PawPrint Lab NAD & NMN Longevity Drops for Pets Under Investigation: The Daily Liquid Multivitamin PawPrint Protocol for Dogs

Lewes, Delaware, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release reflects how PawPrint Lab presents its Pawprint Protocol formula in response to increasing consumer search activity around dog longevity supplements. It covers the brand's described formulation, ingredient structure, nanoliposomal delivery technology, pricing, guarantee policy, and product positioning — for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute veterinary or medical advice. Always consult a qualified veterinarian before starting any new supplement regimen for your pet. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Increasing online search activity has emerged around the phrase "PawPrint Protocol under investigation," as pet owners research longevity-focused supplements for dogs. The phrase "under investigation" reflects common consumer research patterns and does not indicate regulatory action, third-party evaluation, or verified findings of any kind.

PawPrint Lab outlines the formulation, ingredient structure, and product positioning of Pawprint Protocol in its official product materials. This informational release presents those details as described by PawPrint Lab, and does not represent an independent review, regulatory filing, or third-party analysis. This release is based on information presented by PawPrint Lab in its official materials and is intended to reflect how the company describes its product and related policies.

Why "PawPrint Protocol Under Investigation" Is Trending in Search

The brand notes that this type of search behavior is common among pet owners researching supplement ingredients, pricing, and product details before purchase. The search phrase "PawPrint Protocol under investigation" has grown in frequency as pet parents encounter the brand through social media ads, content about dog longevity science, and word-of-mouth recommendations from other owners. PawPrint Lab attributes this search trend to increased consumer interest in ingredient transparency, pricing structure, and supplement formulation details — the same areas this release covers.

Pet parents searching this phrase are typically looking to understand a few things: What does this formula actually contain? Is there research behind the ingredient selection? What does nanoliposomal delivery technology mean for a dog's daily supplement routine? How does the refund process work if results are not what they expected? PawPrint Lab's product materials address each of these questions directly, and those details are presented in the sections that follow.

Additional context on how the brand describes its liquid NAD+ NMN supplement for dogs is also available for pet parents researching the formula in depth.

How PawPrint Lab Describes Pawprint Protocol

PawPrint Lab is presented as a consumer pet wellness brand. Purchasing and contractual details are outlined in the official website materials.

The brand positions Pawprint Protocol as a daily nanoliposomal longevity formula for dogs — a 2 fl oz (60 mL) liquid dropper supplement the company describes as supporting energy, cognitive function, joint mobility, and cellular health across dogs of all sizes and breeds. The brand's primary positioning is around senior dog wellness, with the formula described as addressing the cellular-level changes associated with canine aging.

The product is described by the brand as vet-formulated, with two veterinary professionals listed as consultants on the official website: Dr. Ilaria Bernotti, DVM, identified as a Certified Veterinary Vet Consultant to Pawprint, and Dr. Shana Winkel, DVM, identified as a US DVM and Vet Consultant to Pawprint.

Pawprint Protocol is a nutritional supplement for dogs. It is not a prescription medication or a veterinary drug, and the brand's own website states clearly that it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Consult your veterinarian before starting any new supplement regimen for your dog, particularly if your dog has existing health conditions, takes medications, or is under active veterinary care.

What the Brand Clarifies About PawPrint Protocol Ingredients

PawPrint Lab describes the Pawprint Protocol formula as centering on four primary active ingredients: Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Resveratrol, and Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+). The brand references peer-reviewed canine research to support its ingredient selection. What follows reflects ingredient-level research context as described in the brand's cited scientific studies — it does not represent clinical outcomes for the finished Pawprint Protocol formula, which has not been independently studied in clinical trials.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is described by the brand as working at the cellular level to support NAD+ availability, which the company presents as potentially supporting stamina, immune function, and cellular repair in aging dogs. The brand cites a 2021 study in Toxicology Reports evaluating oral NMN administration in beagle dogs, which assessed safety parameters through a sub-acute dosing model, and a 2024 study in Scientific Reports examining a NAD+ precursor protocol in senior dogs, which found owner-assessed improvements in cognitive function over the trial period. These are canine-specific, ingredient-level research findings.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is described by the brand as supporting heart health, joint comfort, and protection from age-related cellular changes. The brand references a 2022 study in Antioxidants assessing CoQ10 supplementation's effects on oxidative stress markers in dogs with mitral valve disease, and a 2020 study in Antioxidants evaluating pharmacokinetics of repeated oral CoQ10 dosing in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Both provide canine-specific ingredient context.

