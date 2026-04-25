MoneyFlare Introduces an AI Trading Bot for Smarter, Simpler Market Execution

NEW YORK, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial markets become faster, more connected, and increasingly shaped by extended trading access, investors are rethinking what effective market participation looks like. For many users, the challenge is no longer just identifying the right opportunities, but keeping up with execution in a market environment defined by longer hours, faster-moving information, and constant shifts in sentiment.

Against this backdrop, MoneyFlare has introduced an AI trading bot built to help users approach trading through a more structured and accessible workflow. The platform is designed for users seeking a simpler way to automate parts of the trading process while improving execution efficiency in a market that continues to evolve beyond traditional assumptions about time, access, and speed.

How to Start Trading for Free with MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot

To make onboarding more accessible, MoneyFlare has simplified the user journey into three clear steps. For users interested in exploring AI-powered trading automation, the process is designed to be straightforward and easy to follow.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create a MoneyFlare account to access the platform and activate the AI trading bot.

New users who register may be eligible to receive a $10 reward and $50 in trial credit.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Plan

Select a quantitative plan based on your investment goals, trading preferences, and desired approach to market execution.

Step 3: Start Trading Smarter

Activate the AI trading bot and begin participating in the market through a more efficient, automation-supported execution process.

Why Smarter Market Execution Matters More Now

The timing reflects a broader shift in the structure of financial markets. As trading access expands and market activity becomes more continuous, execution becomes less about being present at a single moment and more about maintaining consistency across a broader window of market activity. In that context, manual monitoring becomes less efficient, while automation becomes more relevant.

Longer market access also changes the practical demands placed on traders. When opportunities can emerge across different sessions and time zones, traders increasingly need tools that can help support more consistent execution and reduce reliance on constant screen time.

AI Is Becoming More Embedded in Trading

The growing relevance of AI in trading is also part of a larger shift across asset management and investment workflows. AI is increasingly being used to support market research, screening, portfolio strategy, scenario modeling, and risk analysis, making it less of a novelty and more of a practical layer in the investment process.

That shift is important for trading bots because it shows how expectations are changing. Users are looking for tools that do more than simply automate isolated actions; they want systems that help make execution more disciplined, responsive, and manageable in an increasingly information-dense market.

Broader regulatory attention also points to this trend. As AI becomes more common across financial services, market participants are paying closer attention to areas such as cybersecurity, third-party risk, transparency, and responsible automation. This underscores that AI is no longer peripheral to trading. It is part of the operating reality firms now have to account for.

Where MoneyFlare Fits In

Viewed in this light, MoneyFlare is entering the market at a time when trading is becoming more continuous, data-driven, and operationally complex. The platform’s positioning is built around the idea that users need simpler ways to engage with that environment without relying entirely on manual decision-making and screen time.

According to the company, MoneyFlare’s offering centers on an AI trading bot designed to help users participate in financial markets through automated execution. In a market shaped by extended trading windows, real-time news flow, and compressed reaction times, the value of this approach lies in helping users trade through a more structured process rather than relying solely on ad hoc manual actions.

A MoneyFlare spokesperson said, “Trading is becoming more connected, more continuous, and more demanding from an execution standpoint. MoneyFlare’s goal is to make AI-powered trading more accessible by giving users a simpler way to approach market participation through automation.”

Why This Matters Now

The category MoneyFlare is entering is becoming more relevant because financial markets themselves are changing. Extended-hours trading, faster information flows, and growing demand for automation are reshaping how traders think about execution and workflow management.

As that transition unfolds, expectations for trading platforms are changing too. Users are no longer focused only on access to the market, but also on whether a platform can support more efficient execution, easier workflow management, and tools better suited to the speed of modern trading. MoneyFlare aims to respond to that demand by offering an AI trading bot built for smarter, simpler market execution.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a fintech platform focused on intelligent trading automation. Through its AI-powered trading technology, the platform aims to help users participate more efficiently in financial markets through automated and accessible trading tools.

Media Contact

MoneyFlare Media Team

Email: help@moneyflare.com

Website: moneyflare.com

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