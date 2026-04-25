SciatiEase Claims Evaluated: The Daily Sciatic Nerve Health Formula with Research-Backed Vitamins by SciatiEase Labs

Reno, NV, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational product presentation and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

This release shares information on SciatiEase formula, including how the product is positioned in relation to sciatic nerve health support, ingredient transparency, and published research on individual compounds.

This communication is intended to present product information from the brand, including formulation details, ingredient context, and general usage considerations for consumers exploring nutritional approaches to nerve health.

If you've been dealing with occasional sciatic nerve discomfort — the kind that radiates from the lower back through the hip and down the leg, making it harder to sit, stand, sleep, or just move through your day without thinking about it — you already know how frustrating the search for real support can be. You've probably tried stretches, heating pads, maybe even over-the-counter options that took the edge off for an hour or two but didn't address anything underneath.

Consumers researching sciatic nerve health supplements often compare ingredient transparency, dosage alignment with published research, and long-term usage considerations when looking at available options. These considerations are commonly referenced in publicly available supplement information and do not represent medical guidance. Those are the areas this page is designed to address.

SciatiEase is positioned as a daily nutritional formula built around compounds that have been individually studied in published, peer-reviewed research specifically related to nerve health. The formula includes ingredients in forms and dosages that the company states are aligned with those used in published research on individual compounds — not as a replacement for medical care, but as targeted nutritional support you can incorporate alongside your existing wellness routine.

The following sections present details on the formulation, ingredient context, dosing structure, pricing, and general usage considerations — including what to discuss with your healthcare provider before getting started.

View the current SciatiEase offer (official SciatiEase page)

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions or take medications.

What Is SciatiEase and How Is It Positioned

SciatiEase is a daily dietary supplement formulated to support sciatic nerve health. The product is described on the official website as being manufactured and fulfilled within the United States, and is available exclusively through sciatiease.com. It is positioned as a non-prescription, nutritional approach for adults who experience occasional sciatic nerve discomfort and want to add targeted nutritional support to their daily routine.

The formula centers on six core components: palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) at 600 mg, R-alpha lipoic acid (R-ALA) at 300 mg, acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR) at 300 mg, benfotiamine at 300 mg, a B-vitamin complex in bioavailable forms, and a proprietary herbal blend of five botanical extracts. Each serving is four vegetable capsules, and each bottle is designed to last a full 30 days.

The formulation philosophy behind SciatiEase is straightforward: use ingredients with published research backgrounds related to nerve health, deliver them at dosages that the company states are aligned with those used in published research on individual compounds, and present all of that transparently on the label so you and your healthcare provider can see exactly what you're getting.

SciatiEase is presented as a consumer supplement brand. Product availability, fulfillment details, and purchasing terms are outlined in the official website materials.

SciatiEase Supplement Facts: Full Ingredient Transparency

One of the first things you'll notice about SciatiEase is that the label doesn't hide behind a single proprietary blend number. In many supplement formulations, ingredient quantities are grouped into proprietary blends, which may limit direct comparison with published research protocols. SciatiEase takes a different approach — the primary active compounds (PEA, R-ALA, ALCAR, and benfotiamine) are each individually dosed and disclosed. This allows for direct comparison with dosages used in published research.

Here's exactly what the SciatiEase Supplement Facts panel lists per four-capsule serving:

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin-5-phosphate): 25 mg — 1,923% Daily Value

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxal-5-phosphate): 20 mg — 1,176% Daily Value

Vitamin B9 (5-methyltetrahydrofolate): 500 mcg DFE — 125% Daily Value

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): 1 mg — 41,667% Daily Value

AlphaPalm™ Blend: 900 mg total, comprising R-Alpha Lipoic Acid (R-ALA) at 300 mg and Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) at 600 mg

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR): 300 mg

Benfotiamine (Fat-Soluble Vitamin B1): 300 mg

Proprietary Herbal Blend: 100 mg, containing Ginger Root Extract 4:1, Feverfew Extract 4:1, Passionflower Extract 4:1, Chinese Skullcap Extract 4:1, and Oat Straw Extract 4:1

Other Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), vegetable cellulose (capsule), vegetable stearate, silicon dioxide.

The only proprietary blend in the formula is the 100 mg herbal combination — a small portion of the total formula. Everything else is fully disclosed with exact milligram amounts. That level of label transparency is worth noting because many supplements in the nerve health category use proprietary blends that list ten or more ingredients sharing a single total, making it impossible to know how much of anything you're actually getting.

The B-vitamins are provided in their bioavailable (active) forms — riboflavin-5-phosphate, pyridoxal-5-phosphate, 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, and methylcobalamin — rather than the cheaper synthetic versions found in most standard supplements. These active forms don't require your body to convert them before use, which can be especially relevant for individuals with genetic variations that affect B-vitamin metabolism.

Ingredient Research Context: Published Studies on Individual Compounds in the SciatiEase Formula

The following describes ingredient-level research. SciatiEase as a finished multi-ingredient product has not been the subject of a standalone clinical trial. These individual findings do not mean SciatiEase replaces prescribed treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider before beginning any supplement.

Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) — 600 mg per serving

PEA is the lead ingredient in the SciatiEase formula, and it has one of the strongest published research backgrounds of any compound in the sciatic nerve health space. PEA is an endogenous lipid modulator — meaning your body already produces it naturally — and it has been studied in published clinical research since the 1970s.

The pivotal study most relevant to SciatiEase was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 636 patients with pain related to compression of the sciatic nerve. Two dosages of PEA were compared against placebo — 300 mg daily and 600 mg daily — over a three-week treatment period. The 600 mg dosage was the more effective dose in the study. These results were published in a peer-reviewed journal and further discussed in the Journal of Pain Research.

Across eight clinical trials involving 1,366 patients with nerve compression syndromes, PEA demonstrated both efficacy and a favorable safety profile in published literature, with no drug interactions or troublesome side effects reported. PEA has been studied in more than 30 clinical trials involving approximately 6,000 patients total since its initial discovery.

SciatiEase provides 600 mg of PEA per serving — matching the higher dosage arm used in the pivotal 636-patient sciatic nerve trial. That alignment between the formula's dosage and a specific clinical study protocol involving sciatic nerve discomfort is a distinguishing detail in this product category.

R-Alpha Lipoic Acid (R-ALA) — 300 mg per serving

Alpha-lipoic acid has been studied extensively for its effects on nerve health, particularly in the context of peripheral neuropathy. R-ALA is the naturally occurring, biologically active form — the one your body actually produces and recognizes — as opposed to the synthetic racemic mixtures commonly used in less expensive supplements.

Published research, including systematic reviews and meta-analyses in peer-reviewed journals, has demonstrated that ALA at dosages of 600 mg daily showed improvements in nerve-related symptoms under controlled conditions. Additional published research reported that four weeks of combined treatment with benfotiamine (300 mg) and ALA (600 mg) twice daily improved biochemical markers related to microvascular health. R-ALA is both water-soluble and fat-soluble, which allows it to work across multiple cellular environments — including the blood-brain barrier and nerve tissue.

SciatiEase provides 300 mg of R-ALA per serving. While much of the published clinical research used 600 mg of racemic (mixed-form) ALA, the R-enantiomer is the bioactive form with greater bioavailability — meaning the body can absorb and utilize it more efficiently than mixed-form supplements at the same absolute dose. This is a conversation worth having with your healthcare provider if dosage comparison is important to you.

Benfotiamine (Fat-Soluble Vitamin B1) — 300 mg per serving

Benfotiamine is a synthetic derivative of thiamine (vitamin B1) with significantly higher bioavailability than standard thiamine. It has been studied for its role in supporting healthy nerve function through multiple mechanisms, including its ability to block metabolic pathways associated with nerve dysfunction — the polyol, AGE, PKC, and hexosamine pathways.