Resveratrol is described by the brand as supporting heart, brain, and coat health, and as helping protect against inflammation-related changes. The brand references a 2025 study in Antioxidants examining resveratrol's effects on gut microbiome and metabolome in kenneled dogs, and a 2017 study in Pharmaceuticals assessing the pharmacokinetics of oral resveratrol in dogs — both canine-specific research citations.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is described by the brand as a coenzyme central to cellular metabolism and energy transfer. The company describes NAD+ levels as naturally declining as dogs age, which it presents as contributing to reduced energy and slower recovery. The brand cites a 2023 study in Skeletal Muscle examining NAD+ replenishment in a canine disease model. This represents disease-model research; individual results in healthy aging dogs will vary.

These ingredient-level findings do not mean that Pawprint Protocol replaces balanced nutrition, veterinary care, or prescribed treatment for any diagnosed condition. Individual results vary by breed, age, weight, existing health status, and consistency of use.

How PawPrint Lab Describes Its Nanoliposomal Delivery Technology

One of the core differentiators the brand presents for Pawprint Protocol is its use of nanoliposomal delivery technology. PawPrint Lab describes nanoliposomes as lipid-based, nano-sized vesicles designed to encapsulate active compounds, enabling nutrients to bypass initial digestive processing and enter the bloodstream more directly through cell membranes. The brand describes this approach as supporting higher bioavailability compared to standard chewable or tablet supplement formats.

The brand supports this positioning with published veterinary research on liposomal delivery systems in dogs, including a 2017 study in Molecules reviewing liposomes and nanoparticles in drug delivery for dogs and cats, and a 2023 study in Frontiers in Veterinary Science assessing liposomal formulation pharmacokinetics in dogs with naturally occurring osteoarthritis. The brand presents this research as supporting the general mechanism of liposomal delivery in canine applications rather than as finished-product clinical proof specific to Pawprint Protocol.

For pet parents comparing supplement formats, the brand's position is that liquid nanoliposomal delivery supports more consistent nutrient absorption than tablet or chewable formats that may be affected by variable digestive conditions. This is the company's described formulation rationale, not an independently verified clinical claim about this product specifically.

How PawPrint Lab Describes Dosage and Administration

PawPrint Lab describes the following daily dosage guidelines on the official product website, scaled by dog weight:

Small dogs (under 22 lbs / 10 kg): ½ dropper per day. Medium dogs (22–55 lbs / 10–25 kg): 1 dropper per day. Large dogs (55–88 lbs / 25–40 kg): 1.5 droppers per day. Giant breeds (88+ lbs / 40+ kg): 2 droppers per day.

The brand describes the formula as designed for daily use and recommends giving the dropper with food for optimal absorption. The liquid format is described as easy to mix into a dog's regular meal. The brand describes a 2 fl oz bottle as providing approximately a 30-day supply at the standard medium-dog dosage. The brand recommends at least three months of consistent daily use to properly evaluate the formula. Individual timelines vary based on age, breed, baseline health, and consistency of administration.

How PawPrint Lab Presents Pricing and Subscription Options

PawPrint Lab describes Pawprint Protocol as available in both one-time purchase and subscription formats with tiered pricing. Per the brand's official website at the time of this writing: a single bottle is listed at approximately $69.00 plus shipping; a 3-bottle supply is listed at approximately $59.98 per bottle; a 6-bottle supply is listed at approximately $53.32 per bottle.

The brand also describes a Subscribe & Save option offering 25% savings plus free shipping compared to one-time purchase pricing, with delivery every 4 weeks at the subscriber's chosen supply level. Per the company's published cancellation policy, subscribers can pause, update, or cancel at any time through the account portal, by emailing support@pawprintlab.com, or by contacting the support team directly. Changes must be made at least 24 hours before the next scheduled billing date per that policy.

