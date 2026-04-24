BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Full Year of 2025

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (“BGIN” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: BGIN), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and a manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining hardware, today released its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights



Total Revenue was US$67.4 million compared to US$302.3 million in 2024.

was US$67.4 million compared to US$302.3 million in 2024. Net Loss was US$177.0 million compared to net income of US$66.1 million in 2024.



Management Commentary

Mr. Allen Wu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of BGIN, commented: “2025 marked a deeply transformative year for BGIN. We made difficult but decisive choices—scaling back our legacy altcoin business to concentrate on Bitcoin infrastructure. Our successful 4nm Bitcoin miner prototype validates our execution capabilities, and our three-engine business model creates a natural hedge against market volatility. In 2026, we are focusing on Bitcoin and Dogecoin which we believe helps us address a much larger opportunity, and we aim to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders in 2026 and beyond.”

Mr. Oisin Li, Founder, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of BGIN, commented: “Building on this transformation, we remain focused on four key priorities: First, we continue to enhance our research and development capabilities to deliver competitive mining solutions. Second, our mining operations remain anchored in cost-effective energy strategies and power sources that provide structural advantages. Third, we are exploring cloud mining and new consumer-focused product lines to democratize access to cryptocurrency mining — staying true to our 'Crypto for All' vision. Fourth, while large cap crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin are our primary focus, we will maintain the flexibility to capture opportunities in promising smaller cap altcoins when market conditions align.”

Mr. Mark Xiang, Co-Chief Financial Officer of BGIN, stated: “Our financial discipline has been the foundation of BGIN's success since day one. Operating entirely on internally generated cash flow until our IPO completed in 2025 created a culture where every dollar is focused on return on investment (“ROI”).

We believe that 2025 was a strategic pivot year for BGIN. Our reported net loss was predominantly non-cash in nature, driven by impairments and write-offs due to our prudent assessment. We made conscious decisions to scale back investments in the altcoin sector and strategically shut down mining operations that did not meet our efficiency thresholds. This allowed us to redirect substantial capital into research and development, with our primary focus on Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining technologies. With $26.3 million in cash and $22.5 million in crypto assets, we have sufficient runway to support the execution of our strategy. The IPO has provided us strategic flexibility to scale, and we will continue evaluating financing opportunities based on clear ROI metrics.”

2025 Financial Results

Total Revenue was US$67.4 million, compared to US$302.3 million in 2024. The change was mainly due to a decrease in the Company’s mining pool revenue and machine sales revenue.

Mining revenue was US$42.9 million, compared to US$45.0 million in 2024. The change was mainly due to a lower average price of ALPH and the cessation of IRON mining during fiscal 2025.

was US$42.9 million, compared to US$45.0 million in 2024. The change was mainly due to a lower average price of ALPH and the cessation of IRON mining during fiscal 2025. Sales of Mining Machines were US$15.3 million, compared to US$192.2 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decline in both the average per unit selling price and sales volume of KAS mining machines, driven by increased competition and decreased demand in the market.

were US$15.3 million, compared to US$192.2 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to a decline in both the average per unit selling price and sales volume of KAS mining machines, driven by increased competition and decreased demand in the market. Hosting Revenue was US$3.3 million, compared to US$6.2 million in 2024. The change was mainly due to reduced customer demand caused by KAS price volatility.

was US$3.3 million, compared to US$6.2 million in 2024. The change was mainly due to reduced customer demand caused by KAS price volatility. Mining pool revenue was US$5.9 million, compared to US$58.8 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to: (i) a lower average price of KAS, the primary cryptocurrency mined in the Company’s pool; (ii) a significant reduction in the mining of other cryptocurrencies due to market conditions and strategic adjustments; and (iii) stricter pool entry requirements that resulted in a decrease in the number of miners in 2025.





Total costs of revenues were US$143.0 million, compared to US$174.6 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower machine sales volume, partially offset by increased mining costs.

