Dubai, UAE, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto project announces surpassing 9.5M raised fast, while the crypto news from the Pepeto presale is outpacing every project this cycle. Large wallets stack heavier positions daily, capital from major buyers keeps rising, and the project draws attention from parts of the market that skip anything under a billion-dollar cap. And this week the biggest crypto news on every desk came from Elon Musk, who warned that the US dollar keeps losing purchasing power, a comment that lit up the Bitcoin price prediction debate according to CoinDesk. This piece breaks down why the bullish Bitcoin outlook keeps building and why heavy wallets choose Pepeto in crypto news.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Amount Raised Announcement While Bitcoin Price Prediction Grows Bullish After Musk's Dollar Warning

$9.5M raised and heavy wallet entries into Pepeto keep growing while the market moves from panic toward a bull run, Bitcoin shows why. BTC settled near $77,800 on April 26 according to Yahoo Finance, holding above $77,000 for four days after climbing from $60,000 in February. Musk's warning lands when BTC already acts as the inflation hedge buyers want. Between 2014 and 2024, Bitcoin posted 54% average annual returns, and the Bitcoin price prediction from Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holds at $200,000, meaning a 2.5x from here sits on the table.

Diamond hands now control a record portion of total Bitcoin supply, and coins on exchanges dropped to a seven-year low, so sell-side pressure keeps thinning while the bull case for Bitcoin grows. Spot ETFs took in $2 billion across eight trading days through April 24., and BlackRock's IBIT pulled $284 million in one session. Over 195 public companies keep Bitcoin on their books, and ETF assets passed $105 billion. Strategy bought 34,164 BTC for $2.54 billion at $74,395, lifting its total to 815,061 coins..

Citigroup sets the Bitcoin price prediction base at $143,000 with a bull case of $189,000, while Nexo targets $150,000 to $200,000 as supply tightens. The CLARITY Act roundtable landed April 16 and a pass would lift every Bitcoin price prediction by classifying BTC as a commodity. At $77,800, BTC trades at 1.8x to that Citigroup base, respectable for a trillion-dollar asset but far from the gain that rewrites a portfolio.

That spread is where presales sit in every cycle of crypto news, and heavy wallets pouring into Pepeto at Fear Index 23 show that the smartest money already picked its spot.

Pepeto In Focus With Steady Progress Toward Binance Listing

The products Pepeto shipped are why those buyers committed without pausing. One exchange layer ties Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into a single screen at zero gas cost, and an AI engine scans every order for exploits before clearing. Each swap on PepetoSwap feeds buying demand into the token, the model that carried BNB from a basic utility token to a $90 billion cap. The builder behind the original Pepe who pushed that token past $7 billion runs the team, SolidProof reviewed every contract, and 178% APY staking pays holders while the expected Binance listing moves closer.

Pepeto stands apart because on-chain wallet data says everything. When addresses that normally only touch BTC and ETH begin loading a presale at Fear Index 23, that is calculated capital moving ahead of a confirmed listing, and crypto news coverage around Pepeto grows louder each week.

Meme coin history supports the numbers. Dogecoin reached $90 billion with no shipped products and one viral push. Rob, a warehouse manager, dropped $8,000 into Shiba Inu in 2021 and cashed out $1.5 million. Pepeto brings that spark with three finished products, and big wallets entering this fast during extreme fear only shows up when deep belief backs every dollar.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price prediction runs its course and BTC clears its $126,198 all-time high, every altcoin follows higher, and crypto news has recorded that pattern every cycle. No token in the crypto news feed matches what Pepeto offers: a presale at $0.0000001866, heavy wallets growing positions weekly, with the same kind of viral energy that pushed Shiba Inu over 10,000%. Rob never waited for a clean signal, he entered while the window sat open, and Pepeto's presale sits at that identical point today.

Early positioning and clear vision built every crypto millionaire over the last ten years, and Pepeto brings the closest thing to a complete setup because the case holds from every angle. The tools fix a real problem, meme culture drives reach, and the heaviest wallets in crypto already sit inside because they never enter without knowing what comes next. Finding Pepeto at this price and still choosing to wait could turn into the most regretful decision of 2026.

Click to Visit Pepeto Presale Webiste Before Binance Listing

FAQs

What does the Bitcoin price prediction look like now that Musk warned about dollar weakness?

Citigroup targets $143,000 base and $189,000 bull case while Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holds at $200,000 for this cycle. Tesla keeps 11,509 BTC and SpaceX holds 8,285 BTC without selling a coin.

Is buying the Pepeto presale worth it ahead of listing?

Pepeto tops 2026 presales with $9.54 million raised, a full SolidProof audit, and three finished products shipping before listing day. Presale entry sits at $0.0000001866 with 178% APY staking running live for holders.









