ForLife and Oakmed Ltd. to Become Unora GmbH and Unora Healthcare Ltd Effective May 1, 2026

BERLIN, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForLife Produktions- und Vertriebsgesellschaft für Heil- und Hilfsmittel mbH and Oakmed Ltd. today announced that both companies will officially rebrand to Unora effective May 1, 2026. Alongside the rebrand, the company will launch Silkura — a revolutionary silicone-based ostomy pouch featuring breathable skin protection, adaptive adhesion, and atraumatic removal, designed for people who refuse to let anything hold them back.

Unora is a new name in healthcare, but it does not start from zero — it is built on the strength, knowledge, and trust of companies that have been supporting people for decades. The rebrand reflects the company’s strategic evolution from a primarily business-to-business and original equipment manufacturer-focused operation to include a consumer-centred healthcare brand built on a single conviction: whatever life brings should never decide how you live.

With its new promise — Here for what matters — Unora is positioning itself to connect directly with end users, offering smarter products, deeper support, and a renewed focus on human connection in healthcare.

“The launch of Unora is deeply personal to all of us,” said Christian Bech Hoengaard, Chief Executive Officer of Unora. “Every day, our talented people pour their hearts into creating solutions that restore confidence and freedom for ostomy patients. Our revolutionary silicone-based pouch, Silkura, is a perfect example to that commitment— a product designed to move with people, not against them. It is a promise that we will never stop pushing boundaries and never lose sight of the real people whose lives we touch.”

About the Rebrand

The company’s strategic shift to include direct-to-consumer engagement reflects a broader trend in healthcare, where people living with change increasingly expect personalised, dignified experiences. Unora aims to lead this shift — not to fix people, but to stand with them, every step of the way.

Existing business relationships, contracts, and product warranties remain fully in effect. The company’s team, manufacturing capabilities, and quality standards continue unchanged. All products are made in Germany with care.

About Unora

Unora is a healthcare products company dedicated to people living with change, with a particular focus on ostomy care. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Christian Bech Hoengaard, Unora is committed to changing care for good — because we are not here to fix people, we are here for what matters.

Media Contact

Don Darais

Chief Marketing Officer

Unora

+49 30 650736-0