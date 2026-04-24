Yukon Metals Appoints Lindsay Wilson as VP Investor Relations & Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, effective immediately.

"Ms. Wilson’s extensive Yukon-focused experience makes her an ideal VP Investor Relations for Yukon Metals at this stage of our growth," said Jim Coates, CEO & Director of Yukon Metals. "Wilson brings firsthand knowledge of the Yukon exploration landscape, deep relationships across the investment and resource communities, and a track record of translating complex exploration stories into clear, compelling narratives. This specialized skill set is rare and precisely what we believe is needed to accelerate awareness and understanding of the strength and scale of our highly prospective property portfolio. We are confident she will be a defining addition to our team."

In her role, Ms. Wilson will lead Yukon Metals' investor relations and communications strategies, serving as a primary bridge between the Company's exploration programs and the capital markets while building and deepening relationships with investors, analysts, and community stakeholders across the territory and globally. She will work directly with the executive team to ensure the full scope of Yukon Metals' diversified portfolio receives the attention it warrants.

Lindsay Wilson - Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Ms. Wilson brings extensive experience in the mineral resource sector, with a strong focus on communications and investor relations. As a consultant, she has developed and executed strategic communications programs for dozens of companies from early-stage explorers to producers. She also has international corporate communications experience within the junior mining sector, where she has helped connect clients with capital and key industry influencers.

Lindsay brings strong expertise in Yukon, having worked with the Yukon Mining Alliance, where she supported global marketing initiatives in collaboration with the Government of Yukon. She also worked in Community Relations with The Metallic Group of Companies, contributing to multiple projects across the Yukon and United States.

From Snuneymuxw First Nation, Lindsay is passionate about building strong, respectful relationships and advancing sustainable and responsible economic development. She recently worked on contract with the BC First Nations Justice Council, supporting the implementation of the Indigenous Women’s Justice Plan to enhance the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous women, including within the mineral resource sector.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Yukon Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO & Director



Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP Investor Relations & Communications

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the Company’s strategic exploration programs, evaluation and addition of new directors to the Board, potential to be realized across the Company’s diversified portfolio of precious and critical metals projects, the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to add new directors to the Board at the appropriate time; the ability to realize potential across the Company’s diversified portfolio of precious and critical metals projects; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.