Costs of mining revenue were US$63.3 million, compared to US$29.7 million in 2024. The change was due to the combined effects of: (i) an increase of US$11.5 million in depreciation costs as the Company deployed additional mining machines in 2025, (ii) an increase of US$1.7 million in other costs, primarily comprising logistics, duties, rental costs and labor, driven by higher operating costs associated with the increased number of mining machines deployed, and (iii) an increase of US$20.4 million in utility expenses, which was consistent with the higher average number of mining machines deployed in 2025, being 24,924 units compared to 13,241 units in 2024.

were US$63.3 million, compared to US$29.7 million in 2024. The change was due to the combined effects of: (i) an increase of US$11.5 million in depreciation costs as the Company deployed additional mining machines in 2025, (ii) an increase of US$1.7 million in other costs, primarily comprising logistics, duties, rental costs and labor, driven by higher operating costs associated with the increased number of mining machines deployed, and (iii) an increase of US$20.4 million in utility expenses, which was consistent with the higher average number of mining machines deployed in 2025, being 24,924 units compared to 13,241 units in 2024. Costs of sales of mining machines were US$71.2 million, compared to US$81.7 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to: (i) significantly lower volume of machines sold in 2025 (9,410 units) compared to 2024 (102,849 units), resulting in a decrease of $32 million in costs of sales; and (ii) a US$3 million write-off of obsolete mining machines and components in 2025, compared to a write-off of $24.1 million in 2024. The decrease in costs of sales from lower sales volume and write-off of obsolete machines in 2025 was offset by an increase in inventory provision of $46.7 million, from $12.6 million in 2024 to $59.3 million 2025, recognized based on a net realizable value assessment following the decline in KAS prices.

were US$71.2 million, compared to US$81.7 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to: (i) significantly lower volume of machines sold in 2025 (9,410 units) compared to 2024 (102,849 units), resulting in a decrease of $32 million in costs of sales; and (ii) a US$3 million write-off of obsolete mining machines and components in 2025, compared to a write-off of $24.1 million in 2024. The decrease in costs of sales from lower sales volume and write-off of obsolete machines in 2025 was offset by an increase in inventory provision of $46.7 million, from $12.6 million in 2024 to $59.3 million 2025, recognized based on a net realizable value assessment following the decline in KAS prices. Costs of hosting revenue was US$2.6 million, compared to US$4.9 million in 2024. The decrease in costs corresponded with the decrease in hosting revenue.

was US$2.6 million, compared to US$4.9 million in 2024. The decrease in costs corresponded with the decrease in hosting revenue. Costs of mining pool revenue was US$5.8 million, compared to US$58.3 million in 2024. The decrease in costs corresponded with the decrease in mining pool revenue.





Gross loss was US$75.6 million, compared to gross profit of US$127.7 million in 2024.

Selling expenses were US$0.4 million, compared to US$0.7 million in 2024.

General and administrative expenses were US$13.9 million, compared to US$7.2 million in 2024. The change was primarily due to: (i) a significant increase of US$2.8 million in employee salaries and benefits to support business expansion, particularly increased operations in the United States; (ii) a significant increase of US$2.7 million in professional fees, primarily related to initial public offering activities; (iii) an increase of $1.6 million in credit loss expense as there was no similar loss provision in 2024; offset by (iv) a significant decrease of US$2.4 million in merchant service charges due to reduced sales of mining machines.

Research and development expenses were US$20.2 million, compared to US$16.4 million in 2024. The change was due to increased investment in the development of the Company’s own ASIC chips for mining machines.

Net loss was US$177.0 million, compared to net income of US$66.1 million in 2024.

Basic & diluted net loss per share was US$1.62, compared to basic & diluted net income per share of US$0.61 in 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had US$26.3 million in cash, compared to US$114.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had US$22.5 million in intangible assets – cryptocurrencies, compared to US$32.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Recent Development

Successful Tape-Out of 4nm BT1 Bitcoin Mining Chip

On March 17, 2026, the Company announced first-pass silicon success in the 4nm BT1 Bitcoin mining ASIC chip—the Company’s first proprietary chip designed specifically for Bitcoin mining. This achievement marks an important milestone in the Company’s Bitcoin mining chip program, which entered the tape-out phase in October 2025 and has now reached first-pass silicon success.

