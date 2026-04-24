Performance Lab Under Investigation: Premium-Grade Nutritional Supplements with Research-Backed Ingredients That Work

Royal Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The information below is for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details are based on provided official Performance Lab materials and should be verified on the official website before any purchasing decision. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results will vary depending on age, baseline health condition, consistency of use, lifestyle habits, diet, and other individual variables.

Performance Lab has attracted growing consumer attention as people look for more transparency around supplement quality, ingredient sourcing, and how formulas are actually built. The brand presents its product range as part of a broader approach to "ultramodern nutrition" — one built on research-backed ingredients, clean label standards, and a version-controlled development process that documents every formula update publicly.

In this context, the phrase "under investigation" reflects increased consumer interest in understanding how Performance Lab products are formulated, described, and positioned within official materials. It does not refer to any regulatory action, legal proceedings, or third-party evaluation of any kind.

Performance Lab describes its formulations as being supported by scientific research and ingredient-level studies. As with all dietary supplements, outcomes can vary depending on individual factors, and product performance should be evaluated based on publicly available information and professional guidance where appropriate.

The phrase "that work" reflects how the brand positions its formulations based on ingredient-level research and internal development standards. It should not be interpreted as a guarantee of specific outcomes.

This overview reflects information presented within official Performance Lab materials and is intended for general informational purposes only.

Full product details, current pricing, and package options are available here: View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page).

Worth knowing upfront: dietary supplements support wellness routines — they don't replace prescribed medical treatment or professional healthcare guidance. If you're managing a diagnosed health condition or take prescription medications, loop in your healthcare provider before adding anything new.

What Is Performance Lab?

Performance Lab is presented as a consumer supplement brand offering a comprehensive range of clean-label formulations spanning cognitive support, energy, joint health, immunity, gut health, sleep, vision, and foundational daily nutrition. Purchasing and contractual details are outlined in the official website materials.

Performance Lab is positioned around three core commitments: research-backed ingredient selection, clean label standards with full dosage transparency, and continuous formula improvement through a version-controlled development process. The brand works in collaboration with the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and publishes its full formula update history — a practice the brand presents as setting a transparency standard across the supplement category.

Performance Lab describes within brand materials that its products are manufactured at FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant, ISO-certified facilities, with ingredients validated under Underwriter Laboratories (UL) and Natural Products Association (NPA) certification standards. According to the company's quality page, all incoming raw materials are quarantined and independently verified for purity before being accepted into manufacturing.

Customer support is available at info@performancelab.com and 01926 833031. For order-specific support and refund requests, the brand's published contact is cs@mindlabpro.com.

What the Brand Presents About Its Formulations

The Performance Lab product range is described within official materials as a modular nutrition system — individual formulations designed to work together without ingredient overlap. The brand presents this as a practical way for consumers to build a targeted stack around specific goals, such as cognitive performance, energy, sleep, or joint health, without doubling up on active compounds.

Within official brand materials, Performance Lab describes its commitment to full-label transparency as a core difference between its approach and conventional supplement formulations. The brand states it does not use proprietary blends that conceal individual ingredient dosages — every compound and every amount is listed on-label. According to the brand, this gives consumers the information they need to compare dosages against published research before making a purchase decision.

Performance Lab also describes a batch verification system within official materials — a publicly accessible tool on the quality page where consumers can enter their batch number to retrieve the third-party certificate of analysis for that specific production run. The brand presents this as independent confirmation that what's in the bottle matches what's on the label, consistently across batches.

These are the brand's described positions and presented standards. Consumers may want to verify current formulation details, certification status, and batch testing results directly through the official website before making a purchase decision.

NutriGenesis® Technology Explained

The formulation foundation behind Performance Lab's core product range is a proprietary nutrient delivery technology the brand presents as the primary differentiator between its vitamins and minerals and conventionally sourced alternatives. Within product materials, NutriGenesis® is described as a process in which vitamins and minerals are grown in a laboratory environment — cultivated on probiotic cultures, plants, or yeast — to produce nutrients that structurally mirror how they appear in whole food sources, complete with natural cofactors intended to support absorption.

Performance Lab cites Nobel Prize-winning research on cell metabolism as informing the NutriGenesis® development rationale. That foundational science explores how nutrients function inside cells and how cofactor structures affect metabolic efficiency. The brand's thesis is that growing nutrients in a whole-food matrix produces compounds with superior cofactor profiles compared to vitamins isolated through conventional industrial processes.

