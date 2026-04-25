Crypto News: AlphaPepe Presale Hits New Stage Milestones as Bitcoin Price Prediction Sets Target at $120,000

MONACO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed another run of presale milestones as Stage 14 stays live at $0.01570 ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange debut. The presale has now moved beyond $950,000 raised, passed 8,000 holders, and pushed the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo beyond 1,000 active users while Bitcoin price prediction headlines consolidate around the next six-figure target.





Bitcoin remains crypto’s strongest institutional narrative, but its upside now depends on ETF demand, corporate accumulation, and macro conditions staying supportive over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where presale stages are still open, the next price reset is approaching, and buyers are positioning before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Hits New Stage Milestones While The Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s latest milestone run gives the presale another strong signal before launch. Stage 14 is live at $0.01570, the presale has crossed $950,000, and more than 8,000 holders are already positioned before public trading begins. That puts AlphaPepe close to the $1 million line while each stage keeps tightening the current entry window.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage sellout removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. These milestone jumps are not just project updates. They are price-window signals before the Q2 exchange debut.

Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Analyst forecasts compiled by InvestingHaven show 2026 Bitcoin targets clustering in the $120,000 to $175,000 range, reflecting a broad six-figure consensus even after a volatile stretch for the market. That is bullish for BTC, but it also shows the difference between large-cap upside and early presale math. Even a move to $120,000 still unfolds over time and depends on institutional demand staying in place.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the exchange window opens.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 14 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage launches still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking stage momentum, live demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

Bitcoin’s institutional case still matters here too. Yahoo Finance reported that bitcoin pushed past $120,000 during 2025 while Mike Novogratz stayed publicly bullish on the longer-term trajectory, showing how deep institutional conviction remains around BTC even through volatility. But Bitcoin is already widely discovered. AlphaPepe is still earlier, still before listing, and still before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

Conclusion

Bitcoin may still hold a path toward $120,000 and beyond if ETF inflows, corporate buying, and broader market demand continue building. But BTC is already a mature asset. Its upside depends on large-scale capital staying committed long enough to push price higher. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why these new stage milestones matter. AlphaPepe has crossed $950,000 raised, passed 8,000 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit while Stage 14 stays live at $0.01570. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional bull-case trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 14 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe presale status?

AlphaPepe has crossed $950,000 raised with 8,000+ holders. Stage 14 is live at $0.01570, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 1,000 users, and the Q2 2026 exchange debut is approaching.

What is Bitcoin Price Prediction for 2026?

Bitcoin price prediction targets for 2026 remain broadly bullish, with analyst forecasts clustering around $120,000 to $175,000 as institutional demand, ETF support, and long-term corporate accumulation continue to shape the market.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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