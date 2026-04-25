Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces April Distribution

Toronto, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Fund (CBOE:FGX), is pleased to announce the monthly distribution payable on the Shares of the below listed Fund.

Faircourt Funds Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per share/unit) Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.034 April 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 May 14, 2026