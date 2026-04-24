Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2026

 | Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
THREE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  March 31 March 31
   2026   2025  2026  2025
         
Net Sales $66,353  $58,860 $294,494 $257,089
Cost of Sales  51,803   41,038  203,966  172,602
Gross Profit $14,550  $17,822 $90,528 $84,487
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  12,062   11,533  50,792  47,423
Operating Income $2,488  $6,289 $39,736 $37,064
Interest Income  576   29  337  976
Other (Loss) Income  (41)  64  2,368  897
Income before Provision for Income Taxes $3,023  $6,382 $42,441 $38,937
Provision for Income Taxes  724   1,454  10,390  8,786
Net Income $2,299  $4,928 $32,051 $30,151
         
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $2.56  $5.26 $35.05 $32.18
              


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
      
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31 
  2026 2025 
      
Net Income $2,299 $4,928 
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net of Tax:     
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (342) 875 
Comprehensive Income $1,957 $5,803 
      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
      
  March 31 December 31 
  2026 2025 
      
Cash and Cash Equivalents $44,370 $29,883 
Marketable Securities 10,673 19,913 
Accounts Receivable, net 42,689 41,719 
Inventories (FIFO) 52,573 52,715 
LIFO Reserve (21,297) (21,051) 
Inventories (LIFO) 31,276 31,664 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 63 62 
Other Current Assets 16,313 5,758 
Current Assets $145,384 $128,999 
      
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 82,000 79,083 
Right of Use Assets 2,323 2,276 
Other Assets 1,740 1,625 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,381 2,338 
Total Assets $233,828 $214,321 
      
Accounts Payable $17,284 $17,750 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 460 468 
Current Lease Liabilities 419 403 
Advance Billings 56,460 36,362 
Other Current Liabilities 51,026 52,594 
Current Liabilities $125,649 $107,577 
      
Long-Term Debt 5,060 5,265 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,567 1,618 
Lease Liabilities 908 904 
Total Liabilities $133,184 $115,364 
Shareholders' Investment 100,644 98,957 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $233,828 $214,321 
      


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
      
  March 31 December 31 
   2026  2025 
Book Value per Common Share $111.97 $110.09 
Total Shares Outstanding  898,883  898,883 
Backlog $235,633 $243,606 
      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT 
      Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
   
            Total
Balance, December 31, 2025  $1,508 $9,708 $129,674  $(39,511) $(2,422) $98,957 
Add (Deduct):              
 Net Income       2,299       2,299 
 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Net of Tax          (342)  (342)
 Dividends, $.30 per Common Share      (270)      (270)
 Other               - 
Balance, March 31, 2026  $1,508 $9,708 $131,703  $(39,511) $(2,764) $100,644 
                 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
 
Operating Activities:    
     
Net Income $2,299  $4,928 
     
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:    
Depreciation & Amortization  2,152   1,557 
ROU Asset Amortization  12   
Loss on Sales of Equipment  7   
Loss on Disposal of Equipment  414   197 
Change in Assets and Liabilities    
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable  (1,085)  9,716 
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings  (3,320)  (73)
Dec (Inc) in Inventories  584   (5,000)
(Inc) in Prepayments  (7,237)  (2,048)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases  (85)  (288)
Dec in Other Assets  79   556 
Dec in Deferred Taxes  -   288 
(Dec) in Accounts Payable  (457)  (4,550)
Inc in Accrued Income Tax  776   1,454 
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses  (2,652)  2,554 
Inc in Advanced Billings  20,121   7,348 
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings  359   3,079 
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating  (92)  (71)
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities  (30)  (1,774)
Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities  1   - 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $11,846  $17,873 
     
Investing Activities    
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment  6   - 
Purchases of Marketable Securities  (7,100)  (10,452)
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities  16,339   1,264 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment  (6,220)  (4,957)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $3,025  $(14,145)
     
Financing Activities    
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing  (19)  (26)
Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings  -   2,136 
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings  -   (5,186)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt  (115)  (334)
Dividends paid  (270)  (215)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(404) $(3,625)
     
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  20   402 
     
Net Increase in Cash $14,487  $505 
     
Cash at Beginning of Year  29,883   21,169 
     
Cash at End of Quarter $44,370  $21,674 
     


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.  The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31 
Revenue 2026  2025 
Domestic$51,584 $50,077 
Mueller BV$14,779 $8,783 
Eliminations$(10)$- 
Net Revenue$66,353 $58,860 
    

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Revenue 2026  2025 
Domestic$237,378 $213,382 
Mueller BV$57,254 $44,916 
Eliminations$(138)$(1,209)
Net Revenue$294,494 $257,089 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2026 2025 
Domestic$1,322$5,428 
Mueller BV$977$(494)
Eliminations$-$(6)
Net Income$2,299$4,928 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2026 2025 
Domestic$28,992$29,714 
Mueller BV$3,059$468 
Eliminations$-$(31)
Net Income (Loss)$32,051$30,151 
   

B.  The backlog as of March 31, 2026 remains strong at $235.6 million compared to $254.5 million at March 31, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $219.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $247.7 million at March 31, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $16.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $7.5 million at March 31, 2025.

C.  Revenue is up from the previous year by $7.5 million on a three-month basis and up $37.4 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $1.5 million for the three months and $24 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $6 million on a three-month basis and $12.3 million on a twelve-month basis.

Net Income is down $2.6 million on a three-month basis and up $1.9 million on a twelve-month basis. In the Netherlands, earnings are up $1.5 million for three months and $2.6 million over twelve months.

The weak profitability in the first quarter was driven primarily by the Industrial Equipment segment due to very long-lived projects. In a pattern similar to last summer, we fell behind schedule and incurred significant unplanned hours to maintain customer commitments. While the projects remain profitable over their full duration, the costs of these expedite activities were concentrated in the first quarter.

D.  We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down $6.5 million for the three months and relatively flat to the trailing twelve months.

 Three Months Ended March 31 Twelve Months Ended March 31
(In Thousands) 2026 2025  2026  2025 
Domestic Net Income$1,322$5,428 $28,992 $29,715 
Income Tax Expense$391$1,628 $9,389 $8,609 
Domestic EBT - GAAP$1,713$7,056 $38,381 $38,324 
LIFO Adjustment$246$1,383 $(232)$(28)
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$1,959$8,439 $38,149 $38,296 


E.  The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.08 for March 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.15 for March 2026, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


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