Los Angeles, CA, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute professional advice. All product details described below are presented as stated by the brand and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision. Individual experiences with bedding products vary based on personal preference, sleep habits, climate, and care practices.

Miracle Made presents its Miracle Made® Sheets collection as part of its ongoing focus on material innovation and luxury bedding design. The brand highlights its use of silver-infused fabrics, temperature-regulating construction, and product features intended to support a cleaner and more comfortable sleep environment.

The phrase "under investigation" refers to a structured overview of how the Miracle Made brand presents its product design, material technology, and performance characteristics based on information available through its official materials. References to "best-made" reflect brand positioning within the premium bedding category and are not intended as comparative or third-party evaluations.

The following overview outlines how the Miracle Made brand presents its Miracle Made® Sheets collection, including material composition, fabric technology, and intended use considerations. All product details below reflect the brand's own published materials and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Product Overview: What Is Miracle Made?

Miracle Made is presented as a consumer bedding brand. Brand materials indicate the product line was introduced in 2019 as part of a focus on functional bedding innovation. The brand joined the Pattern Brands family in 2023. Purchasing and contractual details are outlined in the official website materials.

The brand's flagship product is the Miracle Made® Sheet Set — a silver-infused bedding collection that Miracle Made describes as helping prevent up to 99.7% of bacteria growth on the fabric surface. The company positions these sheets as combining antimicrobial properties with temperature-regulating fabric technology, presenting them as designed for people who sleep hot, want bedding that stays fresher between washes, or are looking for a more hygienic sleep environment.

Brand materials indicate the product has delivered over 427,000 orders since launch. Products are made available through the brand's official website and ship from U.S.-based warehouses. View the current Miracle Made Sheets offer (official Miracle Made page).

Material Technology: How the Silver-Infused Fabric Works

The central feature Miracle Made highlights is its silver-infused fabric technology. According to the brand's published materials, the sheets are finished with a silver treatment that helps limit the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric through a natural process called ionization. The company describes silver ions as carrying a positive charge that connects to bacteria, helping prevent reproduction on the fabric surface.

The brand presents testing indicating up to 99.7% reduction in bacteria growth on the fabric. Published references on the product page cite peer-reviewed studies on silver nanoparticle efficacy in textile applications, including research on antibacterial performance against Staphylococcus aureus and odor-causing microorganisms. The brand's product page lists specific academic citations supporting the antimicrobial positioning.

One distinction worth understanding — the brand's FAQ section clarifies that the silver treatment helps protect the fabric itself and does not replace regular washing. Miracle Made recommends washing every 10 to 15 days rather than the typical weekly cycle recommended for conventional sheets. When the brand describes its sheets as "self-cleaning," that refers to extended freshness between washes in the context of antimicrobial fabric performance — not the elimination of laundering entirely. The brand's own materials make this distinction clearly.

The brand describes its fabrics as OEKO-TEX certified, which according to the certification standard means the textiles have been independently tested and verified to be free from harmful chemicals. This is a third-party certification that can be verified independently through the OEKO-TEX organization. Additional context on how the brand's antimicrobial and self-cleaning claims are positioned can be found in this detailed breakdown of Miracle Made's silver-infused fabric positioning.

Fabric Construction and Product Specifications

Miracle Made describes three generations of its sheet product. The generation received matters because the fabric composition differs across versions.

Generation 1 is described as made from premium long-staple cotton. Generation 2 uses a premium Eucalyptus Lyocell (51%) and Polyester (49%) blend. Generation 3 returns to premium long-staple cotton. According to the brand, the majority of sheets currently shipping are Generation 3, though some colors may still ship in earlier generations.

The Extra Luxe variant is described as featuring COOLIT fabric, which Miracle Made presents as enhancing the self-cooling properties beyond the standard line.

Thread count is listed at 300 for the most recent generations. The brand's FAQ addresses thread count marketing directly, noting that some brands artificially inflate thread count by cutting threads. Published product information states that 300-thread-count fabric delivers a premium and silky-soft feeling without inflated specifications.

Fitted sheets are described as including elastic all the way around the mattress, designed to fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep. Labels on the sheets identify long and short sides to simplify bed-making. Each standard set includes two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet.

