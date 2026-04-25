WPALIVE.TV Accelerates Global Expansion with Over 2 Million sessions Ahead of Subscription Launch

Sydney, NSW, April 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresense Technologies Ltd has announced the continued global expansion of WPALIVE.TV, the official digital broadcast and media platform of the World Pool Association (WPA). The platform has achieved early-stage user growth exceeding 2 million unique sessions globally, ahead of its full commercial subscription launch.

Foresense Technologies LTD has an exclusive long term WPA global licence

This milestone reflects strong organic adoption across international markets, achieved without formal marketing campaigns, and signals growing global demand for a unified digital destination for cue sports.WPALIVE.TV has broadcast and streamed to over 127 countries in the last 9 months with hundreds of thousands of unique users.

WPALIVE.TV has been established under a long-term exclusive global licensing agreement with the World Pool Association (WPA), positioning the platform as the central broadcast, content, and monetisation hub for the sport worldwide.

Unlike fragmented digital initiatives focused on participation or community engagement, WPALIVE.TV is designed as a full-scale global media platform, delivering live and on-demand championship broadcasts, exclusive player-driven content, and fan engagement.

The platform’s early growth trajectory demonstrates significant global interest, with over 2 million unique sessions accessing WPALIVE.TV and hundreds of thousands of active users engaging with content. This adoption has been driven entirely through organic reach, reflecting the strength of the underlying content strategy and global appeal of the sport.

A key pillar of WPALIVE.TV is its focus on direct athlete-to-fan engagement, enabling the world’s leading players to deliver exclusive content, build personal audiences, and participate in the monetisation of the sport.

“To unite the global pool community, I am thrilled with the acceleratory growth of WPA Live TV,” commented WPA President Ishaun Singh. “This 24/7 platform will make cue sports visible, magnetic, and accessible — all the time, everywhere. We’re opening new doors for fans, players, sponsors, and future champions. Stay tuned — this is just the beginning.”

With infrastructure now in place and audience demand validated, WPALIVE.TV is preparing for its global subscription rollout, which will introduce tiered access to premium live and on-demand content, expanded international event coverage, and enhanced fan engagement features.

"WPALIVE.TV is not just a platform — it is the foundation of a global media and monetisation ecosystem for cue sports. We are building the infrastructure that connects players, events, and fans worldwide, and the early adoption we are seeing confirms the scale of the opportunity ahead." — Glenn Weiland, CEO, Foresense Technologies Ltd

As the sport continues to expand globally, WPALIVE.TV is positioned to become the definitive digital home of professional cue sports, supporting global audience growth, commercial scalability, and athlete-driven content ecosystems.

Foresense has created the world’s first 24/7 dedicated live cuesports channel with major plans for further digital disruption in global cuesports

About Foresense Technologies Ltd

Foresense Technologies Ltd is a technology company specializing in digital media platforms, data-driven solutions, and global content distribution. The company develops and operates WPALIVE.TV under an exclusive long-term licensing agreement with the World Pool Association, supporting the delivery and monetisation of professional cue sports content worldwide. Foresense focuses on building scalable infrastructure that connects athletes, events, and audiences through advanced broadcasting and analytics capabilities.

Press Inquiries

Trish.white@foresense.com

https://wpalive.tv

Level 13 St James Centre

111 Elizabeth Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg