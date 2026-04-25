Crypto News: AlphaPepe DeFi Exchange Progress Hits 1,000 Demo Users whilst Dogecoin Price Prediction Points To $1.00

MONACO CITY, Monaco, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has cleared a major product milestone as the AlphaSwap DeFi exchange demo moves beyond 1,000 active users ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange debut. The presale has also crossed $960,000 raised, passed 8,000 holders, and kept Stage 14 live at $0.01586 while the project maintains a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit score.





The timing lands as Dogecoin price prediction headlines swing back toward the long-discussed $1.00 target. New ETF access and broader institutional attention have pulled DOGE back into the center of the meme-coin conversation, but that path still depends on outside catalysts continuing to build over time.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe DeFi Exchange Progress Hits 1,000 Demo Users While The Dogecoin Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s latest product milestone gives the presale another strong signal before launch. Stage 14 is live at $0.01586, the presale has crossed $960,000, and more than 8,000 holders are already positioned before public trading begins. That puts AlphaPepe close to the $1 million line while the live demo moves from concept validation into user traction.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage closes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to the public candle. A live demo crossing 1,000 users is not just another project update. It is a product-proof signal landing before the market gets its first chance to price the token openly.

Dogecoin remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Nasdaq began listing the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF, ticker TDOG, in January 2026, while Reuters previously reported Grayscale launched a Dogecoin-focused fund as institutional interest in altcoins broadened. Those developments help explain why the $1.00 DOGE discussion has returned, even if the move still depends on sentiment, inflows, and broader meme-coin momentum building over time.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the Q2 exchange window.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering the next phase as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage launches still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking product progress, demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

That is the real contrast with Dogecoin. DOGE may still have a path toward $1 if ETF access, sentiment, and broader meme demand all keep building. But Dogecoin is already a widely discovered asset. AlphaPepe is still earlier, still before listing, and still before the market decides what the token is worth.

Conclusion

Dogecoin may still make a serious run if the new ETF access helps pull in more attention and meme-coin momentum stays strong. But DOGE is already a mature meme asset. Its upside depends on outside catalysts continuing to line up over time. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why the 1,000-user AlphaSwap milestone matters. AlphaPepe has crossed $960,000 raised, passed 8,000 holders, moved the live demo beyond 1,000 active users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit while Stage 14 stays live at $0.01586. Dogecoin gives buyers the blue-chip meme trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 14 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe DeFi Exchange?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered DeFi exchange demo, built to give traders contract screening, whale tracking, and pre-trade intelligence before entering a position. The live demo has now surpassed 1,000 active users ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Can Dogecoin reach $1.00 in 2026?

Dogecoin’s path to $1.00 is back in focus as institutional access improves, including the launch of the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF on Nasdaq and earlier DOGE-focused investment products. Whether it reaches that level still depends on inflows, sentiment, and broader market momentum.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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