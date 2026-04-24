Biotech startup Plopii Files US Patent on the Next-Generation Headache Pill

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plopii , a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company specializing in consumer wellness products and drug patent development centered on paraxanthine , caffeine's primary active metabolite, today announced it has filed U.S. Patent Application No. 19/636,926 covering a new over-the-counter headache pill formulated with paraxanthine. The application contains 40 claims and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in spring 2026.

The filing covers a fixed-dose oral formulation pairing paraxanthine with two established analgesics, aspirin and acetaminophen. Plopii developed the formulation to deliver vasoconstriction and analgesic amplification through paraxanthine in place of caffeine, aiming to reduce the side effects commonly associated with caffeine-containing analgesics, including jitters, sleep disruption, dependency and rebound headache.

Paraxanthine is the metabolite the human liver produces when it breaks down caffeine. Recent peer-reviewed research identifies paraxanthine as the molecule responsible for much of caffeine's cognitive and vascular activity, while exhibiting a different anxiety, sleep and tolerance profile.

"This patent application represents the first new structural approach we are aware of in the OTC headache category in decades," said Michael Tolmach, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plopii. "Filing the patent is a critical step toward bringing this product to consumers."

The product remains in development and patent-pending. Plopii will share commercial, pricing and regulatory updates in future announcements.

About Plopii

Plopii is a biotechnology company focusing on drug patents and consumer wellness products focused on paraxanthine, caffeine's primary active metabolite. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Plopii holds and is pursuing intellectual property covering paraxanthine-based formulations. Visit plopii.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements regarding products in development and pending patent applications. Patent applications may be amended, narrowed, or rejected during examination, and product plans are subject to change.

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