IBRX INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that ImmunityBio, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) publicly traded securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Tuesday, May 26, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the ImmunityBio class action lawsuit. Captioned Douglas v. ImmunityBio, Inc., No. 26-cv-03261 (C.D. Cal.), the ImmunityBio class action lawsuit charges ImmunityBio as well as ImmunityBio’s Executive Chairman with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ImmunityBio class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-immunitybio-class-action-lawsuit-ibrx.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: ImmunityBio is a biotechnology company that focuses on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies. According to the complaint, ImmunityBio’s lead biologics product is Anktiva.

The ImmunityBio class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) representations that “Anktiva will allow all NMIBC patients treated with Anktiva to be cancer-free for the long term, when this has not been demonstrated”; (ii) the claim that Anktiva is a cancer vaccine was false; and (iii) ImmunityBio’s Executive Chairman and Global Scientific and Medical Officer, defendant Dr. Patrick Soon-Shion, materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities.

The ImmunityBio class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 24, 2026, a warning letter (dated March 13, 2026) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to CEO Richard Adcock was publicized, stating that a “TV ad and podcast misbrand[ed] Anktiva and make the distribution of the drug in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.” The warning letter allegedly further stated that “[t]hese violations are concerning from a public health perspective because the promotional communications create a misleading impression that Anktiva, a treatment for a certain type of bladder cancer, can cure and even prevent all cancer.” On this news, the price of ImmunityBio stock fell 21%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired ImmunityBio publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ImmunityBio class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ImmunityBio investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ImmunityBio shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the ImmunityBio class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com