This is Performance Lab's brand positioning. The foundational science referenced is established and peer-reviewed. Independent comparative bioavailability data specific to NutriGenesis® as a commercial delivery system should be reviewed through the brand's published documentation. Finished products using NutriGenesis® should be evaluated on their own ingredient-level research context — and as with all supplements, individual outcomes vary.

Clean Label Standards Overview

One of the more practically informative things Performance Lab presents in official materials is its clean label commitment. For anyone who reads supplement labels carefully, this is worth understanding on its own terms — the brand's stated approach reflects a real formulation philosophy, not just a marketing phrase.

Performance Lab's published quality standards describe every product in the range as free from synthetic additives, artificial colors, proprietary blends, and common allergens, with all ingredient dosages listed individually on-label. The brand states it does not use gelatin capsules. Instead, Performance Lab supplements use NutriCaps®, described within brand materials as 100% plant-based capsules made from prebiotic fiber. For softgel products, the brand uses NutriGels® — described as the world's first vegan softgel, free from gelatin, HPMC, and carrageenan.

When a filler is needed for blending, Performance Lab states it uses Nu-FLOW® Rice rather than synthetic alternatives. The brand's stated position is that eliminating unnecessary filler volume maximizes nutrient content per capsule. Whether any individual notices a meaningful difference between products formulated to these standards versus conventional alternatives is something ingredient-level science can partially inform — but real-world outcomes always vary.

Ingredient Research Context

The difference between ingredient-level research and finished product evidence matters when evaluating any dietary supplement. Everything the brand cites and the research context below reflects ingredient-level published science — it does not represent clinical outcomes for any finished Performance Lab product, and these findings do not indicate that any specific formulation replicates outcomes from isolated compound research. This is ingredient-level research; individual results vary.

Cognizin® (Citicoline — Mind Lab Pro®): The brand describes Cognizin as a branded, highly bioavailable form of citicoline included in Mind Lab Pro® at 250mg per serving. Published research on citicoline has explored its role in supporting phospholipid synthesis, acetylcholine signaling, and neural membrane integrity. The Cognizin trademark is backed by independent human research separate from the Mind Lab Pro® studies.

Bacopa Monnieri (Mind Lab Pro®): The brand includes a full-spectrum Bacopa extract at 150mg per serving. Bacopa Monnieri has one of the more robust evidence bases in the nootropic category, with multiple randomized controlled trials exploring its associations with memory consolidation and learning retention. Published research generally identifies improvements emerging after 8–12 weeks of consistent use. Bacopa Monnieri may have mild interactions with thyroid medications and sedatives in some individuals — consult a healthcare provider before starting.

Lion's Mane Mushroom (Mind Lab Pro®): Included at 500mg per serving, Lion's Mane has been explored in published research for its potential associations with nerve growth factor (NGF) production and neuroplasticity support. This is ingredient-level research; finished product outcomes vary.

Maritime Pine Bark Extract (Mind Lab Pro®): Standardized to 95% proanthocyanidins. Maritime Pine Bark Extract has been studied for antioxidant activity and associations with cerebrovascular circulation support. Within Mind Lab Pro®, it replaced Pterostilbene and Vinpocetine in the v3 formula update in 2017.

NutriGenesis® B-Vitamins (Multi, Mind Lab Pro®): B6, B9, and B12 in NutriGenesis® form appear across multiple Performance Lab formulations. Published research has explored the role of these B-vitamins in homocysteine metabolism, a pathway associated with cognitive aging research. The NutriGenesis® forms are described within brand materials as more bioavailable than conventional isolated vitamin forms.

life's™OMEGA Algal Oil (Omega-3): Performance Lab's Omega-3 uses life's™OMEGA — a branded algal oil delivering DHA and EPA sourced directly from ocean algae rather than fish. Published research on DHA and EPA covers cardiovascular function, brain health, and anti-inflammatory pathways. The brand presents this as functionally relevant for vegans and for anyone concerned about heavy metal contamination associated with fish oil products.

Montmorency Tart Cherry (Sleep): The Sleep formula includes CherryPURE® at 500mg per serving, a 50:1 concentration ratio. Published research on Montmorency Tart Cherry has explored its natural melatonin and antioxidant content and associations with sleep quality markers. This is ingredient-level research; finished product outcomes vary.

