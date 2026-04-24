TruGen AI Launches Clara AI SDR — The AI Teammate That Converts Website Traffic Into Sales Qualified Pipeline

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGen AI, the AI Workforce platform building the next generation of AI Teammates, today announced the general availability of Clara, an AI Sales Development Representative (SDR) available at https://ClaraSDR.ai. Clara is designed to transform how organizations capture, qualify, and convert inbound website traffic into a revenue pipeline, without adding headcount.



Clara is not a chatbot or a static product tour. She is a fully interactive AI Teammate with face, voice, and vision. Clara conducts personalized product demos, qualifies prospects in real time, handles objections, books meetings with human sales teams 24x7, joins live video calls on Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, communicates directly over Slack, Teams, and other channels, and sends follow-up emails autonomously. Every capability operates continuously, day and night, across time zones and languages.

"The best sales rep never sleeps, never misses a lead, and never delivers an off-brand pitch. Clara is that rep, available the moment a prospect lands on your site, at any hour, in any language." -- Hemanth Kumar, CEO, TruGen AI

Turning Website Traffic Into Qualified Pipeline

Every organization spends significantly to drive traffic to its website. Yet, the vast majority of those visitors leave without ever speaking to a human, because demos require scheduling, reps are not always available, and forms create friction at the exact moment intent is highest.

Clara eliminates that gap. When a visitor arrives at ClaraSDR.ai or any customer website powered by Clara, she engages immediately: conducting an adaptive, personalized product demo on the spot, asking the right qualification questions, and for high-intent prospects, booking a meeting directly with the sales team. No forms. No waiting. No missed opportunities.

Early customers have reported up to 10x improvement in conversion rates from website traffic, alongside meaningful reductions in the cost of pipeline generation.

What Clara Can Do

Clara is the first AI SDR built on TruGen AI's AI Teammate platform, a technology foundation that delivers capabilities well beyond conventional sales automation:

Always-On Availability: Clara engages visitors 24x7 across all major languages, ensuring no inbound opportunity is lost outside of business hours or across time zones.

Clara engages visitors 24x7 across all major languages, ensuring no inbound opportunity is lost outside of business hours or across time zones. Personalized, Adaptive Demos: Every demo is dynamically tailored to the visitor's industry, role, and expressed needs. Clara presents slides, images, and videos in real time, adjusting the conversation as it progresses.

Every demo is dynamically tailored to the visitor's industry, role, and expressed needs. Clara presents slides, images, and videos in real time, adjusting the conversation as it progresses. Smart Lead Qualification: Clara identifies buyer intent, asks targeted questions, and filters high-value prospects automatically, so sales teams focus their time on the opportunities most likely to close.

Clara identifies buyer intent, asks targeted questions, and filters high-value prospects automatically, so sales teams focus their time on the opportunities most likely to close. Objection Handling: Clara manages common objections with brand-aligned, consistent responses, maintaining momentum and keeping conversations focused on value.

Clara manages common objections with brand-aligned, consistent responses, maintaining momentum and keeping conversations focused on value. 24x7 Meeting Booking: Qualified prospects are converted into booked calendar meetings automatically, day or night, removing scheduling friction from the handoff between marketing and sales.

Qualified prospects are converted into booked calendar meetings automatically, day or night, removing scheduling friction from the handoff between marketing and sales. Live Video Call Participation: Clara can join Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other video platforms as an active participant, conducting demos and engaging prospects face to face in real time.

Clara can join Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other video platforms as an active participant, conducting demos and engaging prospects face to face in real time. Multichannel Communication: Clara communicates directly with team members over Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other messaging platforms, and sends follow-up emails autonomously to keep pipeline moving.

Clara communicates directly with team members over Slack, Microsoft Teams, and other messaging platforms, and sends follow-up emails autonomously to keep pipeline moving. HubSpot and Salesforce Integration: Clara connects natively to HubSpot and Salesforce, syncing contacts, logging conversations, updating deal records, and keeping pipeline data current without any manual effort from sales teams.

Clara connects natively to HubSpot and Salesforce, syncing contacts, logging conversations, updating deal records, and keeping pipeline data current without any manual effort from sales teams. Tech Stack Integration: Beyond HubSpot and Salesforce, Clara plugs into existing sales tools, syncing contacts, logging calls, and keeping pipeline up to date without extra work from the team.

