CZR Exchange Expands Global Footprint with “CZR Brunch 2.0” in Bogota

Bogota, Colombia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a rapidly growing global cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced the successful hosting of its CZR Brunch 2.0 event in Bogotá, marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion across Latin America.



CZR Brunch 2.0 in Bogota

Held at Monaco Rooftop, the invite-only gathering brought together a curated group of traders, strategic partners, and blockchain industry participants for an afternoon of networking, collaboration, and in-depth discussions on the future of digital assets. The event was organized in collaboration with CZR LATAM, the company’s regional division focused on driving growth and adoption across Latin American markets.

CZR Brunch 2.0 reflects CZR Exchange’s broader strategy to establish a strong and localized presence in one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency regions globally. Latin America continues to see increasing adoption driven by demand for alternative financial systems, cross-border payment solutions, and greater access to digital assets.

Through initiatives like CZR Brunch 2.0, CZR Exchange aims to deepen relationships within the regional ecosystem while supporting community development and market education.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CZR Exchange, who traveled to Bogotá to engage directly with users and partners. During the event, Rothkopf held one-on-one discussions, gathered feedback from active traders, and shared insights into the company’s global roadmap and long-term vision.



Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CZR Exchange

“We believe the future of crypto is built through real connections, not just technology,” said Rothkopf. “Engaging directly with our community in Bogotá is an important part of how we grow – by listening, learning, and building alongside our users.”

Throughout the event, attendees explored key topics shaping the digital asset industry, including evolving market trends, liquidity access, trading strategies, and the role of centralized exchanges in an increasingly mature ecosystem.

The discussions also highlighted CZR Exchange’s continued focus on enhancing user experience, expanding global accessibility, and delivering high-performance trading infrastructure.

CZR Exchange’s approach to expansion emphasizes direct engagement, strategic partnerships, and localized initiatives tailored to specific markets. By investing in community-driven events and regional activations, the company is positioning itself as a competitive player in the global exchange landscape.

The Bogotá event builds on a series of international initiatives led by CZR Exchange, with additional events and community activations planned across key markets in the coming months.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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