Pricing, promotional offers, and subscription terms are subject to change without notice. Always verify current details on the official website before ordering: View the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official PawPrint Lab page).

How PawPrint Lab Describes the 90-Day Guarantee Policy

PawPrint Lab describes a 90-Day, 100% Money-Back Guarantee on Pawprint Protocol in its official refund and return policy. Understanding how this guarantee works in practice helps pet parents make a fully informed decision before choosing a supply level.

Per the company's published return policy: the guarantee window is 90 calendar days from delivery. To initiate a return, customers are directed to contact support at support@pawprintlab.com. Once a return is accepted, the brand describes providing a return shipping label and instructions, with returns sent to 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958. The policy notes that a standard $2.00 transaction fee is non-refundable. Approved refunds are described as processed to the original payment method within 10 business days.

Additional policy details as described by the brand: the guarantee is limited to one claim per customer or household; it applies to purchases made on the official website only and not to purchases through Amazon, TikTok Shop, or other third-party retailers; the 90-day window does not reset with replacement orders or subsequent subscription shipments. Policy details are subject to change — always verify current terms directly with the brand before ordering.

Who PawPrint Lab Positions Pawprint Protocol For

PawPrint Lab describes Pawprint Protocol as a daily wellness formula for dogs of all sizes and breeds. The brand's own product materials identify the following as the primary use cases the formula is designed to address. Some customer testimonials describe perceived changes in energy and mobility, although these experiences are not representative of all users and individual results may vary.

Senior and aging dogs showing early signs of reduced energy or slower movement. The brand specifically positions the formula around the 7-year mark — the threshold at which cellular aging processes tend to become more noticeable in dogs. PawPrint Lab presents the NMN and NAD+ combination as targeting the cellular energy decline the company describes as contributing to reduced vitality, slower recovery, and changes in cognitive responsiveness in older dogs.

Dogs whose pet parents prefer a liquid supplement format over chewables or pills. The brand presents the liquid dropper format as more practical for consistent daily use, particularly for dogs resistant to pill-based supplements. PawPrint Lab describes the nanoliposomal liquid format as supporting more consistent absorption than tablet formats, which can be affected by variable digestive transit in some dogs.

Pet parents following NAD+ and NMN longevity research. The brand positions Pawprint Protocol around the NAD+ pathway and cellular energy mechanisms that have been the focus of growing longevity research in both human and animal science. PawPrint Lab cites canine-specific studies to support its ingredient selection, which the company describes as distinguishing this formula from general multivitamin or mineral supplements.

Pet parents who want a meaningful evaluation window before committing. The brand presents the 90-day money-back guarantee as providing sufficient time to observe the formula's effect with consistent daily use before the return window closes.

Additional considerations the brand addresses: PawPrint Lab describes the formula as potentially replacing multiple individual supplements for energy, joint health, brain support, and heart health within a single daily product. The brand also positions earlier use — before visible aging signs appear — as a proactive wellness approach. Whether it makes sense to adjust a dog's current supplement regimen is always a conversation best had with a veterinarian familiar with the dog's full health picture.

What PawPrint Lab Describes About Getting Started

Talk to your veterinarian first. The brand's own product materials recommend consulting a veterinarian before beginning any new supplement regimen. This is especially important for dogs currently on medications, those with diagnosed conditions such as heart disease, kidney issues, diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and for senior dogs where existing veterinary treatments may interact with supplement ingredients. Some compounds commonly found in longevity formulas — including resveratrol and CoQ10 — may interact with certain medications in ways that only a veterinarian with knowledge of your dog's full health picture can properly evaluate.

Confirm your dog's dosage based on weight. The brand's dosage guide scales from ½ dropper daily for small dogs to 2 droppers daily for giant breeds. PawPrint Lab recommends administering with food. At the medium-dog dosage of 1 dropper per day, the brand describes a single 2 fl oz bottle as approximately a 30-day supply.

