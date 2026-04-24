Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2026

 | Source: Park National Bank Park National Bank

NEWARK, Ohio, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share, payable on June 10, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2026.

On February 1, 2026, Park successfully completed its previously announced merger transaction with First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (“First Citizens”) through an all-stock transaction. Park's results for the first quarter of 2026 reflected the impact of merger-related expenses as well as an expanded income and expense base resulting from the transaction.

“Our strategy to combine solid financial performance with intentional growth through partnerships in high-opportunity markets is delivering positive results,” said Park CEO and President, Matthew R. Miller. “Our expansion into Tennessee positions us to deliver even greater value across our communities while continuing to provide the personalized, relationship-driven banking our customers expect. We’re energized by the opportunity to expand our impact while staying true to our community banking roots.”

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $41.7 million, a 1.1 percent decrease from $42.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 included $15.5 million ($12.4 million after tax) in merger related expenses.  First quarter 2026 net income per diluted common share was $2.39, compared to $2.60 for the first quarter of 2025.

Park’s total loans increased $1.62 billion, or 20.1 percent, during 2026. The increase to total loans included $1.58 billion in loans acquired through the First Citizens transaction. Park's total deposits increased $2.76 billion, or 33.4 percent, during 2026, with an increase of 31.8 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The increase in total deposits included $2.22 billion in deposits acquired through the First Citizens transaction. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2026.

“Our performance is a direct result of the skill, dedication and empathy our colleagues bring to their work every day. Their commitment to serve customers and strengthen our communities defines our organization,” said Park Chairman, David L. Trautman. “We’re grateful to play a small role in the lives of those we serve.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $13.0 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2026). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc. Park National Holdings, Inc., First Citizens Properties, Inc., First Citizens Risk Management, Inc., and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; (32) risks related to the completed acquisition of First Citizens, including the possibility that anticipated benefits are not realized as expected, difficulties integrating the two companies, and potential adverse reactions to customer, business, or employee relationships; and (33) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025
          
 2026
 2025
 2025
 Percent change 1Q '26 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR 4Q '25 1Q '25
INCOME STATEMENT:         
Net interest income$125,780  $112,926  $104,377  11.4% 20.5%
Provision for credit losses 2,672   3,849   756  (30.6)% 253.4%
Other income 33,728   31,375   25,746  7.5% 31.0%
Other expense 105,159   87,777   78,164  19.8% 34.5%
Income before income taxes$51,677  $52,675  $51,203  (1.9)% 0.9%
Income taxes 9,990   10,036   9,046  (0.5)% 10.4%
Net income$41,687  $42,639  $42,157  (2.2)% (1.1)%
          
MARKET DATA:         
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.40  $2.65  $2.61  (9.4)% (8.0)%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.39   2.63   2.60  (9.1)% (8.1)%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.10   1.07   1.07  2.8% 2.8%
Special cash dividend declared per common share    1.25     N.M. N.M.
Book value per common share at period end 93.93   84.14   79.00  11.6% 18.9%
Market price per common share at period end 163.45   152.18   151.40  7.4% 8.0%
Market capitalization at period end 2,957,806   2,446,790   2,451,370  20.9% 20.7%
          
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 17,381,922   16,076,308   16,159,342  8.1% 7.6%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 17,457,573   16,183,706   16,238,701  7.9% 7.5%
Common shares outstanding at period end 18,096,089   16,078,262   16,191,347  12.6% 11.8%
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)         
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.43%  1.68%  1.70% (14.9)% (15.9)%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 10.67%  12.61%  13.46% (15.4)% (20.7)%
Yield on loans 6.36%  6.34%  6.26% 0.3% 1.6%
Yield on investment securities 3.08%  2.84%  3.25% 8.5% (5.2)%
Yield on money market instruments 3.95%  3.94%  4.46% 0.3% (11.4)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.90%  5.91%  5.85% (0.2)% 0.9%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.62%  1.61%  1.76% 0.6% (8.0)%
Cost of borrowings 2.08%  1.31%  3.94% 58.8% (47.2)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.63%  1.61%  1.86% 1.2% (12.4)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.80%  4.88%  4.62% (1.6)% 3.9%
Efficiency ratio (g) 65.52%  60.54%  59.79% 8.2% 9.6%
          