Published clinical research has used benfotiamine at dosages ranging from 100 mg to 300 mg twice daily for nerve-related applications, with positive outcomes reported in peer-reviewed literature. No significant adverse effects have been reported in published studies. Benfotiamine and alpha-lipoic acid are frequently identified in published literature as complementary compounds that may support nerve health through different but synergistic mechanisms.

SciatiEase provides 300 mg of benfotiamine per serving, which falls within the range used in published clinical trials.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR) — 300 mg per serving

ALCAR is an amino acid derivative that has been studied for its role in supporting peripheral nervous system comfort and promoting healthy nerve function. Published research has looked at ALCAR's potential neuroprotective properties, including its effects on nerve regeneration, mitochondrial energy production in nerve cells, and mood and energy support.

Published clinical studies have typically used ALCAR at dosages ranging from 500 mg to 3,000 mg daily. SciatiEase provides 300 mg per serving, positioning ALCAR as one component of a multi-ingredient formula rather than a standalone intervention. The compound is included as part of the broader formulation strategy to support overall nerve comfort and cellular energy.

B-Vitamin Complex (Bioavailable Forms)

The B-vitamin component includes four vitamins in their active, coenzymated forms: riboflavin-5-phosphate (B2), pyridoxal-5-phosphate (B6), 5-methyltetrahydrofolate (B9), and methylcobalamin (B12). Published nutritional research has established that B-vitamins play essential roles in nerve function, myelin maintenance, and neurotransmitter support. The bioavailable forms bypass the conversion steps required by their more common synthetic counterparts — which matters because not everyone's body converts synthetic B-vitamins efficiently, particularly individuals with certain genetic variations.

Proprietary Herbal Blend — 100 mg

The herbal blend includes ginger root, feverfew, passionflower, Chinese skullcap, and oat straw — all as 4:1 concentrated extracts. These botanicals have long traditional use histories related to relaxation, inflammatory response support, and general wellbeing. At 100 mg total across five ingredients, individual herb dosages are relatively modest. The blend is positioned as complementary to the formula's primary active ingredients rather than as a standalone component.

Dosing Transparency: How SciatiEase Compares to Published Research Dosages

This is where label transparency becomes genuinely useful — not just a marketing phrase, but a tool you can actually use.

Because SciatiEase discloses exact milligram amounts for its four primary active compounds, you can do something that's often impossible with proprietary-blend supplements: line the label up next to the published research and see how the numbers compare.

PEA at 600 mg — matches the higher dosage arm from the pivotal placebo-controlled trial involving 636 participants with sciatic nerve compression. This is a direct alignment with a specific clinical study protocol.

Benfotiamine at 300 mg — falls within the range used in published clinical trials (100-300 mg twice daily in various protocols).

R-ALA at 300 mg — the bioactive R-form at 300 mg, while some clinical research used 600 mg of the racemic (mixed) form. The R-enantiomer's greater bioavailability may narrow this gap, though individual pharmacokinetics vary.

ALCAR at 300 mg — below the standalone research dosage range (500-3,000 mg), though positioned as part of a multi-compound formula rather than a single-ingredient approach.

This kind of transparent dosage comparison is only possible when a label actually discloses individual amounts. Many supplements in the nerve health space use proprietary blends that make this comparison impossible — which is worth considering when you're doing your own research.

That said, label disclosure alone doesn't prove product efficacy. No published clinical trial has tested SciatiEase's specific multi-ingredient combination as a finished product. Ingredient-level research conducted on individual compounds under controlled conditions doesn't automatically translate to identical outcomes when those compounds are combined in a single supplement. This distinction is standard across the entire dietary supplement industry.

Who SciatiEase Is Designed For

SciatiEase may align well with people who:

Want targeted nutritional support for sciatic nerve health: Adults exploring a daily supplement built around ingredients with published research backgrounds specifically related to nerve health and comfort.

Prefer knowing exactly what's in their supplement: The full-disclosure label means you can see every active ingredient and its exact dosage — and share that information with your healthcare provider for a fully informed conversation.

Value bioavailable nutrient forms: The formula uses active-form B-vitamins, the R-form of alpha-lipoic acid (rather than cheaper racemic mixtures), and PEA at a dosage matching a published clinical trial protocol — details that matter if you're comparing ingredient quality across products.

Are looking for a stimulant-free, drug-free daily formula: SciatiEase contains no caffeine, stimulants, or pharmaceutical compounds. It's designed as a gentler nutritional approach to daily nerve support that works alongside — not in place of — professional medical care.

Other options may work better for people who:

Need immediate, acute symptom management: SciatiEase is a daily dietary supplement, not a fast-acting medication. If your symptoms are severe or worsening, a healthcare provider can help determine the right clinical intervention.

Prefer topical or external solutions: SciatiEase is an oral capsule supplement. The company does sell a separate topical product (SciatiFlex), but this content covers only the capsule formula.

Want to see the product work before committing long-term: The formula is designed for consistent daily use, and the company suggests 4-6 months for best results. The 180-day money-back guarantee is designed to give you enough runway to see how your body responds.

Questions worth asking yourself

Before starting any sciatic nerve health supplement, it helps to consider:

Have you discussed your symptoms with a qualified healthcare provider to rule out conditions that may need medical intervention?

Are you currently taking medications that could interact with any of these ingredients — particularly alpha-lipoic acid or high-dose B-vitamins?

Are you prepared to use the product consistently for several weeks before forming conclusions, as the company suggests?

Your answers help determine whether a supplement like SciatiEase fits your specific situation and expectations.

SciatiEase Pricing and How to Order

SciatiEase is available exclusively through the official website in three package options:

1 Bottle: $69 per bottle plus $6.95 shipping and handling (regular price listed at $79)

3 Bottles: $59 per bottle with free shipping and handling (regular price listed at $237)

6 Bottles: $49 per bottle with free shipping and handling (regular price listed at $474)

All purchases are described as one-time payments — no automatic subscriptions or auto-shipment. The company's FAQ states: "we only offer a one-time-purchase to avoid any confusion."

Products ship from Florida via USPS and generally arrive within 3-7 business days within the United States, with a tracking number provided via email. SciatiEase ships to all 50 US states, including P.O. boxes and APO/FPO addresses.

Pricing and availability may change. Verify current terms at the official SciatiEase page before ordering.

The 180-Day Money-Back Guarantee

The company describes a 180-day money-back guarantee for eligible orders. If you're not satisfied within the first 180 days of receiving your order, you can request a full refund by contacting the support team via email at support@sciatiease.com or by phone at (844) 361-1273.

Items should be in their original packaging. Once a refund is approved, a credit is applied to the original payment method within 3-7 days. Return shipping costs are the buyer's responsibility, with exceptions for wrong or defective products.

The company also notes that "all sales are final after 180 days from order fulfillment" — so holding on to your order confirmation details is worth doing. Full refund terms are available on the official website and should be reviewed before purchasing.

What to Expect: Timeline and Usage Considerations

The company's FAQ is transparent about the fact that SciatiEase isn't an overnight solution. The company describes faster benefits in areas like mood, sleep, and energy, while noting that "nourishing & supporting proper nerve function" is a longer-term process.

The published timeline guidance from the company: some customers notice changes in as little as a week, while for most, 3-6 months of consistent daily use produces the best results. The company recommends taking SciatiEase for at least 4-6 months — which is why multi-bottle packages are offered at lower per-unit pricing.

This framing makes sense when you consider how nutritional nerve support generally works. Nerve health is a slow-building process — you're supporting cellular function, not masking a symptom. Consistency matters more than intensity, and realistic expectations are part of getting the most out of any supplement approach.

