Quad ED Under Investigation: Safe Clinician-Prescribed ED Medication Using Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil and Apomorphine for Men

Newark, DE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. This is not medical advice — consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription treatment.

"Under investigation" refers to the process by which consumers evaluate telehealth treatment options before committing to a prescription program. It does not indicate any legal, regulatory, or enforcement action. Quad is presented as a telehealth-based treatment option using a compounded 4-in-1 sublingual formulation containing Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, and Apomorphine — four individually FDA-approved active ingredients combined into a single clinician-prescribed medication.

The following information covers the formulation itself, the telehealth process, current pricing, safety considerations, and important distinctions between individual ingredient FDA approval and compounded product status that anyone considering this treatment should understand.

Current program details, pricing, and the online evaluation process are available here: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

What Quad Is — and What It Is Not

Quad is presented as a 4-in-1 compounded prescription ED medication in sublingual liquid form — a formulation that is placed under the tongue instead of swallowed as a pill. It combines four active ingredients: three PDE5 inhibitors (the same class of compounds found in well-known ED medications) and one dopamine agonist.

One distinction matters right away. Each of the four active ingredients is individually FDA-approved — but the specific 4-in-1 combination is a compounded formulation. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. Instead, they are prepared by licensed pharmacies using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered facilities, based on an individual prescription written by a licensed clinician. Compounding is a well-established, regulated practice across the pharmaceutical industry, but it operates under a different framework than FDA-approved finished drugs.

That distinction shapes how the rest of this information should be understood.

The Four Active Ingredients in the Formulation

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the most widely recognized PDE5 inhibitor on the market — FDA-approved as a standalone medication for ED. Within the Quad formulation, it is described as providing peak-strength response.

Tadalafil is the active ingredient known for its extended duration — often called the "weekend" option because its effects can last up to 36 hours. It is also FDA-approved as a standalone ED medication. Within the formulation, it is described as providing an extended response window, meaning the medication does not require narrow timing around a single moment.

Vardenafil is FDA-approved as a standalone ED medication and recognized for rapid onset characteristics. Within the Quad formulation, this ingredient is commonly associated with fast activation — working in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

Apomorphine is the ingredient that differentiates this formulation from a standard PDE5-only approach. It is a dopamine agonist — FDA-approved for other indications and commonly prescribed off-label in the context of ED treatment. It works through central nervous system pathways rather than through the vascular mechanism that PDE5 inhibitors use. This component is commonly associated with the motivation and readiness dimension — bridging the gap between mental and physical response.

An important research distinction: Each ingredient has its own body of published clinical research as a standalone medication. PDE5 inhibitors are among the most extensively studied drug classes for ED. However, the specific 4-in-1 combination has not been evaluated in published clinical trials as a combined product. The prescribing clinician makes a clinical judgment that combining these ingredients at the prescribed dosages is appropriate for each individual patient, based on health profile and ingredient-level research.

That is a standard feature of how compounded medications work, but it is important to understand before proceeding.

The Sublingual Delivery Format

Rather than a traditional pill that passes through the digestive system, Quad is a liquid placed under the tongue, where it absorbs directly into the bloodstream. The sublingual format is described as reaching the system faster than standard oral tablets — in as little as 15 minutes rather than the 30 to 60 minutes that swallowed pills typically require. It is also described as being less affected by food intake, meaning it does not require an empty stomach to be effective.

These are characteristics associated with sublingual absorption as a pharmacological delivery method. Individual response times vary based on metabolism, overall health, and other factors.

How the Telehealth Process Is Structured

Quad is available through a telehealth platform, meaning no office visit is required. The process involves three separate entities, each with a distinct role — a structure that is standard across telehealth services.

The technology platform provides the intake process, customer support, and coordination between patients, clinicians, and pharmacies. It does not make prescribing decisions and is not itself a healthcare provider — a distinction outlined in the published terms of service.

Independent, licensed medical providers review the health information submitted through the intake form and determine whether a prescription is clinically appropriate. These are US-licensed healthcare professionals making independent clinical decisions. Not every consultation results in a prescription. If the evaluating clinician determines that this formulation is not appropriate based on the information provided, no prescription will be issued.

Licensed partner pharmacies compound and dispense the medication once a prescription is written. The treatment is prepared by multiple US-certified pharmacies that are regularly evaluated for product quality and shipping standards.

The process is described in three steps:

Step 1: Complete a secure online intake form. This is described as taking approximately three minutes and covers health history, current medications, and the condition being addressed.

Step 2: A US-licensed doctor reviews the submitted information, typically within 24 hours. If the patient qualifies, a prescription is issued.