Beyond HubSpot and Salesforce, Clara plugs into existing sales tools, syncing contacts, logging calls, and keeping pipeline up to date without extra work from the team. Buyer Intelligence: Every interaction generates structured data about visitor behavior, intent signals, and objections, intelligence that makes the entire sales motion smarter over time.

A New Standard for Sales Development

Most enterprise AI stops at suggestions. TruGen AI Teammates act, joining calls, running workflows, collaborating with your team in real time, and delivering measurable productivity lift across your organization. Clara is the embodiment of that philosophy applied to sales development.

Traditional SDR operations depend on headcount, working hours, and human availability. All of these create limits on how quickly and consistently an organization can engage inbound demand. Where conventional chatbots offer scripted responses and static product tours offer one-way content, Clara delivers real, adaptive two-way conversations at the moment intent is highest.

The result is a sales development function that scales without proportional cost increases, operates without interruption, and maintains brand and messaging consistency across every single interaction.

Built on a Compounding Organizational General Intelligence

TruGen's competitive advantage is not a single feature. It is a compounding Organizational Memory Graph that deepens with every interaction. The longer Clara works alongside your team, the more embedded she becomes in how your organization sells. She learns your product, your buyers, your objections, and your winning patterns.

Institutional knowledge stops walking out the door. Every conversation Clara has, every objection she handles, every deal she advances becomes part of a growing intelligence layer that benefits the entire sales organization over time.

Platform Capabilities

Clara is built on TruGen AI's AI Teammate platform, which provides a comprehensive set of capabilities that go far beyond what any chatbot or automation tool can offer:

Face and Voice: Clara communicates naturally with a human-like face and voice, building rapport with prospects in real time.

Clara communicates naturally with a human-like face and voice, building rapport with prospects in real time. Vision: Clara can see and interpret visual context shared during live conversations.

Clara can see and interpret visual context shared during live conversations. Knowledge: Clara is trained on your product docs, pitch decks, FAQs, and sales scripts, and speaks your brand fluently.

Clara is trained on your product docs, pitch decks, FAQs, and sales scripts, and speaks your brand fluently. Memory: Clara retains institutional knowledge across every interaction, building a sales intelligence layer that compounds in value.

Clara retains institutional knowledge across every interaction, building a sales intelligence layer that compounds in value. Skills: Clara executes complex, multi-step sales workflows from qualification through to booking without human intervention.

Clara executes complex, multi-step sales workflows from qualification through to booking without human intervention. Tool Integrations: Clara connects to HubSpot, Salesforce, calendaring systems, and the broader revenue stack.

Clara connects to HubSpot, Salesforce, calendaring systems, and the broader revenue stack. Communication: Clara communicates over Slack, Teams, email, and video platforms, meeting prospects and teammates wherever they work.

Clara communicates over Slack, Teams, email, and video platforms, meeting prospects and teammates wherever they work. Present Slides: Clara shares and presents slides and documents live during demos and discovery calls.

Clara shares and presents slides and documents live during demos and discovery calls. Product Demo and Onboarding: Clara runs full product demos and supports new account onboarding autonomously.

Clara runs full product demos and supports new account onboarding autonomously. Control the Browser: Clara can navigate and interact with web applications as part of guided workflows.

Clara can navigate and interact with web applications as part of guided workflows. Join Zoom, Google Meet, and Others: Clara participates as a live video call attendee on all major conferencing platforms.

Clara participates as a live video call attendee on all major conferencing platforms. Team Collaboration: Clara collaborates directly with human team members over messaging platforms in real time.

Clara collaborates directly with human team members over messaging platforms in real time. Fully Autonomous: Clara operates end to end without requiring human hand-holding at each step.

Clara operates end to end without requiring human hand-holding at each step. API First: Clara integrates with any system through a robust API, enabling custom workflows and enterprise-scale deployments.

About TruGen AI

TruGen AI is an AI Workforce company building the next generation of AI Teammates and AI Workforce solutions. TruGen AI Teammates are intelligent, human-like digital workers with face, voice, vision, and persistent memory. Deployed securely within enterprise environments, TruGen Teammates execute real workflows, retain institutional knowledge, and deliver measurable productivity lift at scale. TruGen AI is SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and GDPR certified. Learn more at Trugen.ai.

Clara, TruGen AI's purpose-built AI SDR Teammate, is available now at https://ClaraSDR.ai.

Media Contact

Company Name: TruGen AI

Email: press@trugen.ai

Website: https://trugen.ai | https://ClaraSDR.ai

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