Temperature-Regulating Design

Miracle Made describes its fabrics as NASA-inspired temperature-regulating materials. The brand presents the cooling mechanism as a combination of the silver-infused fabric properties and breathable construction designed to help maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature throughout the night.

The company references a customer survey in which, according to the brand, 87% of surveyed customers reported better rest. The Extra Luxe line adds the COOLIT fabric layer, which the brand presents as providing enhanced temperature management beyond the standard collection.

This positioning reflects the brand's focus on temperature regulation for individuals who experience overheating during sleep. The brand describes the cooling properties as designed around common sleep disruptions like night sweats, heat buildup under covers, and restless sleep caused by temperature fluctuations. Whether the cooling effect aligns with a specific individual's body chemistry and sleep environment is inherently personal, which is part of why the brand offers a 30-day return window for firsthand evaluation.

Pricing and Current Availability

According to the company's website, Miracle Made® Sheet Sets are currently available across multiple sizes and colors. Pricing listed on the official website at the time of this publication shows a standard sheet set at approximately $119 per set, reflecting a promotional discount from an approximate list price of $214. Sizes described as available include Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, and California King.

Promotional pricing and availability are subject to change and can be verified on the official website. At the time of this publication, the product page references promotional discounts with a bonus free towel set included with sheet purchases. View the current Miracle Made Sheets offer (official Miracle Made page).

Intended Use Cases

Temperature-sensitive sleepers. The silver-infused and COOLIT fabric technologies are positioned specifically around individuals who regularly wake up overheated or deal with night sweats. Miracle Made describes this as the core use case the product design is built around.

Consumers seeking extended freshness between washes. The antimicrobial silver treatment is designed to address laundry frequency as a practical concern — whether due to a busy schedule, limited laundry access, or a preference for fewer wash cycles. The brand's recommendation of washing every 10 to 15 days versus the standard weekly cycle represents a convenience benefit according to the company.

Consumers who prioritize fabric certifications and chemical safety. The OEKO-TEX certification provides third-party verification that the fabrics have been tested for harmful chemicals. For individuals sensitive to fabric treatments or concerned about prolonged skin contact with chemically processed textiles, this certification is a meaningful detail.

Consumers seeking premium feel without inflated marketing. Miracle Made positions its sheets within the premium segment of the bedding market at a mid-range price point. The 300-thread-count construction and silver treatment represent a different approach than traditional high-thread-count marketing — the brand's positioning focuses on functional fabric technology rather than thread count as the primary quality indicator.

Consumer Considerations

Expectations around laundering. Described by the brand as "self-cleaning" in the context of extended freshness between washes, the silver treatment does not replace laundering. The company recommends washing every 10 to 15 days. Consumers expecting truly zero-maintenance bedding should understand this distinction before purchasing.

Fabric composition certainty. With three product generations using different fabric compositions — and the possibility that some colors ship in earlier generations — confirming which generation ships for a specific order is worth a quick message to customer support before purchasing.

Preference for organic or all-natural untreated bedding. The silver treatment is a finishing process applied to the fabric. While OEKO-TEX certified, this is still a treated textile. Consumers seeking entirely untreated organic cotton should be aware that this product takes a different approach.

Skincare product compatibility. The brand's care instructions note that products containing benzoyl peroxide, alpha hydroxy acids, and chlorine bleach — commonly found in acne medications, certain skincare products, and hair dyes — can damage the fabric. Consumers who use these products regularly, particularly on or near pillowcases, should review this detail before purchasing.

Care Information

Miracle Made publishes specific care guidelines designed to maintain the silver treatment and fabric quality over time. Published care instructions indicate that sheets should be machine washed warm using mild liquid detergent, tumbled dry on low heat and removed promptly, and washed with similar colors.

The company advises against using fabric softeners, powdered detergent, or household cleaning products on the sheets. According to the brand, the antimicrobial silver treatment is directly infused with the fibers and will not wash away over the life of the product — the company presents this as a permanent feature of the fabric construction rather than a surface coating.

Guarantee, Returns, and How to Reach the Company

According to the company's website, purchases are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. The published returns policy describes free returns on U.S. orders within 30 days of delivery. Brand materials indicate that items marked as final sale at the time of purchase are not eligible for return, and international orders are not eligible for returns per the published policy.