Lemon Balm Extract (Sleep): Added in the v2.0 formula update in October 2023. Lemon Balm has been studied for associations with GABA receptor activity and anxiolytic effects in published literature. Performance Lab includes it at 200mg per serving in the Sleep formula, described as a research-backed dose.

These ingredient research contexts don't mean Performance Lab products replace prescribed medical treatment, professional healthcare guidance, or foundational lifestyle practices. Individual results vary. Finished product outcomes depend on individual variables.

Mind Lab Pro® — What the Brand Presents About Its Research

Among the Performance Lab product ecosystem, Mind Lab Pro® is the brand's most documented formulation. The brand describes it as a universal nootropic — a daily formula designed to support cognitive performance across multiple pathways including focus, memory, mental clarity, mood, and long-range brain health.

Mind Lab Pro® has been the subject of three published human studies, as referenced on the official Performance Lab website and supporting documentation.

Study 1 (Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research): This study examined Mind Lab Pro® in adults performing information processing tasks under double-blind, placebo-controlled conditions. According to the brand's cited research, results showed measurable improvements in reaction time, choice reaction time, and anticipation performance.

Study 2 (Human Psychopharmacology: Critical and Experimental): Funded by Performance Lab Group (parent company), this study was structured around the Wechsler Memory Scale (4th Edition). As cited in brand documentation, results showed significant improvement in memory performance including short and long-term recall domains.

Study 3 (MDPI Scientific Journal): Also funded by Performance Lab, this study utilized EEG brain-mapping technology to measure the formula's effects on brain activity. According to published documentation, results showed enhanced coordination between brain regions during perceptual decision-making tasks.

Context worth noting: Studies 2 and 3 were funded by the product's parent company. Industry-funded research can yield valid findings, but independent replication strengthens confidence in results. Ingredient-level evidence for Mind Lab Pro®'s individual components is well-documented in independent published literature. Individual outcomes vary and results are not guaranteed.

Why Performance Lab Is Being Searched in 2026

Search interest in Performance Lab often reflects consumer questions around product effectiveness, ingredient transparency, and formulation quality. Within official materials, the brand presents a supplement range built on full dosage disclosure, third-party batch testing, and a version-controlled formula improvement process — the kinds of specifics that tend to drive verification searches among informed supplement buyers.

People searching "Performance Lab review," "does Performance Lab work," or "is Performance Lab legit" are typically working through the same due diligence questions: Are the ingredients at meaningful doses? Is the manufacturing credibly certified? Does the brand publish its research transparently? This overview presents what Performance Lab describes in official materials so consumers can answer those questions with accurate information before making a purchase decision.

What the brand presents: a modular supplement system with full label transparency, NutriGenesis® nutrient technology, three published human studies for Mind Lab Pro®, FDA-registered and cGMP-compliant manufacturing, and third-party certificate of analysis verification by batch number. Consumers may want to verify each of these elements directly through current official documentation before ordering.

View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page)

Performance Lab Pricing and Supply Options

As presented on the official Performance Lab website, products are available individually or in subscription bundles. According to the company's published pricing at the time of this overview:

Mind Lab Pro® is listed from $62.10 per container (subscribe and save pricing). Single purchase pricing is available at a higher per-unit rate. NutriGenesis® Multi for Women and NutriGenesis® Multi for Men are each listed from $44.10 per container. Omega-3 is listed from $44.10 per container. Performance Lab Sleep is listed from $39.60 per container. Performance Lab Energy is listed from $62.10 per container. Performance Lab Vision is listed from $44.10 per container.

According to the official website, the brand offers a subscribe-and-save model with up to 25% off regular pricing for recurring orders, and 10% off a first order for email subscribers. All pricing was based on the official Performance Lab website at the time of writing (April 2026) and is subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing before completing an order: View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page).

Refund Policy — What the Brand Describes

Performance Lab describes a 30-day money-back guarantee on first orders within official website materials. The brand outlines a results-based structure — the guarantee applies to the first order of each individual product, up to one container per product, after it has been used as directed until the container is empty. According to the published terms, refunds are issued minus original shipping costs, and claims must be submitted within 60 days of delivery.

