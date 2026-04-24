HCI Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid June 18, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2026.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty insurance companies and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “prospects” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance, for example, that changes in the company’s cash flow and cash balances will not impact the ability or willingness of HCI Group to pay a dividend. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

notis@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com