Alpha Compute Corp. Updates on GAMEE Acquisition; Closing Targeted for May 2026 Pending Final Audit Completion

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp., a pioneering technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today provided an update on its previously announced acquisition of a 60% controlling interest in GAMEE, a leading mobile gaming platform and wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. The Company confirms that closing of the transaction is now expected in May 2026, following the completion of GAMEE’s 2025 annual financial audit, which is required as a condition to close.

Transaction Background

On September 30, 2025, AlphaTON Capital Corp. and Animoca Brands announced a non-binding letter of intent proposing equity and token investments, including the potential acquisition by AlphaTON Capital of a controlling interest in GAMEE. The announcement marked an important strategic milestone, with Animoca Brands co-founder and Executive Chairman Yat Siu noting at the time that the deal, if completed, “would not only make GAMEE the first Nasdaq-listed Web3 gaming company with gaming assets listed on a major exchange, but also demonstrate how the Telegram ecosystem can support large-scale gaming businesses.”

On March 19, 2026, AlphaTON Capital Corp. entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 60% controlling interest in GAMEE for total consideration of up to $11 million, structured to include a performance-linked earn-out over two years. The transaction values GAMEE at an $18 million enterprise valuation, incorporating EBITDA-contingent earn-outs designed to mitigate upfront consideration risk. Concurrent with signing, AlphaTON and Animoca Brands formalized a Strategic Alliance to identify and develop commercial opportunities across blockchain and social gaming.

GAMEE was founded in 2015 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands in 2020. The platform stands at the intersection of Web2 and Web3 gaming, boasting over 119 million registered users, more than 10 billion lifetime gameplay sessions, and a particularly strong foothold within the Telegram ecosystem, where it serves over 61 million users. Martin Zakovec will continue as CEO of GAMEE, Miroslav Chmelka as Co-Founder and CTO, and founder Bozena Rezab will assume a strategic role as Head of Alpha Compute Gaming upon closing.

Closing Update: May 2026 Target

Alpha Compute confirms that the completion of the GAMEE acquisition, originally targeted for April 2026, has been extended to May 2026. The revised timeline reflects the time required to finalize GAMEE’s 2025 annual financial audit, a customary closing condition under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement. The Company does not anticipate any material impediments to closing and expects all remaining conditions to be satisfied in the ordinary course.

Importantly, Alpha Compute shares will be valued at $1.00 per share at the time of closing, establishing a clear reference price for the equity component of the transaction consideration.

“We are on the doorstep of closing this transformative deal and are fully committed to completing it in May,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute. “The short extension reflects the completion of GAMEE’s 2025 financial audit—a routine but necessary step—and does not change our conviction in this acquisition or the immense value GAMEE brings to the Alpha Compute ecosystem. We are building the definitive AI and gaming infrastructure platform for the Telegram generation, and GAMEE is central to that vision.”

GAMEE Q1 2026 Performance: Continued Momentum

Alpha Compute’s confidence in the GAMEE acquisition is strongly supported by GAMEE’s recent operational and financial performance. On April 9, 2026, the Company released GAMEE’s unaudited Q1 2026 performance update, which demonstrated the platform’s accelerating growth within the Telegram ecosystem:

Revenue: Estimated $926,000 in Q1 2026, representing 56% Year-over-Year growth versus $593,000 in Q1 2025.

Full Year 2025 Revenue: Estimated $3.54 million total, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate of 112%.

User Engagement: Over 5.57 million users and 88.5 million gameplays in Q1 2026 alone.

Active Users: 1.7 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) and 150,000 Daily Active Users (DAUs) across all platforms.

Telegram Ranking: Gamee / Azuki collaboration reached the Top 200 Mini Apps on Telegram and #1 Arcade Game on PlayToEarn.

Gold Fest Initiative: GAMEE secured a $2 million ecosystem milestone agreement with nGRND and Flashy, representing one of the largest gamified distributions of real-world assets in the Telegram ecosystem.

“The Q1 results confirm our thesis that the Telegram ecosystem is the premier frontier for gaming growth,” said Kaiser. “The success of the Gold Fest deal and the scaling of our agentic layer demonstrates Alpha Compute’s contributions to GAMEE, pushing it to the forefront of how value and AI interact on Telegram. Martin and the GAMEE team continue to set the benchmark for what is possible in this space.”

Alpha Compute: A New Name, An Accelerated Mission

The Company also notes that on April 20, 2026, it completed its corporate rebrand from AlphaTON Capital Corp. to Alpha Compute Corp., with shares now trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ALP.” The new name reflects the Company’s accelerating strategic pivot toward AI GPU-as-a-service and confidential computing, with GAMEE serving as the flagship consumer application within that ecosystem.

Alpha Compute runs NVIDIA Blackwell B200 and B300 GPU clusters inside Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), with binding deployment agreements for over 1,000 Blackwell-generation GPUs and a $43 million AI infrastructure and financing partnership with Vertical Data. The Company serves as a core infrastructure provider to Telegram’s Cocoon AI confidential computing network, which is available to over one billion Telegram users. Upon closing, GAMEE will leverage Alpha Compute’s compute infrastructure to power AI-driven and agent-centric gameplay experiences.

GAMEE CEO Martin Zakovec Comments

“We are incredibly excited to be completing this acquisition and officially joining the Alpha Compute family,” said Martin Zakovec, CEO of GAMEE. “The short timing adjustment to May is entirely routine—it reflects finalizing our 2025 audit to the standard required for a Nasdaq-listed transaction—and we expect to close smoothly and on schedule. What matters most is the shared vision we have built with the Alpha Compute team. With access to their AI compute infrastructure, our game platform will be able to deliver experiences that have never been possible before. The Q1 numbers speak for themselves: our community is growing, our revenue is accelerating, and our position in the Telegram ecosystem has never been stronger. We are eager to close and enter the next chapter of GAMEE’s story as part of Alpha Compute.”

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP), formerly AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON), is a technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute builds and operates businesses at the intersection of confidential compute, artificial intelligence, and digital assets. The Company’s GPU assets deliver privacy-preserving computation to partners and applications including Telegram, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Network. Alpha Compute is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

About GAMEE

GAMEE was founded in 2015 and has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands since 2020. GAMEE is a high-engagement mobile gaming platform focused on onboarding a mass gaming audience to Web3. It has over 119 million registered users and has served over 10 billion gameplay sessions across multiple ecosystems. GAMEE’s WATCoin airdrop collectively onboarded 4 million user wallets into the TON ecosystem, and the Company has partnered with over 40 major Web3 communities including Mocaverse, TON, Notcoin, The Sandbox, and Cool Cats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of closing of the GAMEE acquisition, the valuation of Alpha Compute shares at closing, anticipated synergies, revenue growth, and strategic plans. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

www.alphacompute.ai