Each person's timeline will be influenced by factors including age, baseline nerve health, existing medications, dietary habits, and activity levels. These variables are why no supplement — including SciatiEase — can guarantee specific outcomes for any individual.

Common Questions About SciatiEase

Is SciatiEase FDA approved?

SciatiEase is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The standard FDA disclaimer appears on the product's website confirming that statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Is SciatiEase safe to take with medications?

The SciatiEase FAQ states that the ingredients are "generally safe to take with prescription medications" but recommends consulting with your physician or pharmacist first. The company also recommends taking SciatiEase either 30 minutes before or after prescription medications to optimize absorption. Because the formula includes B-vitamin levels that significantly exceed standard daily values (particularly B12 at 41,667% DV) along with alpha-lipoic acid, discussing this supplement with your healthcare provider before starting is strongly recommended.

Does SciatiEase contain allergens or artificial ingredients?

The label lists microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose (capsule), vegetable stearate, and silicon dioxide as other ingredients. The capsules are vegetable-based. Consumers with sensitivities should review the complete label on the official website and contact the company directly with specific questions.

Can I buy SciatiEase on Amazon or in retail stores?

SciatiEase is sold exclusively through the official website. The company's Authorized Resale Policy explicitly prohibits unauthorized sales on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other e-commerce platforms. Purchasing directly from sciatiease.com ensures product authenticity and guarantee eligibility.

Is there a subscription or auto-ship program?

The SciatiEase FAQ addresses this directly: "We only offer a one-time-purchase to avoid any confusion. If you like the product we trust you'd come back on your own." That said, the Terms of Use section does reference an optional subscription program, so it's worth verifying the checkout options before completing your purchase.

How does SciatiEase differ from other sciatic nerve supplements?

SciatiEase is formulated with specific, disclosed dosages of its active ingredients — 600 mg PEA, 300 mg R-ALA, 300 mg ALCAR, and 300 mg benfotiamine. The company notes that some competing products use smaller capsule counts that last only 15 days at the recommended daily serving, or use undisclosed dosages within proprietary blends. Comparing labels and dosages across products before purchasing is always a worthwhile step.

Does the company use testimonials on its website?

The official website includes customer experiences and practitioner commentary. These are presented by the company, and each testimonial includes a disclosure noting that the individuals received compensation (such as a free bottle) for their feedback. As with any supplement, individual experiences may not reflect typical results, and people who share positive feedback are generally self-selected.

Getting Started with SciatiEase

If you've done your research, talked with your healthcare provider, and want to explore SciatiEase as part of your approach to sciatic nerve health, full product details, current pricing, and the company's published terms are available on the official website.

View the current SciatiEase offer (official SciatiEase page)

Additional SciatiEase Product Information

Consumers exploring SciatiEase may also find it helpful to read previously published content on this product. A separate informational piece covering SciatiEase ingredients and safety considerations provides additional context on the formula's individual compounds and how they relate to sciatic nerve health support. Reading multiple sources before making any supplement decision is always a worthwhile step.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, SciatiEase Labs offers customer support:

Phone: (844) 361-1273

Email: support@sciatiease.com

Product Return Address: Attn: Returns, P.O. Box 7000, Smyrna, TN 37167, USA

Company Address: SciatiEase Labs, LLC, 10350 N McCarran Blvd #1172, Reno, NV 89503, USA

View the current SciatiEase offer (official SciatiEase page)

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. SciatiEase is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting SciatiEase or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline nerve health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed. These are individual experiences and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed results.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official SciatiEase website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this content has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with SciatiEase Labs and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in SciatiEase may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Alpha-lipoic acid may affect blood sugar levels and could interact with diabetes medications, thyroid medications, or chemotherapy drugs. High-dose B-vitamins may interact with certain medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.