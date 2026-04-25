Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Approaches Binance Listing Whilst XRP Price Prediction Shifts Toward $500

Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto keeps advancing toward its expected Binance listing, with presale rounds closing at a pace that shows exactly how the largest wallets in this market are treating the project. But the crypto news around this viral launch only tells part of the story. The real signal lives in the presale data itself, where addresses connected to major XRP holders are quietly adding size. These are not small test positions. These are investors with years of cycle experience who know exactly what buying a token before its first exchange listing can return.

On the other side, the latest XRP price prediction debate and CLARITY Act delays explain why the broader crypto market is setting up for a sharp move, and why the wallets with the deepest history in this space are already inside Pepeto.

Pepeto Binance Listing Gets Closer While Crypto News on the XRP Price Prediction Points to a BreakThe expected Pepeto listing on Binance is on track to arrive right as the bull market picks up, and both the current XRP price prediction picture and the broader market data support that read. Bitcoin pushed above $77,000 this week, money is flowing back into risk assets, and the S&P 500 hit fresh records. But the XRP price still sits near $1.44 according to CoinMarketCap, up 3% in the past seven days yet locked between $1.28 and $1.50 for most of 2026, because the CLARITY Act, the bill designed to make XRP's commodity classification permanent under federal law, keeps getting pushed back.

Crypto analyst Vincent Van Code posted a detailed XRP price prediction on April 22 targeting $6 to $10 by end of 2026 and $500 by 2035, built on AI modeling of on-chain bridged volume growth from $400 billion to $75 trillion according to NewsBTC. Van Code sees the CLARITY Act, Treasury migration, and RLUSD adoption as the drivers that could turn XRP into a neutral bridge capturing 3% to 6% of global cross-border flows.

But the short-term XRP price prediction looks very different. Polymarket odds for the CLARITY Act passing in 2026 dropped from 82% in February to 50% today according to Coinpedia, and the markup has stalled twice already. A Coinbase survey covering 351 institutional investors found that one in four plans to buy XRP in 2026, but nearly two thirds said they will not move until the law is final, which means the breakout waits on a vote that keeps slipping.

The XRP price prediction at $10 for year-end still only delivers a 7x from the current $83 billion market cap, and even the $500 target needs nine years. The heavy wallets that created real wealth across past cycles never got there by holding a large cap waiting for a bill to pass. They found early entries before the crowd paid attention, and Pepeto at presale pricing today looks like the one opportunity in 2026 that nobody wants to let go.

Pepeto DeFi Security Layer and What Sits Behind the Numbers

Pepeto is the project behind the raw presale figures, and the exchange on the official site shows why capital keeps arriving at this pace. Pepeto built a full DeFi trading setup that brings together speed, low fees, and trust that listed tokens are real. No other DeFi project has combined all three until now. The contract passed a complete audit from SolidProof, the security standard this market requires before large capital moves in.

The pace of this raise is outrunning the crypto news cycle. Rounds that once took weeks to close are now filling in days, and on-chain records show purchases from addresses linked to heavy XRP holdings coming in with serious size. These are the same addresses that bought XRP before the SEC case settled and turned that buy into millions. They do not put capital of this weight into a presale unless the numbers work, and the fact that they keep returning with larger positions proves how fast trust is building around Pepeto.

Conclusion

The numbers tell the full story. The XRP price prediction from Van Code at $10 for 2026 delivers a 7x that plays out over eight months, and the $500 target stretches to 2035. Presale tokens hitting multiples far beyond that need only one event: the exchange listing, and for Pepeto, the team says that moment is close.

A project with this level of traction at presale stage, the kind of trading tools this market actually needs, and no large market cap ceiling limiting the upside, follows the exact historical setup that has produced massive multiples for every early investor who acted in time. ETH, BNB, and Shiba Inu all sat in this same position once, and every person who saw them early and chose to wait carries that regret to this day.

The only issue left is timing, because with every day that passes, fewer tokens stay available at this price and the listing gets closer. The real question is not whether Pepeto becomes the top performing crypto of 2026. The real question is whether you will be among the investors that people look back on and say they turned a presale entry into a fortune.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Window Closes

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction based on the CLARITY Act?

Analyst Vincent Van Code targets the XRP price at $6 to $10 by end of 2026 and $500 by 2035. Polymarket currently gives the CLARITY Act a 50% chance of passing this year.

Which crypto presale leads 2026?

Pepeto leads 2026 presales with over $9.5 million raised, a SolidProof audit, 178% APY staking, and the Pepe cofounder on the team. Entry price sits at $0.0000001866 with the Binance listing approaching.