Step 3: The medication is compounded by a partner pharmacy and shipped in discreet, unmarked packaging. Rush delivery is included.

The clinical evaluation functions as a genuine medical gatekeeping step — the prescribing decision rests with the licensed clinician, not with the platform or the patient.

Current Pricing and Billing Structure

Pricing is presented as starting at approximately $119 per month, with bundle options described as providing savings of up to 40% off retail. The program is described as including the doctor consultation, rush shipping, and access to 24/7 medical support.

The 4-in-1 approach is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to filling four separate prescriptions — Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, and Apomorphine — which are described as costing over $450 per month if purchased individually at a pharmacy.

An important billing detail: the published terms indicate that programs are auto-renewing. Patients consent to automatic charges unless they explicitly cancel before the next payment is processed. The program does include the ability to cancel at any time.

If a patient does not qualify after the clinical evaluation, no payment is collected.

Pricing and program terms are subject to change. Current details are available here: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

Safety Considerations

The Quad formulation contains prescription-strength active ingredients. They are generally well-tolerated when used as directed under medical supervision. The following is a high-level overview, not a complete list of risks or precautions.

Nitrate medications represent an absolute contraindication. PDE5 inhibitors — and this formulation contains three — must not be combined with nitrate-containing medications. This combination can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure. The health intake questionnaire is designed to screen for this and other potential contraindications.

Cardiovascular considerations are important. PDE5 inhibitors affect vascular function and blood pressure. Men with a history of heart disease, those taking blood pressure medications, or those with cardiovascular concerns should disclose this information fully during the intake process so the clinician can make an informed prescribing decision.

Apomorphine carries its own considerations. As a dopamine agonist working through central nervous system pathways, it may cause nausea, dizziness, or drowsiness in some individuals.

Common side effects described in the medical literature for PDE5 inhibitors include headache, flushing, nasal congestion, and back pain. Side effects vary by individual and dosage.

This formulation is not a replacement for prescribed medical treatment for any other health condition. Men with existing health concerns, those taking other medications, or anyone with questions should consult a physician before starting treatment.

This safety overview is not exhaustive and does not replace the patient drug education or official prescribing information that accompanies a prescription. Always consult a prescriber or pharmacist with questions.

Who the Quad Program May Align With

Quad may be well-suited for men who:

Have tried single-ingredient ED medications and are seeking a different approach. For men who have used a standalone PDE5 inhibitor and found the response insufficient, the multi-ingredient compounded approach may offer a different clinical pathway under clinician guidance.

Are interested in faster onset without food-related restrictions. The sublingual format is described as bypassing the digestive system, activating faster, and being less affected by food intake than traditional oral tablets.

Prefer the privacy and convenience of a telehealth-based process. The online evaluation model allows the entire process — from intake to prescription to delivery — to be completed without an office visit.

Want to consolidate multiple prescriptions into one. The 4-in-1 approach combines what would otherwise require separate prescriptions, separate refills, and separate dosing schedules into a single formulation.

Other approaches may be more appropriate for men who:

Need a comprehensive in-person evaluation. ED can be associated with cardiovascular, metabolic, or hormonal conditions that benefit from hands-on examination, bloodwork, and diagnostic testing. Telehealth consultations do not fully replicate the scope of an in-person visit with a urologist or primary care provider.

Prefer an FDA-approved finished product. Men who prefer a medication reviewed and approved by the FDA as a complete finished product — rather than a compounded formulation — may find standalone generic Sildenafil or Tadalafil through a traditional provider more appropriate.

Have complex medical histories. The combination of three PDE5 inhibitors plus a dopamine agonist requires careful clinical assessment. Men with extensive medication lists or complex cardiovascular profiles may benefit from an in-person consultation where a physician can conduct a thorough evaluation.

Current program details and the online evaluation are available here: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

Key Considerations Before Initiating Telehealth-Based ED Treatment

Important considerations for anyone exploring the Quad program include:

The compounded medication distinction. Each individual ingredient is FDA-approved. The specific 4-in-1 combination is not an FDA-approved finished product. This is standard for compounded medications, and understanding the difference is important.

The terms and refund policy. Prescription medications cannot be returned once dispensed — state and federal regulations govern this restriction. The decision to proceed should be made before completing an order.

Accuracy on the intake questionnaire. The clinician's ability to make a safe prescribing decision depends entirely on the accuracy of the health information provided — particularly regarding current medications, heart conditions, and blood pressure.

The billing structure. Programs are auto-renewing. Cancellation must be initiated before the next payment processes. The program includes the ability to cancel at any time.

