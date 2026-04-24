USW members at Alouette Bus Lines ratify new agreement, strengthening demand for fair wages





Caption: Members of USW Local 2020 at Alouette Bus Lines on the picket line.

STURGEON FALLS, Ontario, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of USW Local 2020 at Alouette Bus Lines in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., ratified a new collective agreement, ending their courageous two-month strike by achieving wage and working condition improvements in Northern Ontario's student transportation sector.

The agreement comes after members showed strong solidarity and took collective action to address wages, safety and industry standards.

“This is a meaningful step forward,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Drivers stood together, raised their voices and pushed for change. More work remains, but they gained real progress on wages and highlighted the urgent need for a $24-per-hour industry benchmark.”

“I’m proud of our members for staying united,” said Mike Scott, USW Staff Representative. “This agreement shows what solidarity achieves. We improved wages and exposed system flaws needing real, enforceable standards.”

Under the new agreement, members secured wage increase across classifications, including improvements for drivers, van operators and shuttle drivers over the life agreement. The deal also includes retroactive wage adjustments, increases in each year of the agreement, and a signing bonus for all bargaining unit members employed at the time of signing.

Members raised broader concerns about student transportation funding, including the flow of public funds through a consortium before reaching workers. The union and community also contacted the Ontario Minister of Education, Paul Calandra and the Ontario Minister of Labour, David Piccinini, but received little response.

“Our members showed courage and determination every step of the way,” said Stephanie Gunson, USW Local 2020 President. “This result reflects their commitment to improving not just their own working conditions, but the future of school bus drivers across the province. We are calling for a mandated minimum of $24 per hour for all bus drivers in the province, in line with the current benchmark, and will continue to push for the government to take action.”

During over two months on the picket line, Alouette Bus Lines drivers and the union pushed for a mandatory wage benchmark of at least $24 per hour to ensure fairness and stability in the sector.

“Drivers play a key role in our children’s safety,” Stewart added. “They deserve fair wages, respect, and a system that works for them.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director, 416-243-8792, kstewart@usw.ca

Mike Scott, USW Staff Representative, 705-675-2461, mscott@usw.ca

Stephanie Gunson, USW Local 2020 President, 705-479-2020 ext. 228, sgunson@uswlocal2020.ca

Arushana Sunderaeson, USW Communications, 416-243-8792 ext. 1233, asunderaeson@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f57be5ea-4614-454f-b533-5e85351aa62f