Understand the guarantee structure before choosing a supply level. The 90-day guarantee requires returning the product to the company's Delaware address. The $2.00 transaction fee is non-refundable per the published policy. For pet parents considering a multi-bottle supply upfront, understanding the return logistics before ordering is practical due diligence.

Review subscription terms carefully at checkout. The Subscribe & Save option is described as offering 25% savings plus free shipping. Subscription changes must be made at least 24 hours before the next scheduled billing date. All pricing and policy details reflect what was available on the official PawPrint Lab website at the time of this writing (April 2026) and are subject to change.

Questions Pet Parents Are Asking About Pawprint Protocol

Is Pawprint Protocol FDA-approved?

No. Dietary supplements for pets are not individually approved by the FDA before they are sold. The brand's own product materials state that these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition in animals. This is standard across the dietary supplement category and reflects the regulatory framework governing supplements — it is not a product-specific concern.

What makes nanoliposomal drops different from standard dog supplements?

PawPrint Lab describes nanoliposomal technology as enabling active ingredients to bypass initial digestive breakdown and absorb more directly into the bloodstream through cell membranes. The brand presents this as supporting higher bioavailability compared to chewable or tablet formats. The company supports this positioning with published veterinary research on liposomal delivery in dogs, which provides mechanism-level context for the delivery approach.

Can this formula replace other supplements my dog is already taking?

The brand describes the formula as a comprehensive daily protocol that may address energy, cognitive function, joint health, heart health, and cellular repair support within a single product. Whether it is appropriate to adjust or discontinue any supplements your dog currently takes is a decision for your veterinarian, who can evaluate your dog's full wellness picture.

How soon does the brand suggest results may become noticeable?

PawPrint Lab's product materials describe pet parents as commonly noticing early changes in energy and movement within the first few weeks of consistent use. The brand recommends at least three months of daily administration to properly evaluate the formula's effect and does not publish a week-by-week guaranteed timeline. Individual timelines vary based on age, breed, baseline health, and consistency of daily use.

Is this formula only for senior dogs?

The brand positions the formula for dogs of all ages, describing earlier use — before visible aging signs emerge — as a proactive approach to supporting long-term cellular health. Always consult your veterinarian before starting any new supplement, regardless of your dog's age.

Where is Pawprint Protocol available?

PawPrint Lab describes the product as available exclusively through the official website. The brand ships to more than 30 countries, with U.S. orders dispatched within 1–3 business days per the company's shipping policy. Current availability and ordering details: View the current PawPrint Protocol offer (official PawPrint Lab page).

Contact Information

Contact information for PawPrint Lab, as published on the official company website:

Email: support@pawprintlab.com

Support availability: Customer support is described as available 7 days a week, Monday through Sunday

Mailing/Returns address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958, United States

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition in animals. Always consult a veterinarian before starting any new supplement, especially if your dog has existing health conditions, takes medications, or is under active veterinary care.

Professional Veterinary Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute veterinary advice. Pawprint Protocol is a dietary supplement for dogs, not a veterinary drug or medication. If your dog is currently taking medications, has existing health conditions, is pregnant or nursing, or you are considering any changes to your dog's current health or supplement regimen, consult your veterinarian before starting Pawprint Protocol or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any veterinary-prescribed treatments without your veterinarian's guidance and approval.

Ingredient Research Disclaimer: The ingredient-level research described in this content refers to studies on individual ingredients, not on Pawprint Protocol as a finished product. The doses and conditions of the referenced studies may differ from what is present in the finished formula. Ingredient-level findings do not guarantee that the finished supplement will produce similar effects. Pawprint Protocol has not been independently studied in clinical trials as a finished product.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including the dog's age, breed, weight, baseline health condition, existing health issues, consistency of daily use, other supplements or medications, and other individual variables. While some pet parents describe perceived improvements in energy, mobility, and alertness, results are not guaranteed.

Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the official PawPrint Lab website and published product materials.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, subscription terms, and guarantee details referenced were based on information available on the official PawPrint Lab website at the time of writing (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official website before placing an order.

Content Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of writing. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with PawPrint Lab and their veterinarian before making purchasing decisions.