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:         
Tangible book value per common share (d)$77.21  $74.06  $68.94  4.3% 12.0%
Average interest earning assets 10,708,496   9,230,035   9,210,385  16.0% 16.3%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 54,349   56,524   51,959  (3.8)% 4.6%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
          
          
          
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025
          
       Percent change 1Q '26 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 4Q '25 1Q '25
BALANCE SHEET:         
Investment securities$1,366,955  $802,142  $1,042,163  70.4% 31.2%
Loans 9,667,260   8,051,242   7,883,735  20.1% 22.6%
Allowance for credit losses 108,590   92,973   88,130  16.8% 23.2%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 302,565   161,990   162,758  86.8% 85.9%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 24,458   729   119  N.M. N.M.
Total assets 12,983,967   9,805,013   9,886,612  32.4% 31.3%
Total deposits 11,000,500   8,243,713   8,201,695  33.4% 34.1%
Borrowings 150,176   81,711   270,757  83.8% (44.5)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,699,759   1,352,793   1,279,042  25.6% 32.9%
Total equity 1,701,814   1,352,793   1,279,042  25.8% 33.1%
Tangible equity (d) 1,397,194   1,190,803   1,116,284  17.3% 25.2%
Total nonperforming loans 83,147   69,253   63,148  20.1% 31.7%
Total nonperforming assets 107,605   69,982   63,267  53.8% 70.1%
          
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:         
Loans as a % of period end total assets 74.46%  82.11%  79.74% (9.3)% (6.6)%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.86%  0.86%  0.80% % 7.5%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.11%  0.87%  0.80% 27.6% 38.8%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12%  1.15%  1.12% (2.6)% %
Net loan charge-offs$2,628  $2,634  $592  (0.2)% N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.12%  0.13%  0.03% (7.7)% N.M.
          
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:         
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.09%  13.80%  12.94% (5.1)% 1.2%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.02%  12.35%  11.48% (10.8)% (4.0)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 13.39%  13.32%  12.64% 0.5% 5.9%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 17.44%  16.77%  16.22% 4.0% 7.5%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 90.91%  93.98%  93.56% (3.3)% (2.8)%
          
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026
 2025
       
Interest income:      
Interest and fees on loans $142,042  $120,648 
Interest on debt securities:      
Taxable  5,844   7,130 
Tax-exempt  2,226   1,269 
Other interest income  4,665   3,153 
Total interest income  154,777   132,200 
       
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits:      
Demand and savings deposits  20,849   18,436 
Time deposits  7,532   6,770 
Interest on borrowings  616   2,617 
Total interest expense  28,997   27,823 
       
Net interest income  125,780   104,377 
       
Provision for credit losses  2,672   756 
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  123,108   103,621 
       
Other income  33,728   25,746 
       
Other expense  105,159   78,164 
       
Income before income taxes  51,677   51,203 
       
Income taxes  9,990   9,046 
       
Net income $41,687  $42,157 
       
Per common share:      
Net income - basic $2.40  $2.61 
Net income - diluted $2.39  $2.60 
       
Weighted average common shares - basic  17,381,922   16,159,342 
Weighted average common shares - diluted  17,457,573   16,238,701 
       
Cash dividends declared:      
Quarterly dividend $1.10  $1.07 
         


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
(in thousands, except share data)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
    