To start a refund claim, consumers are directed to email cs@mindlabpro.com with their full name, address, and order number. Unused and unwanted items must be returned within 14 days of receipt, with return postage paid by the customer. Consumers may want to confirm current return terms directly with the support team before ordering, as policies can change.

Who Performance Lab May Be Right For

Performance Lab May Align Well With People Who:

Read supplement labels carefully and want to know exactly what they're taking: The brand presents full on-label dosage disclosure with no proprietary blends, and a batch verification tool that lets consumers pull the third-party certificate of analysis for their specific bottle. If ingredient transparency is a priority before you spend money on a supplement, this is worth checking directly on the quality page.

Are building a personal nutrition stack around specific goals: Performance Lab describes individual products as formulated to work together without ingredient overlap. The brand presents this modular approach as a way to avoid doubling up on active compounds when combining products like Mind Lab Pro®, Sleep, Energy, or the NutriGenesis® Multi.

Want clinical research behind a cognitive supplement: Mind Lab Pro® is one of the few nootropic formulas with published human trial data. The research context is worth reviewing before you decide — keeping in mind that two of three studies were funded by the parent company, which is relevant context for weighing the evidence.

Follow a vegan or plant-based lifestyle: NutriCaps® and NutriGels® are 100% plant-based, and the Omega-3 formula sources DHA and EPA from algae rather than fish. The brand presents the full range as vegan certified — review the specific product label before purchasing to confirm.

Other Options May Be Preferable For People Who:

Are primarily driven by the lowest cost per serving: Premium ingredient forms, branded raw materials, and clean manufacturing standards carry higher production costs. The price points reflect that. If cost per serving is the main purchase driver, lower-cost alternatives exist in most of these categories.

Want finished product trials fully independent of industry funding: Ingredient-level evidence across Mind Lab Pro®'s individual components is well-documented. Two of three finished product studies were industry-funded. Independent replication for the finished formula does not currently exist in published literature — that distinction matters if that level of documentation is important to you.

Are managing diagnosed health conditions under physician supervision: Performance Lab products are dietary supplements, not medications. Anyone managing diagnosed cognitive conditions, cardiovascular issues, hormonal concerns, or other health conditions should work with a physician before making supplementation decisions — supplements don't substitute for prescribed care.

Questions to Ask Yourself Before Ordering

Before adding anything new to your routine, a few honest questions are worth sitting with. Have you talked to your healthcare provider — especially if you take prescription medications? Are you looking to build a full stack or start with one product and see how it aligns with their needs? Do you have any dietary restrictions or sensitivities to cross-check against the ingredient list? Have you looked at the formula version history to understand how the product has changed over time? How you answer those will tell you a lot about whether Performance Lab is actually the right fit for your situation.

What to Verify Before Ordering

Review the complete ingredient list for each product. Performance Lab publishes full dosage disclosure and formula version history on the official website. Anyone on medications or managing health conditions should go through the ingredient profile with a healthcare provider before starting.

Review the refund terms outlined by the brand before making a purchase decision. The 30-day guarantee is results-based — the product needs to be used as directed until the container is empty before a refund claim applies. Submit within 60 days of delivery via cs@mindlabpro.com. Keep your order confirmation accessible from day one.

Confirm these are supplements, not medications. Performance Lab products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Anyone managing a diagnosed health condition should work with a healthcare professional.

Pull your batch's certificate of analysis. The batch number on the bottom of the bottle can be entered on Performance Lab's quality page to retrieve the independent third-party lab results for that specific run. This is a meaningful verification step — consumers may want to use it.

Verify current pricing and terms before ordering. All pricing in this overview was based on the official Performance Lab website at the time of writing (April 2026) and is subject to change. Current details are here: View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page).

Consult a healthcare professional. Especially important for anyone taking prescription medications, managing cardiovascular conditions, or who is pregnant or nursing. No supplement should interrupt prescribed treatment without provider guidance.

Contact Information

For questions before or after ordering, the following customer support details are listed within the brand's published website and contact documentation:

Email: info@performancelab.com

Refund Claims / Order Support: cs@mindlabpro.com

Phone: 01926 833031

Company Address: Performance Lab Group Ltd. 7 Clarendon Place, Royal Leamington Spa CV32 5QL, UK

Company structure and purchasing details are outlined in the official website materials.

View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page)

Frequently Asked Questions About Performance Lab

Are Performance Lab supplements FDA-approved?

