ThinkCareBelieve: Week 66 of the Trump Administration, 2nd Term in Office

Washington, DC, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in the 66th Week of the second term of theTrump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:

https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/04/24/week-66/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How is “Trade Over Aid” being applied to global reform?

2) Was China caught trying to steal U.S. AI Tech?

3) How many members of Congress and Senate are suddenly resigning and why?

4) What kind of fraud was ActBlue caught doing?

5) Who was caught funding the KKK and Supremacist Groups that they were pretending to fight?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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