Assets   
    
Cash and due from banks$152,342  $137,239 
Money market instruments 830,795   96,274 
Investment securities 1,366,955   802,142 
Loans 9,667,260   8,051,242 
Allowance for credit losses (108,590)  (92,973)
Loans, net 9,558,670   7,958,269 
Bank premises and equipment, net 93,126   61,627 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 302,565   161,990 
Other real estate owned 24,458   729 
Other assets 655,056   586,743 
Total assets$12,983,967  $9,805,013 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing$3,058,631  $2,656,093 
Interest bearing 7,941,869   5,587,620 
Total deposits 11,000,500   8,243,713 
Borrowings 150,176   81,711 
Other liabilities 131,477   126,796 
Total liabilities$11,282,153  $8,452,220 
    
    
Equity:   
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 or December 31, 2025)$  $ 
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 19,611,235 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and 17,623,104 at December 31, 2025) 782,575   465,032 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (8,554)  (12,739)
Retained earnings 1,089,844   1,067,823 
Treasury shares (1,515,146 shares at March 31, 2026 and 1,544,842 shares at December 31, 2025) (164,106)  (167,323)
Total shareholders' equity$1,699,759  $1,352,793 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 2,055    
Total equity$1,701,814  $1,352,793 
Total liabilities and equity$12,983,967  $9,805,013 
        


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands)2026
 2025
    
Assets   
    
Cash and due from banks$240,473  $127,229 
Money market instruments 478,664   287,016 
Investment securities 1,154,360   1,069,620 
Loans 9,089,684   7,833,234 
Allowance for credit losses (105,045)  (88,825)
Loans, net 8,984,639   7,744,409 
Bank premises and equipment, net 81,598   68,992 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 247,015   162,938 
Other real estate owned 14,377   918 
Other assets 639,866   584,485 
Total assets$11,840,992  $10,045,607 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing$2,887,059  $2,578,838 
Interest bearing 7,111,423   5,793,915 
Total deposits 9,998,482   8,372,753 
Borrowings 120,071   269,254 
Other liabilities 136,008   133,341 
Total liabilities$10,254,561  $8,775,348 
    
Equity:   
Preferred shares$  $ 
Common shares 676,544   464,046 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (10,755)  (39,942)
Retained earnings 1,086,582   997,399 
Treasury shares (167,287)  (151,244)
Total shareholders' equity$1,585,084  $1,270,259 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,347    
Total equity$1,586,431  $1,270,259 
Total liabilities and equity$11,840,992  $10,045,607 
    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
               
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)1st QTR
 4th QTR
 3rd QTR
 2nd QTR
 1st QTR
               
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans$142,042  $127,443  $126,648  $125,543  $120,648 
Interest on debt securities:              
Taxable 5,844   4,267   5,644   6,693   7,130 
Tax-exempt 2,226   1,487   1,520   1,503   1,269 
Other interest income 4,665   3,695   5,140   2,757   3,153 
Total interest income 154,777   136,892   138,952   136,496   132,200 
               
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits:              
Demand and savings deposits 20,849   18,431   20,499   19,055   18,436 
Time deposits 7,532   5,267   5,501   5,821   6,770 
Interest on borrowings 616   268   1,935   2,629   2,617 
Total interest expense 28,997   23,966   27,935   27,505   27,823 
               
Net interest income 125,780   112,926   111,017   108,991   104,377 
               
Provision for credit losses 2,672   3,849   4,030   2,853   756 
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,108   109,077   106,987   106,138   103,621 
               
Other income 33,728   31,375   30,574   32,186   25,746 
               
Other expense 105,159   87,777   79,463   78,977   78,164 
               
Income before income taxes 51,677   52,675   58,098   59,347   51,203 
               
Income taxes 9,990   10,036   10,940   11,228   9,046 
               
Net income$41,687  $42,639  $47,158  $48,119  $42,157 
               
Per common share:              
Net income - basic$2.40  $2.65  $2.93  $2.98  $2.61 
Net income - diluted$2.39  $2.63  $2.92  $2.97  $2.60 
                    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
            
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
(in thousands)1st QTR
 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
 1st QTR
            