The brand also describes an optional purchasable 2-year limited warranty covering defects in material and workmanship. Published warranty terms indicate that coverage does not extend to normal wear and tear, comfort preference, or damage caused by misuse.

Published contact information lists customer support availability as follows:

Email: orders@miraclebrand.co (Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM ET)

Phone: +1 888-683-4875 (Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM ET)

Published support information indicates that the phone number functions as a business line, with customer service inquiries directed to the listed email address. Review the full current return policy and warranty terms on the official website before purchasing. View the current Miracle Made Sheets offer (official Miracle Made page).

Common Questions About Miracle Made Sheets

What does "self-cleaning" actually mean?

Miracle Made describes its sheets as "self-cleaning" in the context of the antimicrobial silver treatment that helps prevent bacteria growth on the fabric surface. The brand's own FAQ clarifies that the silver treatment protects the fabric itself and does not replace regular washing. The company recommends washing every 10 to 15 days — so "self-cleaning" refers to staying fresher longer between washes, not eliminating laundry.

What does "NASA-inspired" refer to?

The brand describes its fabric technology as NASA-inspired, referencing temperature-regulating properties. Silver has been used in various space applications for its antimicrobial properties, and Miracle Made uses this positioning to describe the cooling and antimicrobial functions of the fabric treatment.

Which generation of sheets will I receive?

According to the brand, the majority of sheets currently shipping are Generation 3 (long-staple cotton), though some colors may still ship in Generation 1 or Generation 2. Consumers for whom fabric composition is a priority can confirm with customer support before ordering.

Are the sheets safe for sensitive skin?

Miracle Made describes all of its products as OEKO-TEX certified, indicating they have been tested for harmful chemicals. The company describes the fabrics as hypoallergenic. Individuals with specific sensitivities should review the full materials composition and consult a dermatologist before purchasing.

Does the silver wash out over time?

According to the brand, the antimicrobial silver treatment is directly infused with the fibers and will not wash away. Miracle Made presents this as a permanent feature of the fabric construction rather than a surface coating that degrades with laundering.

How does the return process work?

Published return policy details indicate that free returns are available on U.S. orders within 30 days of delivery. Returns can be initiated by emailing help@support.miraclebrand.co with the order number and reason for returning. Return shipping instructions are provided after the request is submitted. International orders and final sale items are not eligible for return per published terms.

Product Considerations Based on Brand Materials

Miracle Made presents its Miracle Made® Sheets as part of the brand's premium bedding offering — built around silver-infused antimicrobial fabric technology, temperature-regulating construction, and OEKO-TEX-certified materials. The brand positions the collection around a clear set of features: sheets that stay fresher longer between washes, help regulate temperature for hot sleepers, and reduce the frequency of laundering. A broader overview of how the brand presents its luxury bedding positioning is available in this overview of Miracle Made's silver-infused cotton sheet technology.

Key considerations based on the brand's published materials include the following. Product generation and fabric composition can vary by color — confirming which version ships for a specific selection is a quick customer support inquiry. Pricing and promotional terms are subject to change, so verifying current offers directly on the official website at the time of purchase is the practical approach. Additionally, the care instructions around benzoyl peroxide and similar substances are worth reviewing for anyone who uses acne treatments, chemical skincare products, or hair dyes regularly — these products can affect the fabric if they come in contact with the sheets.

The 30-day return window and available 2-year warranty provide a framework for evaluating the product firsthand. The published return policy describes a straightforward process for U.S. orders.

Full product details, sizing guides, current pricing, and terms are available on the official page. View the current Miracle Made Sheets offer (official Miracle Made page).

Disclaimer

Editorial Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. The information provided reflects publicly available details from the brand's website and general product category knowledge. Always verify current terms, pricing, and product specifications directly with the brand before making purchasing decisions.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with bedding products vary based on personal sleep habits, body temperature, room environment, mattress type, care practices, and individual preferences. While the brand publishes customer satisfaction data, comfort and performance are subjective and results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the brand's official website and published product materials.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, and bundle configurations mentioned were based on publicly available information at the time of publication (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing, promotions, and terms on the official Miracle Made website before completing any purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the brand before making decisions.