China’s First Purpose-Built Robotaxi Customized for CaoCao Debuts at Auto China 2026, with Mass Production Planned for 2027

HangZhou, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, China’s first purpose-built Robotaxi, the Eva Cab, made its official debut at Auto China 2026. Developed from the ground up exclusively for autonomous driving operation scenarios, the model integrates Geely’s robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities for intelligent electric vehicles, Qianli Haohan’s G-ASD L4 autonomous driving system, and CaoCao’s decade of operational and service insights in shared mobility.

Deeply involved in the product definition and R&D of China’s first Purpose-Built Robotaxi, CaoCao has drawn fully on its proven experience with existing custom vehicles in substantially reducing vehicle TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). It has comprehensively optimized exterior design, cabin spatial logic, human-machine interaction systems and overall vehicle durability, while building multiple safety redundancies to secure all-round leadership in cost, safety, user experience and operational efficiency. Scheduled for mass production in 2027, CaoCao plans to deploy a total of 100,000 units by 2030.





Gong Xin, CEO of CaoCao, stated: “CaoCao has always led the transformation of the shared mobility industry through technological innovation and operational practice. The newly unveiled Robotaxi marks a crucial step in the implementation of a full-coverage closed-loop ecosystem of purpose-built intelligent vehicles, intelligent driving technology and intelligent operations. We will fully leverage our operational strengths and partner with Geely Auto Group and other collaborators to build a Robotaxi fleet truly “designed for operations”. With world-class products and services, we will deliver safer, more convenient and greener intelligent mobility experiences for users worldwide.”

As the flagship masterpiece of Geely’s All-Scenario AI 2.0 technology system, Eva Cab is equipped with the world’s first quantum-level AI E/E architecture. Adopting quantum encryption technology, it delivers end-to-end quantum-grade security protection for vehicle-cloud links, covering high-frequency scenarios including Bluetooth keys, remote vehicle control, OTA upgrades and data privacy protection. It also features the industry-first SOVD integrated vehicle-cloud diagnostic technology, establishing a full-lifecycle proactive safety protection system for users. Engineered with forward-looking multiple redundancies for steering, braking, power supply and computing platforms from the initial design phase, the vehicle is fitted with sensor self-cleaning and dual-redundant by-wire systems. It fundamentally eliminates hidden faults caused by retrofit solutions at the physical level, building a solid safety foundation for fully driverless operations.

In terms of durability and cost efficiency, Eva Cab adopts a Purpose-Built low-drag integrated body design with no steering wheel and no front passenger seat, supporting automated battery swapping and automated cleaning. Its designed service life is 2 to 3 times longer than that of ordinary passenger vehicles, and key components also boast a greatly extended service life. Maintenance intervals are substantially extended with lower procurement and O&M costs. Its ultra-low TCO ensures stable returns on fleet assets and paves the way for large-scale profitable operations.

In terms of user experience, Eva Cab upholds the design philosophy of “Smart Mobility, Better Life”, transforming the cabin layout from a driver-centric model to a passenger-centric one. Equipped with premium coach-style opposing power sliding doors and face-to-face seating layout, it achieves a perfect integration of premium aesthetics and ultimate spatial experience. Meanwhile, the vehicle is equipped with Super Eva, China’s first cabin-driving integrated super intelligent agent. Empowered by end-to-end voice interaction and VLM vision models, it delivers powerful perception and cognitive capabilities, deeply connects in-vehicle and external ecosystems, and realizes complex task decomposition and cross-domain collaborative execution.

The unveiling event also demonstrated the collaborative operation scenario between Robotaxis and Green Intelligent Mobility Hubs. Integrating automated battery swapping, automated cleaning, vehicle preparation, intelligent dispatching and automated settlement, the hubs reserve eVTOL landing pads and dedicated charging interfaces. In the future, Eva Cab will be fully integrated into the space-air-ground integrated intelligent ecosystem. Through in-depth collaboration with road traffic systems, low-altitude aerial vehicles, low-orbit satellite communications and other ecological partners, it will jointly build a future of smart mobility featuring zero waiting, zero congestion and zero traffic accidents.

As the core commercial carrier of Geely Holding Group’s Robotaxi business, CaoCao has built a trinity closed-loop ecosystem for Robotaxi based on purpose-built intelligent vehicles, intelligent driving technology and intelligent operations. With ten years of in-depth cultivation in the shared mobility industry, the company has accumulated massive mobility data, mature dispatching algorithms and a nationwide service network. It has also developed a complete asset management system covering vehicle procurement, insurance, maintenance and residual value management, laying a solid foundation for the large-scale commercial implementation of Robotaxi.

CaoCao will expand its footprint in more domestic cities this year and continuously scale up its Robotaxi fleet. It also plans to explore Robotaxi services in Hong Kong and deploy Robotaxi businesses across global markets. Leveraging Geely Holding Group’s global network, CaoCao will accelerate its strategic layout in high-potential markets worldwide.