Other income:           
Income from fiduciary activities$12,343  $11,839  $11,315  $11,622  $10,994 
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,348   2,552   2,578   2,514   2,407 
Other service income 3,686   4,099   3,716   3,731   2,936 
Debit card fee income 6,973   6,493   6,604   6,607   6,089 
Bank owned life insurance income 1,707   1,777   1,559   1,762   1,512 
ATM fees 380   333   371   367   335 
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 1,084   (2,250)         
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 799   3,595   (549)  2,480   (862)
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,492   2,344   2,344   2,344   2,344 
Miscellaneous 916   593   2,636   759   (9)
Total other income$33,728  $31,375  $30,574  $32,186  $25,746 
            
Other expense:           
Salaries$45,577  $39,315  $38,644  $38,560  $36,216 
Employee benefits 11,692   10,846   9,892   9,108   10,516 
Occupancy expense 4,572   3,349   3,242   3,269   3,519 
Furniture and equipment expense 2,517   2,007   2,219   2,234   2,301 
Data processing fees 13,141   12,188   11,531   11,021   10,529 
Professional fees and services 16,828   9,275   7,475   7,395   7,307 
Marketing 1,556   1,744   1,507   1,295   1,528 
Insurance 2,074   1,534   1,468   1,667   1,686 
Communication 1,425   1,137   1,239   941   1,202 
State tax expense 1,367   1,181   1,182   1,350   1,186 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,279   247   248   273   274 
Foundation contributions    1,000          
Miscellaneous 3,131   3,954   816   1,864   1,900 
Total other expense$105,159  $87,777  $79,463  $78,977  $78,164 
                    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
             
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2026 2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
             
Allowance for credit losses:            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $92,973  $87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197  $85,675 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021           383      6,090 
First Citizens acquisition - Day 1 ACL  15,573                
Charge-offs  4,440   16,624   18,334   10,863   9,133   5,093 
Recoveries  1,812   10,143   8,012   5,942   6,758   8,441 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  2,628   6,481   10,322   4,921   2,375   (3,348)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  2,672   11,488   14,543   2,904   4,557   (11,916)
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $108,590  $92,973  $87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197 
             
General reserve trends:            
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $108,590  $92,973  $87,966  $83,745  $85,379  $83,197 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - certain accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans                  
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual                 42 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  3,041   739   1,299   4,983   3,566   1,574 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $105,549  $92,234  $86,667  $78,762  $81,813  $81,581 
             
Total loans $9,667,260  $8,051,242  $7,817,128  $7,476,221  $7,141,891  $6,871,122 
Individually evaluated - certain accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)  1,943   1,990   2,174   2,835   4,653   7,149 
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)  14,792   18,365   15,290      11,477   17,517 
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual  60,208   46,924   53,149   45,215   66,864   56,985 
Collectively evaluated loans $9,590,317  $7,983,963  $7,746,515  $7,428,171  $7,058,897  $6,789,471 
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (annualized)  0.12%  0.08%  0.14%  0.07%  0.03% (0.05)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans  1.12%  1.15%  1.13%  1.12%  1.20%  1.21%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans  1.10%  1.16%  1.12%  1.06%  1.16%  1.20%
             
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans $80,548  $66,515  $68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.  20,134   28,323 
Loans past due 90 days or more  2,599   2,738   1,754   859   1,281   1,607 
Total nonperforming loans $83,147  $69,253  $69,932  $61,118  $101,111  $102,652 
Other real estate owned  24,458   729   938   983   1,354   775 
Other nonperforming assets                 2,750 
Total nonperforming assets $107,605  $69,982  $70,870  $62,101  $102,465  $106,177 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans  0.83%  0.83%  0.87%  0.81%  1.12%  1.06%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans  0.86%  0.86%  0.89%  0.82%  1.42%  1.49%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans  1.11%  0.87%  0.91%  0.83%  1.43%  1.55%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets  0.83%  0.71%  0.72%  0.63%  1.04%  1.11%
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
                   
     Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2026
 2025
 2024
 2023
 2022
 2021
                   
New nonaccrual loan information:                  
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $66,515  $68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722  $117,368 
Acquired nonaccrual loans  4,506                
New nonaccrual loans  23,215   87,482   65,535   48,280   64,918   38,478 
Resolved nonaccrual loans  13,688   89,145   57,616   67,717   57,944   83,124 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $80,548  $66,515  $68,178  $60,259  $79,696  $72,722 
                   
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance $64,890  $51,664  $58,158  $47,564  $68,639  $57,609 
Prior charge-offs  4,682   4,740   5,009   2,349   1,775   624 
Remaining principal balance  60,208   46,924   53,149   45,215   66,864   56,985 
Specific reserves  3,041   739   1,299   4,983   3,566   1,574 
Book value, after specific reserves $57,167  $46,185  $51,850  $40,232  $63,298  $55,411 
                   
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations     
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Net interest income$125,780  $112,926  $104,377 
less purchase accounting accretion 812   161   175 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 396      1,019 
Net interest income - adjusted$124,572  $112,765  $103,183 
      
Provision for credit losses$2,672  $3,849  $756 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (7)  (1)  (1,097)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$2,679  $3,850  $1,853 
      
Other income$33,728  $31,375  $25,746 
less gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net 1,084   (2,250)   
less impact of strategic initiatives    (38)  (914)
less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net 304      (229)
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships (202)  3   3 
Other income - adjusted$32,542  $33,660  $26,886 
      
Other expense$105,159  $87,777  $78,164 
less core deposit intangible amortization 1,279   247   274 
less Foundation contribution    1,000    
less merger related expenses related to First Citizens acquisition 15,474   1,556    
less restructuring costs    989    
less impact of strategic initiatives 362       
less purchase accounting amortization 20       
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 194   175   276 
Other expense - adjusted$87,830  $83,810  $77,614 
      
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$3,135  $1,279  $(126)
      
Net income - reported$41,687  $42,639  $42,157 
Net income - adjusted (h)$53,480  $47,450  $41,682 
      
Diluted earnings per common share$2.39  $2.63  $2.60 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$3.06  $2.93  $2.57 
      
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.43%  1.68%  1.70%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.83%  1.87%  1.68%
      
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.46%  1.71%  1.73%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.87%  1.90%  1.71%
      
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 10.67%  12.61%  13.46%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 13.68%  14.03%  13.31%
      
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 12.63%  14.35%  15.44%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 16.21%  15.96%  15.27%
      
Efficiency ratio (g) 65.52%  60.54%  59.79%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 55.55%  56.97%  59.39%
      
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.80%  4.88%  4.62%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.76%  4.88%  4.57%
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
         
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,585,084  $1,341,399  $1,270,259 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 247,015   162,152   162,938 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,338,069  $1,179,247  $1,107,321 
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,699,759  $1,352,793  $1,279,042 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 302,565   161,990   162,758 
TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,397,194  $1,190,803  $1,116,284 
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
AVERAGE ASSETS$11,840,992  $10,069,460  $10,045,607 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 247,015   162,152   162,938 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$11,593,977  $9,907,308  $9,882,669 
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
TOTAL ASSETS$12,983,967  $9,805,013  $9,886,612 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 302,565   161,990   162,758 
TANGIBLE ASSETS$12,681,402  $9,643,023  $9,723,854 
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Interest income$154,777  $136,892  $132,200 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 985   687   607 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$155,762  $137,579  $132,807 
Interest expense 28,997   23,966   27,823 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$126,765  $113,613  $104,984 
         
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
         


 
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Net income$41,687  $42,639  $42,157 
Plus: Income taxes 9,990   10,036   9,046 
Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,672   3,849   756 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$54,349  $56,524  $51,959 
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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