Resolution of Subsidiary’s Hosting Dispute and Full Recovery of Mining Machines

On April 13, 2026, the Company announced the successful resolution of a series of disputes involving its US subsidiary, BGIN Infrastructure, LLC, and Mawson Hosting, LLC, the landlord of BGIN’s former hosting service provider, Krypton Technologies, LLC. As part of a confidential settlement agreement, BGIN has recovered all of its mining machines.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on April 24, 2026 (8:00AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on April 25, 2026). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI973fcf0e7e864b3293dbf91bbf750e61

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.bgin.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “target,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative thereof. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s plans to report its financial results and the timing thereof, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (NASDAQ: BGIN) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies that leverages its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new cryptocurrency opportunities and execute on a long-term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN’s mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

For more information, please visit: www.bgin.com or www.iceriver.io.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Jennifer Jiang

ir@bgin.com

Media Relations

Ray Xie

pr@bgin.com

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(US$, except for number of shares data, or otherwise noted) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 US$ US$ Assets Current Assets Cash 26,286,333 114,804,348 Accounts receivable, net 9,544 — Inventories 7,849,479 12,491,133 Prepaid expenses 6,112,779 9,188,914 Other receivables 195,417 8,945,986 Deferred issuance costs — 795,797 Due from related parties 949,914 101,336 Intangible assets – cryptocurrencies 22,450,733 32,143,476 Rights to receive cryptocurrencies — 16,193,593 Total current assets 63,854,199 194,664,583 Non-current assets Deposits and other non-current assets 1,436,415 1,834,897 Right-of-use assets 227,320 431,707 Deferred income tax assets — 2,112,353 Property and equipment, net 27,317,731 71,744,370 Total assets 92,835,665 270,787,910 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,288,728 7,190,436 Taxes payable 34,086,665 51,845,186 Contract liabilities 267,726 952,340 Due to related party 23,781 10,363 Operating lease liabilities – current 131,672 322,388 Other payables 199,384 281,898 Total current liabilities 37,997,956 60,602,611 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 88,125 123,015 Total liabilities 38,086,081 60,725,626 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Class A ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 852,581,250 shares authorized, 90,581,566 and 85,258,128 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively* 2,347 — Class B ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 225,543,750 shares authorized, 22,554,375 and 22,554,375 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024* 523 — Additional paid-in capital 26,637,236 — Retained earnings 28,096,362 209,954,196 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (244,059 ) (244,059 ) Total shareholders’ equity 54,492,409 209,710,137 Non-controlling interest 257,175 352,147 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 92,835,665 270,787,910





BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

(US$, except for number of shares data, or otherwise noted) For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2025 For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2024 For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Mining revenue 42,940,318 45,030,201 13,000,074 Sales of mining machines 15,254,872 192,162,144 219,782,989 Hosting revenue 3,339,426 6,247,292 482,186 Mining pool revenue 5,861,287 58,837,944 24,003,122 Total Revenue 67,395,903 302,277,581 257,268,371 Costs of Revenues: Costs of mining revenue 63,333,746 29,711,122 8,451,706 Costs of sales of mining machines 71,207,327 81,713,511 25,389,335 Costs of hosting revenue 2,643,980 4,897,740 488,837 Costs of mining pool revenue 5,803,256 58,269,298 23,765,150 Total costs of revenues 142,988,309 174,591,671 58,095,028 Gross (loss) profit (75,592,406 ) 127,685,910 199,173,343 Operating costs and expenses: Selling expenses 393,458 702,916 1,148,308 General and administrative 13,868,940 7,157,554 14,570,383 Research and development 20,191,147 16,374,310 10,099,575 Realized loss on future contracts 560,492 726,746 — Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies) (438,266 ) (3,653,722 ) — Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 23,355,675 8,446,437 (312,722 ) Impairment of property and equipment 42,570,833 16,297,933 — Total operating costs and expenses 100,502,279 46,052,174 25,505,544 (Loss) income from operations (176,094,685 ) 81,633,736 173,667,799 Other (income) expenses: Foreign exchange loss 189,490 509,319 131,366 Interest income (942,892 ) (1,174,582 ) (63,112 ) Other (income) expenses, net (729,507 ) 1,512,933 26,073 Total other (income) expenses (1,482,909 ) 847,670 94,327 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (174,611,776 ) 80,786,066 173,573,472 Current income tax expenses 228,677 16,757,614 34,090,755 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2,112,353 (2,112,353 ) (278,065 ) Income tax expense 2,341,030 14,645,261 33,812,690 Net (loss) income (176,952,806 ) 66,140,805 139,760,782 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (94,972 ) 208,558 52,589 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (176,857,834 ) 65,932,247 139,708,193 Total (176,952,806 ) 66,140,805 139,760,782 Foreign currency translation adjustment - gain — — 870 Total comprehensive (loss) income (176,952,806 ) 66,140,805 139,761,652 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (94,972 ) 208,558 52,589 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (176,857,834 ) 65,932,247 139,709,063 Total (176,952,806 ) 66,140,805 139,761,652 Basic & diluted (losses) earnings per share attribute to BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED ordinary shareholders* (1.62 ) 0.61 1.30 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding*-basic and diluted 109,060,159 107,812,503 107,812,503





BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023 For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2025 For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2024 For The

Year

Ended

December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income (176,952,806 ) 66,140,805 139,760,782 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 21,050,529 9,654,039 2,964,283 Inventories provision and write-off 62,311,983 36,708,352 — Impairment of property and equipment 42,570,833 16,297,933 — Provision for expected credit losses 1,649,653 — — Write-down of prepaid expenses 3,968,211 — — Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 23,355,675 8,446,437 (312,722 ) Cryptocurrencies mined (48,801,605 ) (103,868,145 ) (37,003,196 ) Loss from disposal of property and equipment 818,395 1,886,990 290,619 Share-based compensation 555,045 — — Employee compensation settled by cryptocurrencies 1,172,391 969,477 10,264,540 Expenses settled by cryptocurrencies 4,377,234 7,329,446 3,418,735 Cryptocurrencies paid to mining pool participants 5,803,256 58,269,299 23,765,150 Cryptocurrencies received from mining machine revenue (13,920,228 ) (183,749,800 ) (198,127,459 ) Cryptocurrencies received from hosting revenue (3,286,206 ) (5,643,613 ) (18,592 ) Realized loss on future contracts 560,492 726,746 — Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies) (438,266 ) (3,653,722 ) — Non-cash operating leases expense 204,387 12,334 1,362 Deferred income taxes 2,112,353 (2,112,353 ) (278,065 ) Expense of deferred issuance costs — 594,473 337,829 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable — 2,807,030 (2,807,030 ) Inventories (74,133,471 ) (120,843,518 ) (3,534,937 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (585,280 ) (2,697,474 ) (7,545,062 ) Other receivable 2,938,361 (7,502,635 ) (1,043,291 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,086,929 ) 5,220,760 3,473,662 Contract liabilities (87,222 ) (298,688 ) 353,636 Taxes payable (17,758,521 ) 16,368,853 34,072,676 Other payables (82,514 ) (400,342 ) 681,679 Operating lease liabilities (225,606 ) — — Due to related parties 13,418 — — Net cash used in operating activities (166,896,438 ) (199,337,316 ) (31,285,401 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 218,848 — — Purchase of property and equipment (4,186,198 ) (12,968,470 ) (6,685,461 ) Proceeds received from sale of cryptocurrencies 59,515,915 280,951,961 84,426,550 Net cash provided by investing activities 55,548,565 267,983,491 77,741,089 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Advance from (Repayments to) related parties — (110,721 ) 141,099 Increase in deferred issuance costs — (427,965 ) (502,683 ) Dividend paid (4,051,000 ) — — Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost 26,878,358 — — Proceeds from share issuance 2,500 — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,829,858 (538,686 ) (361,584 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes — — 1,024 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (88,518,015 ) 68,107,489 46,095,128 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 114,804,348 46,696,859 601,731 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 26,286,333 114,804,348 46,696,859 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Income taxes paid 18,130,952 381,808 17,488 Cryptocurrencies invested in short-term investments and future contracts 50,811,461 331,569,220 — Accounts payable & accrued liabilities settled cryptocurrencies — 1,802,802 292,684 Redemption of cryptocurrency short-term investments and future contracts 66,882,828 319,029,349 — Cryptocurrencies used for payments of due to related party — 433,833 150,714 Cryptocurrencies used to pay dividends 949,000 5,000,000 — Cryptocurrencies received from loan lent to related parties 101,336 — — Cryptocurrencies lent to third party 5,000,000 — — Cryptocurrencies received from repayment of cryptocurrency loan to third party 5,197,014 — — Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering 795,797 — — Property and equipment transferred from inventory 16,045,768 75,178,970 — Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities — 347,587 382,990

*The number of ordinary shares has been retrospectively adjusted for the 1-for-10 share subdivision effected on February 3, 2025 (the “February 2025 Share Subdivision”), the increase of share capital effected on February 3, 2025 (the “Share Capital Increase”) and the issuance of the an aggregate of 19,770,000 Class A ordinary shares and 5,230,000 Class B ordinary shares on February 3, 2025 to existing shareholders of BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED on a pro rata basis (the “Share Issuance”), and the 1-for-1.4375 share subdivision effected on July 16, 2025 (the “July 2025 Share Subdivision”)