Current pricing verification. All pricing referenced here was current at the time of publication but is subject to change: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

Consultation with a personal physician. This is particularly important for men with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, or those taking multiple medications. A physician familiar with a patient's complete health history is always the most reliable resource for evaluating whether any ED medication is appropriate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Quad platform a legitimate telehealth service?

The platform operates as a registered business entity with a published address in Newark, Delaware. It publishes its terms and conditions, privacy policy, medical consent documentation, HIPAA compliance notice, and refund policy on its official website. The service uses independent US-licensed healthcare providers and partners with US-certified pharmacies for prescription fulfillment. The platform displays a TrustPilot rating of approximately 4.5 out of 5. As with any review platform, reviewers are self-selected, and satisfied customers tend to post feedback more frequently than those with neutral experiences.

Is the Quad formulation FDA-approved?

The individual active ingredients — Sildenafil, Tadalafil, and Vardenafil — are each FDA-approved standalone medications. Apomorphine is FDA-approved for other indications and commonly prescribed off-label in this context. The specific 4-in-1 compounded combination is not an FDA-approved finished product. It is prepared by licensed pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules.

How quickly does the formulation take effect?

The sublingual delivery format is described as providing activation in as little as 15 minutes, with a response window lasting up to 36 hours due to the Tadalafil component. Individual response times vary based on multiple factors.

Can medication be returned?

Prescription medications cannot be returned once dispensed. This is a regulatory restriction that applies across the pharmaceutical industry. Once an order ships, all prescription sales are final. Managing a subscription — including canceling before the next billing cycle — is the primary mechanism for controlling ongoing costs.

What happens if the clinician determines a patient does not qualify?

No payment is collected if a patient does not qualify after the clinical evaluation. The prescribing decision is made independently by the licensed healthcare provider based on the health information submitted.

Regulatory Context

Important context: The telehealth and compounded medication landscape has been under increased regulatory attention in recent years. This applies across the industry broadly, not to any single platform. Before initiating treatment through any telehealth service, verifying that the platform maintains current compliance with applicable regulations is a reasonable step. Regulatory standing can change over time, and reviewing a platform's published terms and policies periodically is advisable.

Summary

Quad is presented as a telehealth-based compounded ED treatment combining four active ingredients — Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, and Apomorphine — into a single sublingual liquid. Each ingredient is individually FDA-approved, but the combined formulation is a compounded product prepared by licensed pharmacies under established regulatory frameworks — not an FDA-approved finished drug.

The most important considerations before proceeding include the compounding distinction, the auto-renewal billing structure, the no-return policy for prescription medications, and the importance of providing accurate and complete health information during the intake process — especially regarding nitrate-containing medications, cardiovascular history, and current prescriptions.

Current pricing, program details, and the online evaluation process are available here: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

Contact Information

For questions before or during treatment, the following support options are available:

Phone: (585) 312-4226

Address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713

Additional support and program details: View the current Quad offer (official product page).

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. The Quad formulation is a compounded prescription medication that requires evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of a healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Prescription ED medications are not appropriate for all individuals and require clinical evaluation. Anyone currently taking medications — particularly nitrate-containing medications — or managing cardiovascular disease or other health conditions should consult a physician before starting any prescription treatment. Medications or prescribed treatments should not be changed, adjusted, or discontinued without physician guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: The Quad formulation is a compounded prescription medication prepared by a licensed pharmacy based on an individual prescription. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered facilities under the direction of a prescribing clinician. The evaluating clinician determines whether this option is appropriate based on individual health factors.

Telehealth Platform Notice: Quad is presented as a telehealth-based treatment option available through an online evaluation process. The platform itself is not a healthcare provider. Prescribing decisions are made independently by licensed clinicians based on patient-provided health information. Not all consultations result in a prescription.

Results May Vary: Individual results with any prescription ED medication vary based on age, health status, underlying causes, concurrent medications, dosage, and other individual factors. While the individual active ingredients have been evaluated for safety and efficacy in clinical trials as standalone medications, the specific 4-in-1 compounded combination has not been evaluated in published clinical trials as a combined product. Results are not guaranteed.

Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, promotional offers, and program terms mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official platform website before ordering.

Publisher Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. All details should be verified directly with the platform and a healthcare provider before making decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: Many direct-to-consumer prescription products are not covered by traditional insurance plans, but coverage policies vary. Benefits should be confirmed directly with the relevant insurer. Some HSA and FSA plans may reimburse qualifying prescription expenses; specific plan rules should be reviewed for eligibility.

Returns Policy Note: Per the published terms, state and federal regulations do not allow prescription medication returns after dispensing. Once payment has been processed and the package has been handed to the shipping carrier, all prescription sales are final. Current terms should be reviewed on the official website before ordering.