Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts: Supreme Grandmaster Yu Inducted into U.S. Taekwondo Grandmasters Hall of Fame & Appointed National Vice President of USTGS

Oak Park, ILLINOIS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supreme Grandmaster S.H. Yu, Kukkiwon 9th Dan and founder of Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts in Oak Park, IL, has been inducted into the U.S. Taekwondo Grandmasters Hall of Fame and appointed National Vice President of the U.S. Taekwondo Grandmasters Society (USTGS). The honors were presented during the annual USTGS conference held April 11–13 in Chicago, Ilinois, recognizing his nearly 60 years of dedication to traditional Taekwondo, leadership development, and martial arts education.

With colleagues: USTGS VicePresident Grandmaster Park HaengSoon; Kukkiwon World Taekwondo US-IL Branch Chairman Grandmaster Lee ChulWoo, and Taekwondo Promotion Foundation (TPF) Chairman Kim JungHeon

Supreme Grandmaster S.H. Yu, Kukkiwon 9th Dan, founder and Grandmaster teacher of Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts in Oak Park, Illinois, has been officially inducted into the U.S. Taekwondo Grandmasters Hall of Fame and appointed National Vice President of the U.S. Taekwondo Grandmasters Society (USTGS). These prestigious honors recognize his lifelong commitment to advancing traditional Taekwondo and developing future generations of martial artists and leaders.

The recognition took place during the annual USTGS conference held April 11–13 in Chicago, IL, where respected Grandmasters from across the United States gathered to celebrate excellence, leadership, and service within the martial arts community.

A Lifetime Dedicated to Traditional Taekwondo

Grandmaster Yu has devoted nearly 60 years to the practice, instruction, and preservation of authentic Taekwondo. Throughout his career, he has guided thousands of students, many of whom began training as children and have continued into adulthood as instructors, professionals, and community leaders.

His appointment as National Vice President reflects both his technical mastery and his continued influence in shaping the direction of traditional Taekwondo across the United States.

In his acceptance speech, Grandmaster Yu shared a message that continues to guide our school:

"From my childhood, I have dedicated myself solely to the love of Taekwondo: its training, development, and promotion. Even now, wearing my dobok, I train and instruct for 5–6 hours daily. I am happiest when wearing my dobok — the years and hours of time spent at the Dojhang have flown by as I have taught countless practitioners to elevate their confidence and believe in their capacity to be the best of the best. To guide and impart the spirit of authentic Martial Arts Taekwondo to the next generation of Taekwondo Masters, Instructors, and Leaders — that is where the beauty lies. I train and instruct tirelessly to show students, parents, and the community the path of a true martial artist and to set an example for the next generation of leaders. Let us all, through this organization and in our work, continuously pursue excellence to inspire others to do the same."

In accepting the honor, he made clear this recognition is not a milestone to rest on, but a mandate to press forward:

"I accept this lifetime achievement award as an order and mandate to continue to be a Real, True, Authentic Taekwondo Martial Artist and Grandmaster, teaching students with intention and purpose to make them great Taekwondo martial artists, future instructors, Masters, and noble leaders of the next generation."

Leadership, Education, and Community Impact

The Hall of Fame induction recognizes not only individual achievement but also decades of service to youth development, discipline-based education, and community engagement. Under Grandmaster Yu’s leadership, Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts emphasizes character development through structure, respect, and perseverance.

His teaching philosophy extends beyond physical training, focusing on building confidence, discipline, and leadership skills that carry into everyday life. His students have consistently grown into instructors, mentors, and responsible community members.

Throughout his career, Grandmaster Yu has also supported youth development initiatives and worked alongside community organizations to provide structured martial arts training as a tool for positive personal growth.

Advancing the Legacy of Authentic Taekwondo

Grandmaster Yu’s induction into the Hall of Fame and appointment as National Vice President of USTGS further solidify his role in preserving Korean martial arts heritage and promoting traditional Taekwondo philosophy in the United States.

His leadership continues to bridge generations of practitioners and ensure the values of discipline, respect, and integrity remain central to martial arts education.

Lifetime Achievement Awards recognize GrandMaster Yu’s leadership and dedication.

About Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts

Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts is a traditional martial arts school serving the Oak Park, IL area since 1994. Founded and led by Sr. GrandMaster S.H. Yu — a 9th-Dan, internationally certified martial arts legend and Kukkiwon Advisory Board Member — the school offers authentic instruction in Tae Kwon Do, Aikido, Hapkido, Kumdo, Judo, and more. With multiple locations across the western Chicago suburbs and programs for children, teens, and adults, Master S.H. Yu Martial Arts is dedicated to developing discipline, confidence, and character through the true way of martial arts.

Press Inquiries

Elizabeth Wilson

contact@master-sh-yu.com

(708) 383-3456

https://www.master-sh-yu.com/

6701 W North Ave

Oak Park, IL 60302-1006