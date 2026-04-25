HERE and KOTEI partner to build AI‑native navigation for the software‑defined vehicle era

Co-development reimagines navigation as a decision-driven, predictive experience that learns driver intent and adapts in real-time

Platform approach enables automakers to curate AI-powered navigation and cockpit experiences across vehicles, regions and services

Beijing, Auto China 2026 – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data company, and KOTEI, a pioneer in “AI + automotive software”, today announced a strategic co-development partnership to build the next generation of AI-native navigation and in-vehicle software solutions. The collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the global Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era, enabling automotive manufacturers worldwide with smarter, more connected and more efficient mobility solutions.

The partnership brings together HERE’s industry-leading AI-powered live map and KOTEI’s AI-driven automotive software technologies to reinvent how navigation and intelligent driving systems operate in the vehicle. Built on the HERE SDK and a streamlined global map architecture, the joint solution demonstrates how AI-driven navigation capabilities are efficiently deployed in SDVs.

KOTEI is deeply embedding AI into the core of navigation using intelligent agents to reconstruct search logic and unify HERE’s global POI database across over 200 countries and territories. By precisely interpreting driver intent, learning from real driving habits and cross-validating open-source information through HERE’s geospatial engine, navigation evolves from “providing options” to “delivering answers”. Automakers can customize the decision-driven engine, enabling curated and differentiated cockpit experiences that go far beyond the one-size-fits-all search paradigm of consumer platforms.

This shift creates a decision-driven experience that transcends traditional routing, giving drivers a more intuitive, proactive and context-aware journey. Together, HERE and KOTEI are setting a new industry benchmark for AI-native navigation systems that continuously learn, update, and adapt to real-world driving conditions and driver habits.

The strategic partnership extends beyond navigation to co-innovate across multiple layers of the SDV ecosystem, including:

Smart cockpits

Intelligent driving systems

Advanced autonomous driving components

Central computing platforms

Vehicle OS and middleware frameworks



By pairing HERE’s real-time location intelligence with KOTEI’s expertise in automotive system architecture, both companies aim to help automakers accelerate the development of globally scalable, cloud-connected and AI-augmented vehicle platforms.

The collaboration builds upon a significant production deployment already underway. KOTEI has developed advanced in-vehicle navigation solutions for one of China’s top 10 automakers, powered by the HERE SDK and deployed at scale across the automaker’s vehicle lineup.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

Vanessa.lee@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

About KOTEI

KOTEI (Stock Code: 301221.SZ), established in 2002, is a global leader in the "AI + Automotive Software" industry. KOTEI has independently developed the SDW (Software DreamWorks), establishing a new paradigm for human-machine collaborative software development. It has developed the A²OS for centralized computing architectures, enabling rapid R&D of next-generation domain controller solutions. KOTEI's business covers smart cockpit, autonomous driving, XCU, smart navigation, intelligent vehicle cloud services, and vehicle integration & testing. With a comprehensive capability to deliver full-vehicle-level and cross-domain SDV solutions. KOTEI has established long-term strategic partnerships with leading global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, providing efficient and high-quality services and technical support for all customers.

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