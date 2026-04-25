JuiceBet Launches in Kenya with M-Pesa Payments, Sports Betting, and Casino Gaming Options

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuiceBet , a newly launched online betting platform, has entered the Kenyan market, offering users access to sports betting, casino gaming, and mobile payment integration through M-Pesa.

The platform is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from sports bettors following major leagues such as the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League to players interested in online casino games. JuiceBet provides access to multiple betting markets, along with features such as boosted odds on selected events.

A key component of the platform is its integration with M-Pesa, allowing users to make deposits and withdrawals directly through mobile transactions. According to the company, deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, offering users a streamlined payment experience.

In addition to sports betting, JuiceBet includes a casino section featuring popular crash-style games such as Aviator, Aviatrix, and JetX, alongside a broader library of slot games and table options. The platform is optimized for mobile use, allowing users to access betting and gaming features across devices.

JuiceBet also offers promotional incentives designed to engage users. One of its ongoing promotions, “Juicy Mondays,” provides up to 10 percent cashback on net losses accumulated during the previous week. The cashback is credited on a weekly basis, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The company states that its promotional structure is intended to be straightforward, with clearly defined wagering requirements and eligibility criteria. Additional features include periodic odds boosts and bonus offers tied to selected matches and events.

As part of its operations, JuiceBet includes responsible gaming messaging and encourages users to participate in betting activities responsibly. The platform is intended for individuals aged 18 and above.

With the continued growth of online betting in Kenya, JuiceBet aims to position itself as an additional option for users seeking a combination of sports betting, casino entertainment, and mobile payment accessibility.