HERE introduces AI-powered, live map intelligence for NOA use cases at Auto China 2026

HERE’s lane-level intelligence helps Chinese automakers deploy consistent L2++ automated driving in international markets

HERE Predictive Signal Timing to support intersection intelligence for smoother automated driving, backed by nominations of leading Chinese innovators including Baidu Maps to accelerate global rollout

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, today unveiled new Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) capabilities at Auto China 2026. The solutions are designed to help automakers deploy consistent Level 2++ automated driving experiences across international markets.

As automated driving moves from validation to real-world delivery, automakers must ensure predictable vehicle performance across diverse road networks, regulations and driving conditions. HERE addresses this challenge by enabling automakers to orchestrate navigation, automated driving functions and infrastructure awareness through a single, AI-powered road model that continuously supports both human navigation and machine planning. This shared “ground truth” helps build trust and clear driver expectations for vehicle behavior.

HERE Predictive Signal Timing for more predictable automated driving behavior

As automated driving capabilities mature, automakers require real-time intersection intelligence to deliver smoother, safer driving experiences in dense urban environments.

Currently in its development phase, the AI-powered HERE Predictive Signal Timing will improve both human and automated driving. The service will combine real-time traffic signal phase and timing (SPaT) data with historic signal patterns and machine-learned traffic behavior to make predictive information about upcoming signal changes available to vehicle systems.

To accelerate development, HERE is partnering with a broad ecosystem of leading Chinese technology partners and innovators, including Baidu Maps.

By addressing one of driving’s most uncertain moments, the intersection, into a more predictable experience, HERE Predictive Signal Timing aims to support smoother and more predictable approaches to junctions, enabling drivers with greater confidence and composure.

As vehicles near an intersection, HERE Predictive Signal Timing is anticipated to help:

Anticipate traffic signal changes

Adjust speed smoothly

Reduce sudden braking and unnecessary acceleration

Support steadier energy consumption, improving EV range and lowering emissions

Enhance ETA accuracy and alignment with green-wave traffic patterns





HERE Predictive Signal Timing forms part of HERE’s broader intelligent driving roadmap and represents an important step toward enabling more predictable behavior for ADAS, NOA and automated driving systems for the future.

NOA-optimized, lane-level guidance for smoother, more confident automated driving

At Auto China 2026, HERE is highlighting enhanced lane-level intelligence tailored specifically for NOA use cases. Rather than guiding vehicles along a single fixed path, HERE enables a “route carpet” approach that identifies the most probable lanes a vehicle can safely and confidently follow. This allows both drivers and automated systems to preview upcoming maneuvers (such as lane changes, ramps and merges) using the same continuously updated road context. The result is more predictable vehicle behavior, clearer driver expectations and smoother NOA performance across diverse road networks worldwide.

Supporting real-world NOA deployment at global scale

At Auto China 2026, HERE and Lotus also announced an overseas integrated navigation and Highway NOA solution - the first unified cockpit navigation and Highway NOA offering from a Chinese automaker designed for international markets.

Single, AI-powered road model

Reliable NOA depends on a single, AI-powered road model that aligns what drivers see with how vehicle systems use location data. HERE’s live map intelligence serves as that ground truth, powering both cockpit guidance and automated driving systems.

Using the same live map data from development through on-road deployment, automakers can train, validate and operate point-to-point automated driving functions with greater consistency. Continuous updates help maintain accuracy over time, reducing mismatches between driver expectations and vehicle behavior.

This shared approach lowers system uncertainty, supports consistent NOA performance across regions, and enables Chinese automakers to scale global deployments without rebuilding solutions for each market.

Media Contacts



HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

Vanessa.lee@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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