new model homes during the Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9176 Sinatra Lane in Orlando.

Alora features modern three-story townhomes with open-concept floor plans ranging up to 2,037 square feet, offering 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Flexible design options include a first-floor guest bedroom, home offices, stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces and private balconies, well equipped kitchens, and more, providing endless possibilities for personalization. Homes in this exclusive community are priced from the upper $400,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home sooner and start enjoying their new Toll Brothers lifestyle.





"Alora delivers the perfect combination of modern luxury living, exceptional design, and unrivaled access to the best of Lake Nona," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. "We are thrilled to unveil our model homes, which reflect the thoughtful architecture and elevated finishes that Toll Brothers is known for."

Located within Lake Nona, Alora residents will enjoy access to Laureate Park’s state-of-the-art resort-style amenities, including a pool, fitness center, walking trails, and a splash zone. Additional community amenities include a dog park, community garden, fire pits, and outdoor barbecues. The community is conveniently located near downtown Lake Nona’s popular dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations, such as Beacon Lake, Boxi Park, and the future Poitras Park development.

In addition to its vibrant location, Alora is situated within the top-rated Orange County School District and offers premier access to a brand-new onsite school, making it an ideal choice for families with children.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to tour the community and brand new models, home shoppers can call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2597c8e6-bcef-40f8-88b9-f16154764816

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)