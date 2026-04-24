L-Shaped Sofa Rentals Gain Traction in Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai as ₹25,000–₹80,000 Buy Costs Face ₹900/Month Rent Alternatives From Platforms Like Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 24, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture rental platform operating across India, is seeing increasing demand for sofa rentals across Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai, as urban households reassess the financial and practical implications of purchasing high-value living room furniture amid rising mobility and evolving lifestyle preferences. A standard 3-seater, sectional, or L-shaped sofa in India can require an upfront investment ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000 depending on material, configuration, and brand.

Across cities such as Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai, residential patterns continue to be defined by frequent relocation, particularly among professionals working in technology, financial services, and consulting sectors. In areas such as Hinjewadi in Pune, Whitefield and Electronic City in Bangalore, and Powai, Andheri, and Lower Parel in Mumbai, tenants often move every 12 to 24 months, creating demand for flexible home furnishing solutions aligned with shorter tenancy cycles.

Sofas—especially larger formats such as sectional and L-shaped configurations—are typically among the most expensive and logistically challenging components of a living room setup. As a result, consumers are increasingly evaluating these purchases through the lens of total cost of ownership. Beyond the upfront expense, ownership involves delivery charges, maintenance, wear and tear, and eventual replacement or resale challenges.

This shift in evaluation is influencing consumer behavior. Instead of committing to large upfront purchases, households are exploring rental options that convert these costs into predictable monthly payments. Rental plans for sofas, including L-shaped variants, typically start at approximately ₹900 per month depending on configuration and tenure, allowing users to access premium furniture without significant capital expenditure.

Logistical complexity remains a key factor driving this transition. Sofas are bulky and difficult to transport, often requiring professional dismantling and reinstallation during relocation. This adds both cost and effort, particularly in cities with high intra-city mobility. Rental models address this issue by including relocation support and eliminating the need for resale, enabling users to return or transfer furniture without managing logistics independently.

Speed and convenience are also influencing decision-making. Rental platforms are structured to offer doorstep delivery and installation within short timelines, allowing residents to furnish homes quickly after moving. This is particularly relevant for professionals relocating on short notice or setting up temporary housing.

Cost predictability is another driver of adoption. Ownership exposes consumers to variable expenses over time, including repairs, maintenance, and potential upgrades. Rental models consolidate these into fixed monthly payments, making budgeting more straightforward and reducing financial uncertainty.

Market behavior indicates increasing sophistication among consumers evaluating rental options. Comparisons across providers now include pricing, tenure flexibility, maintenance coverage, and service quality, suggesting that the furniture rental category is maturing across major urban centers.

Flexibility in tenure and upgrades further supports adoption. Rental agreements can be aligned with lease durations, and users can upgrade or swap furniture as needs evolve. This is particularly relevant for shared households and professionals whose living arrangements change frequently.

Beyond individual households, sofa rentals are also being adopted by landlords, co-living operators, and property managers. Furnished rental units are increasingly preferred in urban markets, and renting furniture allows property owners to offer ready-to-move-in homes without incurring significant upfront investment.

Operationally, rental services typically include delivery, installation, and maintenance during the rental period, supported by postpaid billing models and refundable security deposits. Transparent deposit structures and defined exit policies are contributing to greater consumer confidence in the category.

The increase in sofa rentals across Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption in urban India. As mobility, flexibility, and cost efficiency become central to decision-making, rental models are becoming an increasingly important part of how households approach home furnishing.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term homeowners, the growing adoption of rental models highlights a structural shift in consumer behavior—one that prioritizes adaptability and aligns with the realities of modern urban living. For more information visit: https://www.rentomojo.com

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068