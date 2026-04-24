Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2026

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY THREE-MONTH REPORT (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31 March 31 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales $ 66,353 $ 58,860 $ 294,494 $ 257,089 Cost of Sales 51,803 41,038 203,966 172,602 Gross Profit $ 14,550 $ 17,822 $ 90,528 $ 84,487 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 12,062 11,533 50,792 47,423 Operating Income $ 2,488 $ 6,289 $ 39,736 $ 37,064 Interest Income 576 29 337 976 Other (Loss) Income (41 ) 64 2,368 897 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 3,023 $ 6,382 $ 42,441 $ 38,937 Provision for Income Taxes 724 1,454 10,390 8,786 Net Income $ 2,299 $ 4,928 $ 32,051 $ 30,151 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 2.56 $ 5.26 $ 35.05 $ 32.18





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 Net Income $ 2,299 $ 4,928 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (342) 875 Comprehensive Income $ 1,957 $ 5,803 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31 December 31 2026 2025 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 44,370 $ 29,883 Marketable Securities 10,673 19,913 Accounts Receivable, net 42,689 41,719 Inventories (FIFO) 52,573 52,715 LIFO Reserve (21,297) (21,051) Inventories (LIFO) 31,276 31,664 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 63 62 Other Current Assets 16,313 5,758 Current Assets $ 145,384 $ 128,999 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 82,000 79,083 Right of Use Assets 2,323 2,276 Other Assets 1,740 1,625 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,381 2,338 Total Assets $ 233,828 $ 214,321 Accounts Payable $ 17,284 $ 17,750 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 460 468 Current Lease Liabilities 419 403 Advance Billings 56,460 36,362 Other Current Liabilities 51,026 52,594 Current Liabilities $ 125,649 $ 107,577 Long-Term Debt 5,060 5,265 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,567 1,618 Lease Liabilities 908 904 Total Liabilities $ 133,184 $ 115,364 Shareholders' Investment 100,644 98,957 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 233,828 $ 214,321





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA March 31 December 31 2026 2025 Book Value per Common Share $ 111.97 $ 110.09 Total Shares Outstanding 898,883 898,883 Backlog $ 235,633 $ 243,606





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Total Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957 Add (Deduct): Net Income 2,299 2,299 Other Comprehensive (Loss) Net of Tax (342 ) (342 ) Dividends, $.30 per Common Share (270 ) (270 ) Other - Balance, March 31, 2026 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 131,703 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,764 ) $ 100,644





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Operating Activities: Net Income $ 2,299 $ 4,928 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 2,152 1,557 ROU Asset Amortization 12 Loss on Sales of Equipment 7 Loss on Disposal of Equipment 414 197 Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable (1,085 ) 9,716 (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (3,320 ) (73 ) Dec (Inc) in Inventories 584 (5,000 ) (Inc) in Prepayments (7,237 ) (2,048 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (85 ) (288 ) Dec in Other Assets 79 556 Dec in Deferred Taxes - 288 (Dec) in Accounts Payable (457 ) (4,550 ) Inc in Accrued Income Tax 776 1,454 (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses (2,652 ) 2,554 Inc in Advanced Billings 20,121 7,348 Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 359 3,079 Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (92 ) (71 ) (Dec) in Long Term Liabilities (30 ) (1,774 ) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 1 - Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 11,846 $ 17,873 Investing Activities Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 6 - Purchases of Marketable Securities (7,100 ) (10,452 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 16,339 1,264 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (6,220 ) (4,957 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ 3,025 $ (14,145 ) Financing Activities Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (19 ) (26 ) Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings - 2,136 (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings - (5,186 ) (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (115 ) (334 ) Dividends paid (270 ) (215 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (404 ) $ (3,625 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 20 402 Net Increase in Cash $ 14,487 $ 505 Cash at Beginning of Year 29,883 21,169 Cash at End of Quarter $ 44,370 $ 21,674





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31 Revenue 2026 2025 Domestic $ 51,584 $ 50,077 Mueller BV $ 14,779 $ 8,783 Eliminations $ (10 ) $ - Net Revenue $ 66,353 $ 58,860

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31 Revenue 2026 2025 Domestic $ 237,378 $ 213,382 Mueller BV $ 57,254 $ 44,916 Eliminations $ (138 ) $ (1,209 ) Net Revenue $ 294,494 $ 257,089

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31 Net Income 2026 2025 Domestic $ 1,322 $ 5,428 Mueller BV $ 977 $ (494 ) Eliminations $ - $ (6 ) Net Income $ 2,299 $ 4,928

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31 Net Income 2026 2025 Domestic $ 28,992 $ 29,714 Mueller BV $ 3,059 $ 468 Eliminations $ - $ (31 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 32,051 $ 30,151

B. The backlog as of March 31, 2026 remains strong at $235.6 million compared to $254.5 million at March 31, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $219.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $247.7 million at March 31, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $16.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $7.5 million at March 31, 2025.



C. Revenue is up from the previous year by $7.5 million on a three-month basis and up $37.4 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $1.5 million for the three months and $24 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $6 million on a three-month basis and $12.3 million on a twelve-month basis.



Net Income is down $2.6 million on a three-month basis and up $1.9 million on a twelve-month basis. In the Netherlands, earnings are up $1.5 million for three months and $2.6 million over twelve months.

The weak profitability in the first quarter was driven primarily by the Industrial Equipment segment due to very long-lived projects. In a pattern similar to last summer, we fell behind schedule and incurred significant unplanned hours to maintain customer commitments. While the projects remain profitable over their full duration, the costs of these expedite activities were concentrated in the first quarter.

D. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is down $6.5 million for the three months and relatively flat to the trailing twelve months.

Three Months Ended March 31 Twelve Months Ended March 31 (In Thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Domestic Net Income $ 1,322 $ 5,428 $ 28,992 $ 29,715 Income Tax Expense $ 391 $ 1,628 $ 9,389 $ 8,609 Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 1,713 $ 7,056 $ 38,381 $ 38,324 LIFO Adjustment $ 246 $ 1,383 $ (232 ) $ (28 ) Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 1,959 $ 8,439 $ 38,149 $ 38,296



E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.08 for March 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.15 for March 2026, respectively.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com .

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com

