Jones & Young Highlights UK Specialist Mortgage Crisis On Workers & Contractors

Petersfield , April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading UK mortgage broker firm, Jones & Young, reported that a growing number of creditworthy UK borrowers are being blocked from homeownership due to high street lending criteria. Despite solid earnings, clean credit profiles, and strong savings, this issue reflects a mismatch between how millions of people now work and the way many lenders still assess affordability.

Jones & Young says the problem is no longer confined to a small corner of the market. The company’s advisers report that borrowers with complex but reliable income are often declined because automated or rigid criteria still favour permanent employment and standard monthly payslips over contracts, dividends, gross CIS income, or tax-efficient self-employed accounts. The company argues that this requirement leaves many borrowers in a “mortgage no-man’s-land,” even when the financial fundamentals are sound.





Jones and Young

For applicants seeking a self-employed mortgage, the challenge often starts with how income is read on paper. Many lenders look closely at net profit, trading history, and year-on-year consistency, which can produce a lower borrowing figure than a borrower’s true earning capacity suggests.

The same pressure applies to construction workers who need guidance from CIS mortgage specialists. Jones & Young explain that many CIS borrowers are misjudged when affordability is based on net figures instead of gross earnings. On its website, the firm says CIS lenders often use CIS statements, payslips, and bank records to assess gross income, which can create a truer picture of borrowing strength and, in some cases, support borrowing at around four to five and a half times gross income, depending on the wider case. That approach matters for borrowers whose work patterns are normal for the construction sector but can appear irregular inside a high street lending model.





Jones and Young

Limited company directors face another version of the same issue. Jones & Young says directors are often assessed on salary and dividends alone, even when retained profits and business strength tell a broader story. The director mortgage advisers at Jones & Young states that some specialist lenders will consider salary, dividends, net profit, and retained profits, and may also look at applicants with one year of accounts in certain cases. For directors who have chosen to leave profit inside the business, that difference can shape whether a mortgage offer reflects real affordability or falls short of it.

Jones & Young offers a full range of specialist mortgage solutions and a lender network designed for cases that fall outside standard criteria. The company said no two borrowers are the same, and its advisers aim to match each applicant with lenders that understand contractor income, self-employed structures, director remuneration, and other non-standard profiles. The company also highlights face-to-face consultations in Petersfield, clear guidance through the mortgage process, and specialist support for borrowers who need a more tailored route to approval.





Jones and Young

Readers affected by the UK specialist mortgage crisis can explore solutions by visiting Jones & Young’s website at https://jonesandyoung.co.uk/ today.

About Jones and Young

Jones and Young is an independent specialist mortgage brokerage based in Petersfield, Hampshire, helping self-employed workers, CIS contractors, company directors, and other borrowers with complex income secure suitable mortgage options. Its advisers work across specialist and mainstream lending routes to find mortgage solutions aligned with each client’s circumstances.

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Media Contact

Jones and Young

16 College St, Petersfield GU31 4AD

01730 776076

https://jonesandyoung.co.uk

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