Dietary supplements in the United States are not individually approved by the FDA before going to market. Within Performance Lab's published product disclaimers, the brand states that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Performance Lab describes within brand materials that manufacturing occurs at FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities.

What is NutriGenesis® and why does it matter?

NutriGenesis® is Performance Lab's proprietary nutrient cultivation technology — vitamins and minerals grown in a lab on probiotic or yeast cultures to structurally mirror nutrients as they appear in whole food sources. The brand presents this as producing nutrients with natural cofactors that support superior absorption compared to isolated, industrially extracted vitamins. Independent comparative bioavailability data for NutriGenesis® specifically should be reviewed through the brand's published documentation.

Does Performance Lab have a subscription option?

Within the official website, the brand describes a subscribe-and-save model with up to 25% off regular pricing for recurring subscription orders. The subscription can be managed through the brand's website. Review current subscription terms before enrolling to understand billing cycles and cancellation policies.

Has Mind Lab Pro® been clinically studied?

Mind Lab Pro® is the subject of three published human studies referenced on the official Performance Lab website — covering reaction time and information processing, memory performance, and brain region coordination via EEG mapping. Two of the three studies were funded by Performance Lab's parent company. Ingredient-level evidence for Mind Lab Pro®'s individual components is well-documented in independent published literature. Individual outcomes vary.

Is Performance Lab suitable for vegans?

Within the brand's published quality standards, Performance Lab describes products using NutriCaps® (plant-based prebiotic fiber capsules) and NutriGels® (vegan softgels free from gelatin, HPMC, and carrageenan), with all ingredients vegan certified. The Omega-3 product uses algal oil rather than fish oil. Review the specific product label for confirmation before purchasing.

What is Performance Lab's return policy?

Within published policy on the official website, Performance Lab describes a 30-day results-based money-back guarantee on first orders (one container per product). Refund claims must be submitted within 60 days of delivery by emailing cs@mindlabpro.com with order details. Unused and unwanted items may be returned within 14 days of receipt, with customer-paid return postage. Consumers may want to confirm current terms before purchasing.

Can I verify third-party testing for my specific bottle?

Within the company's quality page, Performance Lab describes a batch verification tool where consumers can enter their batch number to access the third-party certificate of analysis for that specific production run. The batch number is typically printed on the bottom of the bottle. Contact info@performancelab.com for assistance with batch verification.

Putting It All Together

Performance Lab is a consumer supplement brand that presents its product range around three stated commitments: research-backed ingredient selection, clean label manufacturing with full dosage transparency, and a version-controlled formula improvement process that documents every change publicly. For consumers who want to know exactly what's in their supplements, at what dose, and backed by what evidence, the Performance Lab system presents a level of documentation the brand positions as standing out across the supplement category.

The NutriGenesis® technology represents a genuine point of differentiation in how the brand describes its approach — the whole-food matrix nutrient cultivation model is grounded in serious scientific rationale, even if independent comparative bioavailability data specific to NutriGenesis® is worth verifying through published documentation. Mind Lab Pro® has human clinical trial data behind it, though industry funding of two of three studies is context worth factoring into any assessment.

Performance Lab products are dietary supplements, not medications. Ingredient-level research informs the formulation rationale but doesn't guarantee individual outcomes. The 30-day trial window with results-based refund process provides a meaningful opportunity to assess fit before the return period closes. For adults who prioritize clean label standards, ingredient transparency, and a modular approach to daily nutrition, the Performance Lab range can be evaluated based on individual preferences and goals — ideally after a conversation with a healthcare provider about specific health history and needs.

This overview is intended to summarize publicly available brand information for general awareness.

View the current Performance Lab offer (official Performance Lab page)

FDA Health and Supplement Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Performance Lab products are dietary supplements, not prescription medications or FDA-approved finished products. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting any Performance Lab product or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, dietary habits, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some consumers report improvements, results are not guaranteed and featured experiences represent individual outcomes rather than typical results.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published product information and publicly available scientific references.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, subscription terms, promotional offers, and refund policies mentioned were accurate based on the official Performance Lab website at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Performance Lab website before completing a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this content has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Performance Lab and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Note: Some ingredients in Performance Lab products may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Bacopa Monnieri may have mild interactions with thyroid medications and sedatives in some individuals. B-vitamins at supplemental doses may interact with specific medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you take prescription medications or have chronic health conditions.