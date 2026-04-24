AEON Biopharma Sets Annual Shareholder Meeting

- Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held at 10:00 am PT on June 17, 2026 -

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company advancing ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) as a biosimilar to BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) to achieve full-label U.S. market entry, today announced that its Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 and will be held in the Company’s offices at 5 Park Plaza, Suite 1750, Irvine, CA 92614. Meeting materials are expected to be made available to shareholders on or about April 29, 2026.

NYSE Required Disclosure Regarding Audit Opinion

As required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company also hereby provides notice that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm that included a going concern qualification, which is not uncommon for development-stage biopharmaceutical companies with ongoing capital requirements. This disclosure does not reflect any change to the Company’s previously filed financial statements or the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The going concern qualification reflects the Company’s liquidity position as of the audit date. The Company expects its cash and cash equivalents to fund operations into the third quarter of 2026.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company seeking full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX®. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in a facility that has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency for the manufacture of botulinum toxin products. The product is approved as a biosimilar in India, Mexico, and the Philippines. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) AEON’s ability to continue to meet continued stock exchange listing standards; (ii) the Company’s planned annual shareholder meeting and any potential results thereof; (iii) the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; (iv) the timing of making any Annual Shareholder Meeting materials available to shareholders; (v) the Company’s anticipated financial performance, including cash and cash equivalents; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Hershel Berry

Blueprint Life Science Group

hberry@Bplifescience.com

Source: AEON Biopharma