NEW YORK, NY, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With thousands of slices served across New York City every day, pizza lovers continue searching for one question’s answer: where can you find the best pizza in Manhattan? According to the team at East Village Pizza, the answer starts with understanding what separates a great slice from an average one.

With more than 30 years of experience in the pizza industry, owner Frank Kabatas says great pizza has always come down to mastering the basics: fresh ingredients, properly fermented dough, balanced sauce, and ovens hot enough to create the perfect crust texture.

“After more than 30 years in this business, I’ve learned that great pizza is never about shortcuts,” said Frank Kabatas. “It’s about quality ingredients, consistency, and making every slice with the same care as the first one you ever served. Customers know the difference after the first bite.”

According to the restaurant, customers looking for the best pizza experience should pay attention to:

● Dough made fresh and allowed proper fermentation time

● Sauce made from quality tomatoes with balanced seasoning

● Cheese that melts evenly without overpowering the slice

● A crust that is crisp outside and soft inside

● Fresh toppings applied in the right proportions

● Fast service and consistency during busy hours

Located in the heart of downtown Manhattan, East Village Pizza has built a reputation for combining classic New York slice tradition with dependable quality and generous portions. The restaurant says neighborhood loyalty and repeat customers have been key indicators of long-term success.

As pizza trends continue to evolve, East Village Pizza believes the fundamentals remain unchanged: simple ingredients, strong technique, and respect for New York’s pizza culture.

For visitors and locals trying to decide where to grab their next slice, East Village Pizza encourages diners to judge pizza the old-fashioned way — one bite at a time.

About East Village Pizza

East Village Pizza is a New York City pizzeria serving classic New York-style pizza in Manhattan. Known for fresh ingredients, quality slices, and fast service, the restaurant continues to be a go-to destination for pizza lovers in the East Village and beyond.